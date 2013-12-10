Avocado Aioli

I've made this several times now, usually to go on the Quinoa Black Bean burger from this site, and we love it. The only change I make is to use cilantro instead of basil, just because we love it, and to reduce it if I have to because of how much avocado I have on hand. Tonight I made it (with a dash of added cumin, just because...) to go on a store bought veggie burger, and it was the only thing that saved it for me. Lesson learned. I'll never buy them just cause they're on sale again; I'm going back to making my own, which are almost always from this site, and always way better than the that store bought one. Regardless, this recipe rocks, and is a great go-to when you have half an avocado to use up.