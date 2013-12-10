Avocado Banana and Walnut Muffins
These moist muffins with avocado and banana make a delicious brunch offering or grab-and-go breakfast.
Very moist and flavorful. You could really taste the avocados. I omitted the walnuts because I didn't have any and used brown sugar. I also made a streusel topping (1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup flour, 2 TBSP butter, 1 tsp cinnamon). Will absolutely make again!Read More
Delicious! I opted to use half brown sugar and half white sugar and since most banana muffins have a little spice I added 1 tsp. of cinnamon along with a couple heaping teaspoons of vanilla. These came out very moist and tasted so good my husband had no idea there was avocado in it - until he noticed the light green color... What's great about these muffins are the avocado takes the place of butter or oil yet they still have all the moistness and flavor you'd expect. I topped these with a little turbinado sugar for some added crunch and popped them in the oven. They baked up beautifully in exactly 20 minutes. I never baked with avocado before but now I'm going to!
Wonderful easy muffins. I used whole wheat flour and brown rice flour, which gave it a heartier texture and fiber. Decreased the sugar by 1/4 cup and it was just enough, not very sweet but moist. Might try adding flax seed and cinnamon next time.
I was going to rate this 4 stars as I thought they needed a little more flavor but after watching both my kids and my husband (a self-proclaimed avocado hater) go for a 2nd muffin immediately after eating their first - I couldn't put anything less than 5. Healthy and great texture - this is a keeper! We'll play around with some add-ins to see if I can get it perfect (for me anyways ;) )
I liked the fact that these aren't overly sweet, and the avocado essentially replaces oil or butter with healthier fats. They're perfect with a glass of orange juice or coffee. Very neat concept--I would make them again!
Made these this morning and they were a big hit!!! I enjoy reading reviews before I try a recipe to see if there are any suggested changes I might enjoy. I did make a few. I did not have walnuts on hand so I substituted pecans. May change that to 3/4 cup next time...we love nuts! Because of some dietary needs at our house, I made them gluten free by using rice flour. Went dairy free as well by substituting coconut milk. Left out the salt and added a teaspoon each of cinnamon and vanilla. I hear my daughter now asking for another...I'm all smiles.
I used 3 bananas & 1 avocado. Half cup sugar, tsp vanilla, and cinnamon.
Great recipe!! I omitted walnut, used brown sugar instead and added semi sweet chocolate chips, YUMMY!! Definitely will make it again!!
The flavor is ok - nice and moist. The middle of my muffins were way too moist so I cooked them longer which made the outside/bottom of them over cook and stick to the muffin cups. Not thrilled with the recipe and probably wouldn't make again.
This recipe was a big hit! I actually made them without eggs cuz I was out but they still tasted really delicious. I had to add another 1/2 cup of milk.
Made this for a birthday breakfast and everyone loved it! Subbed almond milk for reg milk and omitted the walnuts.
We loved these! I followed the recipe except for the walnuts part, I used pumpkin seeds so my little one can take it to school.
Very moist and good eating My friends have all tried them and love them They have a unique taste . When I first made them I cut back on the sugar but I found that they seem to lack taste so now I follw the recipe (English Lass )
I love these and I HATE avocado. Lol! I did make some changes. I forgot that I used all my baking soda, so I substituted 4 tsp of double acting baking powder for the 1 tsp of baking soda. I used 1 cup of all purpose flour and 1 cup of whole wheat flour to make them a little healthier. Then I added about 2 tsp of ground cinnamon, I didn't measure it, I just sprinkled a thin layer over the top of the flour. I missed where it said to fold in the nuts so I mixed them right into the flour before adding to the avocado mixture. And I used chopped pecans just because that's what I had. They came out absolutely perfect. Thank you!
These muffins don't seem very sweet when they come out of the oven and are eaten warm. Oddly enough, they seem sweeter at room temp. I actually liked them better after they cooled.
LOVE these muffins. I substituted the white sugar with a couple good squirts of honey and the walnuts with dark chocolate chips. So moist and delicious and no guilt involved. Will definitely be making these again.
I added some vanilla and cinnamon because it seemed wrong to make these without those. However, they just didn’t work. I love avocado, and I know it can really be tasty in the right sweet things, but this wasn’t one of them. They have a sort of planty taste. I tried adding some almond extract and butter extract to the next batch, and still the plant taste overpowered it. Grass-flavored muffins just aren’t my cup of tea. Or my husband’s, as it turns out. I even then frosted their tops and that only mildly helped. Waaaaaa! I had high hopes.
Another wonderful recipe from Allrecipes! I always seem to have over ripe avocados around that i never seem to get to lol so I figured why not try this recipe! Super easy Super yummy! Very flavorful I did not make muffins i used my brownie pan and worked beautifully! I also did not add my nuts to the batter instead i added about 1/3 cup mini chocolate chips to the batter and sprinkles the nuts mixed with oatmeal over the top before baking for a little crunch!! Also I realized I had no milk after I already started making these so I used greek yogurt instead and worked great!! Delish!!! Mine turned out pretty dense but that could be from the yogurt but delicious all the same!
