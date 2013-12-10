Tempura Fried Avocado Bites
Chunks of ripe avocado are coated with tempura batter, then fried in hot oil until crisp for a tasty dipping snack.
Chunks of ripe avocado are coated with tempura batter, then fried in hot oil until crisp for a tasty dipping snack.
I used this batter as a template for vegetable tempura. Fantastic! The batter was perfect, only thing I added was cayenne pepper to the mix. I will definitely get around to doing an avocado tempura. Works great for sweet potato, broccoli, and squash.Read More
I used this batter as a template for vegetable tempura. Fantastic! The batter was perfect, only thing I added was cayenne pepper to the mix. I will definitely get around to doing an avocado tempura. Works great for sweet potato, broccoli, and squash.
Love. Love. Love. Love. Didn't change a thing on a recipe. Love it! Did I mention I love this dish? Crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside. Yum!
Can't wait to try this, had deep fried avocado at a Avocado festival a few years back. Thought it sounded strange but was so good. Have been wanting to try them at home ever since, thanks for the recipe and reminding me of this treat.
While I'm very familiar with tempura, I'm not necessarily a fan of a lot of fried foods, thus the 4star rating. However, these were pretty good! If served immediately, the avocado is creamy and melts in your mouth amidst the crunchy tempura coating. Excellent tempura batter btw. I served this with both a mustard flavored sauce and a strawberry sauce. Enjoyed these as dipping finger foods. :)
The family liked these. But they thought that they needed salt. So I would salt the avocados before battering. I also thought that they could have used a little heat. Maybe some Tabasco sauce in the batter. Served with ranch, and jalapenos :)
Excellent tempura batter! Barely mix the batter as it gets stirred by dipping. We used assorted vegetables, sliced thinly instead of chunks. I used a large frying pan with about 1/3 inch of oil for frying. I just flipped the pieces over with tongs. I also used my fingers to drip additional batter on top of the pieces as they cooked, which gave lots of crispy edges. In Japan I once had chunks of corn in batter and sine I had a left over piece of corn on the cob, I decided to try it too. It came of the cob in chunks so I dipped them in the batter first. I had lots of niblets that fell apart so I added them to the batter, then scooped them out with a slotted spoon, draining well. I fried them as small pancakes.
can be messy to make but love the taste
Made it with Broccoli, Sweet Potato, Carrots and Avocados! Was delicious!
These tasted good but the batter didn't stick to the avocado very well
This batter was perfectly crispy and easy to make. I do think it lacked salt so I added a touch more. I’d also recommend whisking the egg before adding to the batter for better incorporation without having to over mix and risking deflating the batter. I’d also add the club soda last for the same reason.
This is a good starter but needs some spices to make it kick. The creamy avocado inside this crunchy batter is awesome!