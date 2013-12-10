Avocado Aioli
Used as a dressing, drizzle or dipping sauce, this creamy garlic sauce with avocado is easy and versatile.
Oh. My. Word! I could have eaten the entire recipe of this aioli! What would that be......376 calories plus the mini sweet peppers? I could make a meal out on this! I had a partial bag of peppers that needed to be used (hence, a shriveled pepper here and there), and this recipe complemented them perfectly. This would make a fantastic appetizer for my next party.Read More
I thought this was okay. I would reduce the garlic and salt by half. Both were very overpowering. As it is so salty, I am going to use it in a wrap or sandwich with fresh grilled chicken or other toppings that don't have salt and see how that works. Only change I made was using 1 tsp. of dried basil for the 1 Tblsp. of fresh. That worked fine. However, after a day in the fridge even the basil was very dominant. I definitely consider this more of sandwich or wrap spread than a dip, though, imho, with it being a thick consistency. Still prefer just a little mashed avocado on a sandwich or a simple guacamole.Read More
I used 1tbsp of fresh cilantro instead of basil, as we both love cilantro. Used a little less garlic. Was AMAZING on fish tacos!!!
Any leftovers? Cover with water and refrigerate to stop it going brown. When ready to use, pour off water and stir!
Added some diced tomatoes. It's is great on triscuits. :)
I love Aioli and serve it often with pork roasts as well as beef roast and prime rib. A nice change up from horseradish. Using Avocado instead of mayonnaise is wonderful on so many levels. I am a basil lover as well as garlic so whoever thought to put the two together in this Aioli is a genius.
So... easy to make. Didn't measure the garlic carefully so a little strong. Will know to use less the next time. Will be making it again. Great to use on a sandwich, as a dip, over a salad, on a baked potato, or with mashers. or with other cooked vegetables.
Very good! I ate it on toast for breakfast. I used a little less garlic. This is going into the rotation. Thank you!
Usually do not like avacado. But this recipe is good and can see myself using it in place of mayo for sandwich spread.
This is a great recipe! It was very easy and fast to make. I didn't know what to expect with the garlic in it... but it was a perfect accent to a seasoned chicken roll stuffed with avocado! I am using it again tonight as a side for Mexican food. I wouldn't make any changes except maybe doubling the recipe!
I made it to the recipe and it was not special. Added a tsp or so of Caravelle Sweet Chili Sauce. Awesome.now I have to make more!
Simple and delicious. We love this topper for fajitas!
Served with crab cakes. Very good !
OMG this is so good! Reminds me of the avocado dipping sauce that is served with the southwestern egg rolls at Chili's. This will be awesome on my BLT!
I've made this several times now, usually to go on the Quinoa Black Bean burger from this site, and we love it. The only change I make is to use cilantro instead of basil, just because we love it, and to reduce it if I have to because of how much avocado I have on hand. Tonight I made it (with a dash of added cumin, just because...) to go on a store bought veggie burger, and it was the only thing that saved it for me. Lesson learned. I'll never buy them just cause they're on sale again; I'm going back to making my own, which are almost always from this site, and always way better than the that store bought one. Regardless, this recipe rocks, and is a great go-to when you have half an avocado to use up.
This was my first time ever making Aioli of any kind and I really enjoyed this. I have been looking for some low carb snacks and this was perfect. I served this with some celery sticks, bell pepper strips and also sweet potato corn chips. Husband and kids liked it too. This did not last long so next time I will double the recipe.
I oversalted...so be careful
too much salt
This is a very nice dip, but i went with what another reviewer suggested.I used very little garlic, and no salt. I found it goes very well as a dip for vegges. Thanks for sharing.
This is really good. I made it as written, and initially used it as a topping for fish, but it quickly turned into a dip for tortilla chips as well. I have since used it on sandwiches and in wraps. Multi-purpose, I am addicted!
This is amazing! I used half the garlic after reading reviews and I will use less salt next time. I also subbed pineapple Greek yogurt as it was all we had and it really added to if anything. I'll make this a thousand times over. I had all I could do not to eat it on the spot!