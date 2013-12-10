Avocado Cheesecake with Walnut Crust

10 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Creamy avocados bring color and rich flavor to this delicious cheesecake on a walnut and anise-seed crust.

By Avocados from Mexico

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F. In food processor, pulse walnuts until finely ground. Add graham cracker crumbs, 1 tablespoon sugar, anise seeds and salt; pulse just until combined. Add 2 tablespoons water; pulse until ingredients are thoroughly combined and resemble wet sand. Press into bottom of an 8 1/2-inch springform pan. Bake 20 minutes; cool completely.

    Advertisement

  • In measuring cup or small bowl, combine gelatin with 2 tablespoons water; let stand for 5 minutes. With vegetable peeler, remove strips of lemon zest (yellow portion only). In saucepan, combine milk, 1/2 cup sugar, vanilla and lemon zest; bring to boil. Add gelatin; simmer until gelatin has completely dissolved, about 1 minute; strain and discard lemon zest.

  • In food processor, combine avocados and cream cheese. Pour hot milk mixture into processor; process until very smooth. Pour into baked crust; cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours or until set. Remove side of pan; cut cheesecake into 10 slices. Serve with raspberry sauce, if desired.

Tips

Cheesecake is best when served the same day; any leftover cheesecake should be securely covered with clear plastic wrap and refrigerated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 13g; cholesterol 2.5mg; sodium 251.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022