Roasted Butternut Squash with Onions, Spinach, and Craisins®

Brought it to my in-laws for Thanksgiving. Was a hit. Healthy, tasty, and easy! No dressing needed at all. Tip#1: To make peeling/cutting the butternut squash easier, poke holes in surface of the squash with a fork a few times, then microwave for 3 to 4 minutes. Let cool. Peel, cut and roast as directed. Tip#2: Can be made ahead - Roasted the butternut squash and onions the night before, then refrigerated. Just before serving the next day, I microwaved the squash/onions for a few minutes and mixed them with the spinach/nuts/cranberries. Tasted good the following day too!
Very good! I had some leftover butternut squash so they weren't exactly the size specified so they cooked a bit faster but that was fine. I also added a bit of garlic powder salt and pepper and those were great additions. I didn't have any pecans this time but I can't wait to try this w/ them added. Sweet tart and savory...a great combination! Thanks for sharing.:)
Just saw this today I've been making this recipe for months after having it at a local deli vegetarian bar. I love it! Thanks for putting the recipe out there....
Looking for ways to use squash recently I came across this recipe once again. I served it for the first time last holiday season with prime rib and a wild rice side and the meal earned high marks. I added extra spinach a favorite food of my family and seasoned lightly with salt and pepper. It was an easily prepared quick cooking beautiful side dish. Always weight watching this is a great light addition to any meal and most importantly it is delicious.
Tried it for the first time last night when my daughter and her boyfriend came for dinner...we all loved it and will make it again. I did like it with the red onion but used toasted pine nuts instead of pecans...great flavor.
Really good, the only problem I had was the onions were done way before the squash, despite cutting them larger based on the reviews. Next time I'll saute' the onions separately. Good with a little balsamic vinagarette
I peeled the squash with a potato peeler first and cut into cubes; a lot easier I think. Recipe was good and I'm always looking for recipes to fix butternut squash as they grow abundantly in my garden and I usually have them all winter long. This recipe is really healthy with just a dressing of olive oil and then I added a little salt and pepper. Thanks Marcia.
Fabulous. Only thing I did different was add cranberries at roasting time. It was an accident but really great dish. I will always add cranberries to baking time.
I am new to cooking and tried this for the first time last night with pecans. It was delicious!! The only downside was that it took me a good while to get the squash peeled gutted and cubed. It was totally worth it though and I will be making it again!
I don't know what I did wrong but this did not come out that great. I followed the recipe and everything. Not making this again.