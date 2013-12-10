Avocado Banana and Walnut Muffins

These moist muffins with avocado and banana make a delicious brunch offering or grab-and-go breakfast.

By Avocados from Mexico

cook:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Grease 12 muffin tin wells or line with paper cups.

  • In a large bowl, mix avocado, bananas, eggs and milk. In a separate bowl, whisk or sift together flour, sugar, baking soda and salt. Stir into avocado mixture; do not over-mix. Stir in walnuts.

  • Spoon batter into prepared muffin tin; bake 15 to 20 minutes or until tops start to brown and a toothpick inserted into a muffin comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 32.6g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 31.4mg; sodium 317mg. Full Nutrition
