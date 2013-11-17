Roasted Butternut Squash with Onions, Spinach, and Craisins®

Rating: 4.45 stars
67 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 42
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 0

A delicious deviation from the typical squash preparation, this recipe has kind of a nutty flavor with or without the nuts. Good as-is, but of course each person can salt and pepper their own serving to taste. The leftovers are good served as a cold salad if you don't like the cooked spinach that results from re-heating. Almonds and walnuts can be used in addition to or instead of the pecans.

By Marcia

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • Slice butternut squash cross-wise into 1-inch slices; peel and clean each slice, removing and discarding seeds and stringy pulp from the center. Cut cleaned slices into 1-inch cubes.

  • Toss squash cubes, onion, and olive oil together in a bowl until coated; transfer to the prepared baking sheet.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until squash is tender and starting to brown, 25 to 30 minutes.

  • Toss squash mixture, spinach, dried cranberries, and pecans together in a serving bowl and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 29.5g; fat 9.5g; sodium 19.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (69)

Reviews (69)

Most helpful positive review

nycmom
Rating: 4 stars
12/03/2015
Brought it to my in-laws for Thanksgiving. Was a hit. Healthy, tasty, and easy! No dressing needed at all. Tip#1: To make peeling/cutting the butternut squash easier, poke holes in surface of the squash with a fork a few times, then microwave for 3 to 4 minutes. Let cool. Peel, cut and roast as directed. Tip#2: Can be made ahead - Roasted the butternut squash and onions the night before, then refrigerated. Just before serving the next day, I microwaved the squash/onions for a few minutes and mixed them with the spinach/nuts/cranberries. Tasted good the following day too! Read More
Helpful
(30)

Most helpful critical review

Heather
Rating: 2 stars
12/21/2016
I don't know what I did wrong but this did not come out that great. I followed the recipe and everything. Not making this again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
