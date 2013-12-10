Mexican Sushi

Tortillas spread with chipotle cream cheese are filled with black beans, salsa and diced avocado, then chilled and cut into individual bites for an easy appetizer.

By Avocados from Mexico

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Mix together cream cheese and chipotle. Heat tortillas in microwave or oven to soften. Spread each tortilla with 2 Tbsp. chipotle cream cheese, 1/4 cup black beans and 2 Tbsp. salsa. Scatter one-third of the avocado and cilantro on each.

  • Roll up tortillas tightly; wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate. To serve, unwrap and trim ends; cut each roll across into 6 pieces.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 40.5g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 10.8mg; sodium 707.9mg. Full Nutrition