I love avocados and I love banana bread, but I don't love them together. The taste of the baked avocados was so strong that I couldn't eat them.
Very interesting idea. I think that adding more banana would make it taste a-lot better because unfortunately the ones I made taste very bland.
Tasty! Made most in mini-muffin tins and froze the extras. Will make again.
this was a great recipe and all my co-workers loved it
Very moist and delicious! I followed directions exactly and was happy with results! I will make these again.
Maybe I used too much avocado but the color was not appetizing at all. The taste was fine but no, I will not be making this again.
I made a lot of changes, some for dietary reasons, others because it was what I had on hand. My Modifications: I omitted the sugar totally. I used almond milk. I used pecans instead of walnuts. I added: 1 tsp green stevia leaf powder. 2 tbsp honey. 1 peeled apple. 2 tbsp coconut oil (I microwaved the peeled sliced apple in the coconut oil for 1 minute to soften, then added it to my wet ingredients). 1/4 cup blueberries. Extra 1/4 cup almond milk (my elevation is 6700 feet, so my batter dries out quickly I have to add extra moisture). Next time: I will add some cinnamon, cardamom & nutmeg to spice it up & pumpkin to help with moisture instead of coconut oil & extra milk.
I added cocoa to the recipe to make it into a double chocolate chip banana avocado muffin recipe.
I used half an avocado, a full banana, a small container of baby sweet potatoes, substituted 2 tablespoons of honey for the 3/4 cup brown sugar, and used Bob's Red Mill spelt flour. I like the texture of the muffins and for someone who wants no salt no sugar it was tasty for me. I had pecans at home so I use that instead of walnuts. I would make it again.
OMG these were great. Rather than measure avocado and banana, I used 1 med each. Added 1/2 cup raisins and reduced sugar to 1/2 cup. So everything is 1/2 cup! Easy peazy and oh so good!!!
Despite me using a California avocado this is a wonderful recipe. The muffins are very moist and flavorful. New way of using my healthy good for you avocados. For extra kick of healthiness I threw in some chia seeds. Will defiantly be making these again, and will be sending this recipe on to other family members.
Really simple and very tasty! I did add cinnamon and vanilla, as suggested. I also made some with chocolate chips and some without! My husband isn't a chocolate fan, but even he thought the paring was delish! Thanks for Sharing!! It definitely made the rotation!
I'm a novice baker, so I made it exactly as the recipe said. Substituted sunflower seeds for nuts as my kids' school is "nut-free". Came out delicious!
These are great - moist and flavorful. The only thing I added was chocolate chips. My husband devours them.
Delish! I added coconut flakes and used a raw sugar/honey mixture for sweetness.
i don't like sweets so this was a good alternative. But, the muffin needed butter.
Just made these and used stevia for the sugar and mu hubby loves it! thank you!
Good, followed the recipe.
Thank you for this recipe, I believe the taste is perfection. Most banana breads are too sugary for my liking, however, this is a great balance. I did make a few changes...I used 1c Wholemeal Flour and 1c AllPurpose Flour, I substituted 1/2c brown sugar for the 3/4c sugar as recommended by another reviewer.
I only had one banana left so I added some Strawberries and wow they are good muffins, I just made them, set them out to cool and they are gone, not one left. This is worth making and no fat added
I only put in half a cup of sugar bc I like things a little less sweet. They were delicious!
I added vanilla, cinnamon, used 2 bananas, almond milk, and brown sugar, and added chocolate chips. So, quite a few changes. They're moist and taste good, but seem to still be lacking flavour.
Very tasty. I didn't have milk, so I used buttermilk, which worked just fine. Also, didn't have walnuts, but pecans worked well, too. No trouble with the cook time like someone else had. I think my muffin tin is smaller than others, I got 14 muffins, filling the tins 2/3 full.
The taste is delicious! I didn't have walnuts so I added chocolate chips. The only thing I put too much avocado on it and it didn't cook well so I had to overcooked them a little so I could actually get them less raw on the center. So I would make them again but next time maybe 2 bananas and only 1 avocado because I used too and it was too much. I also added some drops of vanilla essence. Very tasty recipe. I love avocados!
Made this with 1 whole avocado, 1 1/2 bananas and half whole wheat and half white flour. Didn't add walnuts and added 1 tsp. vanilla. Topped with streusel topping and it made 30 larger mini muffins for the kids. Baked at 375 for about 15-17 mins. These are pretty generic muffins so the streusel was important for getting the kids to eat them. But they enjoyed them with it and it's a good way to use up an avocado before it goes bad.
Too heavy for me.
Had to make this as soon as I read it - despite not having a muffin tray! Subbed with almond milk, wholewheat flour, brown sugar and pecans and cut the sugar to half a cup. Also couldn't wait to try them - really good - will definitely make again.
These muffins have a nice texture, don't overbake. Mine only needed 15 minutes. They are not a very sweet muffin. I would add 1 tsp. of cinnamon to the batter and serve with cinnamon butter. My family would prefer a sweet topping added to it like a glaze or a streusel. I made 12 muffins and had enough batter left to make one donut in my donut pan, which I baked for 8 minutes and topped with powdered sugar. I must confess, the donut was my favorite.