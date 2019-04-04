Pressure Cooker Black Beans
This is a great recipe for black beans that can be used alone or added to so many more recipes.
I've made these several times since purchasing my electric pressure cooker, and finally have the liquid-bean ratio just where i like it . I brown the onion first, then combine 2 cups veg broth, 3 cups water and one bag of dried black beans, and 1 Tbsp olive oil. Cook for 40 minutes and the beans are tender. Salt to taste after they are cooked.Read More
A bit salty for my taste. Cilantro was quite strong. I added cumin after which was a nice touch. If I made it again I would use half the water, salt & cilanto and add cumin.Read More
Loved this recipe and it cooked great in my electric pressure cooker. I ended up adding some fresh lime juice to it. When I make it again I will skip the balsamic and add lime juice, some cumin and seasoned salt at the end.
These black beans were great! I couldn't stop eating them. I will definitely make them again.
I used this recipe to break in my stovetop pressure cooker. It provided a good introduction to the process, and made a very tasty pot of beans. Not being able to see what's going on in the pot or test the flavor along the way is going to take some getting used to, but the speed and resulting flavors seem to make up for it! The next time, I will probably try a little less water and some different spices, but it was very good as written.
put in processor with sour cream & pepper jack cheese... bean dip!!!
Very tasty. I cut the recipe in half and cooked for 40 mins in an electric pressure cooker. Beans were perfectly cooked. Next time I may use a bit less water.
I have gotten into using my pressure cooker lately.. I love these beans better than presoaked or sprouted beans in the pressure cooker... They just taste better? Who would have thought that...
Absolutely delicious. I like to put in a couple diced chipotles in adobo before cooking the beans for a bit of smoky heat.
Made half the quantity and turned out wonderful. Did not add vinegar, otherwise followed recipe exactly. Huge plus to not have to soak beans.
Delicious! Used 5 C. water, a sliced onion, some smashed garlic cloves, about 2 tsp. cumin, a few bay leaves and a bit of oregano. Added some lime juice at the end. 40 minutes was the perfect amount of time. Will absolutely make these again.
Excellent. I used Vegtable broth, green peppers instead of cilantro. Delicious
I've made this ............. But first I started with the right beans.. I purchased them on line from "Rancho Gordo" .......... Google them.. You'll never buy beans from the supermarket again.. Their black beans are called "Midnight Strollers".
It came out good. It took 20 minutes longer with my stove top pressure cooker. I did add garlic, cumin and coriander. I will be sure to use fresh cilantro next time.
used half olive oil and half balsamic vinegar
Delicious creamy black beans with no soaking. I ate these exactly as they came out with no adjustments to the recipe and they’re amazing. Go to black bean recipe from now on!
Good stuff.
These turned out pretty well. They are good and not too salty. The only thing is I think it calls for way too much water. I cut it down to 6 cups, and there was still a lot to drain off. I looked up a few other recipes from other sites, and they only used 3-4 cups water.
These beans turned out velvety and delicious! I will be eating these with brown rice and maybe some seasoned ground turkey, but they're flavorful enough to stand on their own.
So flavorful. So easy. I substituted veg broth for water as several recommended. EXCELLENT OPTION! I tried using less liquid but found some of the beans were not cooked enough for me. Will use the recommended amount next time. Also, I chopped up the cilantro and just mixed it in at the end.
Great flavor! I cooked in my new Emeril pressure cooker. Took an extra 5 minutes to cook but was easy and tasty. I sprinkled some raw onions on each bowl I ate just because I like onions.
This recipe worked pretty well. The beans weren’t split or ruptured. The flavor was really good - the cilantro is an excellent addition- but I didn’t really care for the balsamic vinegar. I’ll leave that out the next time. Thank you for the recipe.
I followed the recipe to the letter and these are the best black beans I’ve ever had hands down.
This is a family favorite. I use veggie broth instead of water and add a teaspoon of Better Than Bouillon Garlic. Accidentally vegan! Excellent stand alone dish, use for refried beans or in any casserole!
I liked that the beans were tender but WAY too much water.. I will try it again but with 5 quarts water to see if that is better
I used 4 cups of water and 1 cup of chicken broth. I think 7 cups of liquid would have been too much for my taste.
