Avocado Sauce Eggs Benedict
Lighter than hollandaise but just as rich and creamy, this flavorful avocado sauce makes delicious eggs benedict with roasted tomatoes and crumbled bacon.
I thought this was a nice change from regular eggs benedict. A couple of pointers though, first there isn't any parsley listed in the ingredients but is called for in the recipe so that correction should be made. I had some on hand so that was no big deal. I didn't use sugar as I think tomatoes are sweet on their own and didn't see the need for that addition. I also cut the tomatoes into slices instead of just in half and cooked them for about 10 minutes and they turned out great. I also would use a little more bacon, but that's just again, a personal preference. I would make this again though. It made for a nice lunch.Read More
I mainly used this recipe for the avocado sauce (which was excellent), as I skipped the bacon and tomato, but added ham, garlic, spinach and mushrooms. Also, I toasted the muffin and didn't put olive oil on it, but used that to saute the vegetables instead. Still, the avocado sauce made this and that gets a 5-star rating from me!
I really wanted to make this recipe but didn't have any English muffins, so I used toast instead, cut into rounds. I sliced my small Roma tomato into 3 thick slices and used all of them. I cut this recipe down to just one serving, and while the salt seemed a little too much for my taste, that is something that can easily be adjusted the next time. Even though this recipe is somewhat time-consuming, it does make for a really nice breakfast that tastes delicious!
I know that I will be making this again because my hubby has mentioned it several times this afternoon. I think that I would have liked it more had I taken the half with the thinner slice of tomato. I followed the recipe exactly except for not pureeing the sauce (I just used a fork). That was a new way to poach eggs for me, though I had heard of the method before. I'll try it again to see if it is any easier, but I may go back to my old way of cooking the eggs. Be sure to season the guacamole with salt and pepper because it really does make a difference. I was happy to use Avocados from Mexico because that is what I usually buy from my store! Thanks for the recipe!
Like other reviews I really liked this with just a few changes. Tomato slices cooked for only 10 minutes would be much better than 1/2 a tomato cooked at 500 for 30 minutes. Wonderful flavors and the avocado really helps to make this a treat.
Oh man. I’m typing this as I’m eating it. Seriously, delectable. I made a few minor changes. But so very delicious. I used cilantro instead of parsley. Lemon instead of lime. Rosemary olive oil bread instead of English muffin. And sage sausage instead of bacon....truly spectacular...
This is a delicious variation on eggs benedict and healthier too. We loved it but I would recommend a smaller slice of tomato.
Fantastic recipe. I mixed the bacon into the avocado sauce, for whatever reason.
This recipe calls for way too much lime juice, next time I will cut it down to a teaspoon. I added green chili and shredded cheddar to cut the Limey taste. This was my first time poaching eggs...the directions were spot on!
We loved the Avocado sauce and used a 1/2" thick slice of tomato. I also didn't have lime, so I substituted lemon. I had never poached eggs before and they came out pretty well. We had this as breakfast for dinner.
Love the Avocado in this recipe! Much more taste and flavor. Always delicious! Avocados from Mexico have always been a part of breakfast for me and this is a wonderful new way to enjoy them.
I was really in the mood for poached eggs with Hollandaise when I gave this recipe a try, thinking it might be a tasty, healthier option. Unfortunately, it is not a good substitute & the lime juice completely overwhelms the flavor of the avocados. I changed directions & made heuvos rancheros with mashed black beans & poached eggs on corn tortillas, where the sauce did compliment the other ingredients. If you cut the lime juice in half, it would be a much better sauce for any Mex' dish.
I didn't have bacon, so used a slice of ham on each side. I love the flavor of these roasted tomatoes, sauce, etc. YUMMY!
I simplified it way down because I'm lazy (didn't cook tomatoes, toasted bread). But the sauce and the concept was perfect!
This is very good! We tried it with chunked up tomato, roasted until wilted and slightly browned. Then served with eggs over the chunks as in the original recipe. BUT we served English muffins on the side. I might try cutting back the lime juice a little as the avocado sauce was a bit tart.
This is delicious.
I substituted sliced-flat sourdough bread bowls for English muffins, and added slight amount of dill to the sauce/the chives.