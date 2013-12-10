Mexican Sushi
Tortillas spread with chipotle cream cheese are filled with black beans, salsa and diced avocado, then chilled and cut into individual bites for an easy appetizer.
A fun appetizer for anytime! Except for the cream cheese mixture, I added each ingredient in rows parallel to the direction I was rolling them up. (see picture I added)I think it makes a cleaner appearance after cutting them. Hope that makes sense. Roll them very snug to eliminate gaps between the ingredients and make sure your knife is sharp so you don't tear the tortilla when you slice them.Read More
Didn't care for these & really messy to make !Read More
If the chiles are too spicy for you (as they are for me), mix the cream cheese instead with taco seasoning (chili powder, onion powder, garlic powder). I also warmed the refried beans before putting them on the tortilla. Excellent recipe!
Great recipe! I only used flour tortillas and added fresh mango with the avocado. I blended a little sour cream with the cream cheese and added some jalapeño cilantro dip seasoning to the mixture because it's what I had and I also didn't use the chipotle. A mango pico de gallo was a refreshing touch. Overall my family loved this for an appetizer and it was super simple to make!
Loved it!
We really enjoyed this "sushi." I omitted the chipotle peppers are we are not fans and used wheat tortillas (seemed wasteful to buy multiple packs of tortillas just for different colored tortillas. Great served sliced or as a wrap.
Just made it and it was great! Added some jicama for texture...I think it was a good add.
Fantastic basis. Very easy to add or subtract ingredients for your taste.
These were easy and make a great appetizer or light lunch! Surprisingly, my grocery store didn't have a good selection of flavored tortillas, but I found some cheddar jalapeno tortillas and that gave this recipe a nice kick of flavor! I also had to substitute regular refried beans for the black beans, but this was still a tasty snack!
Dead easy! I skip cilantro because I don't care for it, but otherwise a great party recipe. Easy to alter the ingredients for more fun. Yum! Yum! All gone!
Only a 3 because------This is misleading. But tasty. It's a tortilla roll-up. Sushi translates to "marinated rice". There's no rice involved. Had the Avocado Council done some research, they'd know that.
These were delicious! The spiciness was subtle and far from overpowering. They were a creamy and tasty snack! I just used plain flour tortillas, not one flour, one tomato, and one spinach. These also taste great with a little bit of sour cream put on right before being eaten.
I kept the recipe as is and it was a hit! It's a different style and I loved it. Perfect amount of "kick". Thanks for posting!
It was a hit for a club meeting. The only change I made was just using adobo sauce in the cream cheese. I was afraid some people would not like the heat of the chipotle peppers. By the way, I tripled the recipe. It was all gone.
Oh dear! I did something really wrong somehow. They looked good after making, but when I took them out of the fridge a couple hours later to cut up and serve, they were "wet" looking. The tortilla itself had become soft and gooey. I think they have to be eaten right away or the tortilla is no longer crisp and appetizing.
We ate this as the main course, and it was pretty good. I had a hard time rolling it and making it look as good as the photo. This is a nice change from our usual fare.
I added some leftover cooked rice to make it more "sushi" like.
I made this and it was delicious. I did not make it as appetizers, but made 4 spinach wraps and served them that way. My husband loved them! I used fat free cream cheese. I will definitely make this again!
Loved it!!
Very easy and a hit at a friend's bbq. You can easily customize this. I added some leftover Mexican rice along with the other ingredients.
My family loved these!
Sliced the avocado rather than diced it. They were a great hit at a family 4th of July party.
I made this recipe EXACTLY as written and it turned out mushy, messy, and pretty awful tasting. Won't make again but I like the idea/concept.