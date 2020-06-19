Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

I was excited about the possibilities of this dish. I also tried to guard against what seemed to be the dominant negative in the reviews..... anyone who didn't like it said that it was too bland. I put 4 cups of cheese in mine..... 3 cups sharp white cheddar, and 1 cup of a parmesan/asiago mix (primarily because I had it on hand, but also because I know it has a strong flavor). When I tasted the cheese sauce itself (before adding squash), the flavor was almost too strong. After I added the butternut squash (mine was a medium-sized squash), it toned the cheese down a little, but it was still strong. Combined with the seasoned bread crumbs that I used, I thought I had a good shot at a flavorful dish. Unfortunately, by the time it was all baked, it WAS bland. Something about the pasta step dulls the flavor. I make baked mac & cheese all the time..... plain, with broccoli, or with hot dogs (kids like it that way), and this never happens. I'm stumped, and bummed. Don't know if I'll make it again.