Pressure Cooker Black Beans

This is a great recipe for black beans that can be used alone or added to so many more recipes.

Recipe by klmncusa

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine water, black beans, onion, cilantro, olive oil, and salt together in a pressure cooker; cover and seal with lid. Cook on high according to manufacturer's instructions, about 40 minutes. Allow steam to release completely. Remove lid and stir balsamic vinegar into beans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 37g; fat 2.5g; sodium 449.7mg. Full Nutrition
