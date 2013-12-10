Avocado Cheesecake with Walnut Crust
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 242.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 8g 16 %
carbohydrates: 26.7g 9 %
dietary fiber: 4.1g 16 %
sugars: 16.3g
fat: 13g 20 %
saturated fat: 1.8g 9 %
cholesterol: 2.5mg 1 %
vitamin a iu: 348.9IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 2.5mg 19 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 12 %
vitamin c: 12.5mg 21 %
folate: 56.3mcg 14 %
calcium: 110.9mg 11 %
iron: 1mg 5 %
magnesium: 37.3mg 13 %
potassium: 358mg 10 %
sodium: 251.2mg 10 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 117
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.