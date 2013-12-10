Avocado Sauce Eggs Benedict

I know that I will be making this again because my hubby has mentioned it several times this afternoon. I think that I would have liked it more had I taken the half with the thinner slice of tomato. I followed the recipe exactly except for not pureeing the sauce (I just used a fork). That was a new way to poach eggs for me, though I had heard of the method before. I'll try it again to see if it is any easier, but I may go back to my old way of cooking the eggs. Be sure to season the guacamole with salt and pepper because it really does make a difference. I was happy to use Avocados from Mexico because that is what I usually buy from my store! Thanks for the recipe!