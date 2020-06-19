Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese
I received this butternut squash mac and cheese recipe from a dear friend. This is a quick, great way to incorporate a fall vegetable into a comfort food favorite. Sweet, creamy, and delicious.
Excellent! We don't have kids so we're not trying to hide anything, but a message to parents, the squash disappears. I added a shallot and garlic to the butter, also substituted fat free half and half since I had no milk. Used 1T butter & 1T flaxseed butter substitute. I am from VT so always VT cheddar on hand, used sharp and extra sharp (cows don't produce yellow or orange milk, lol). Also added a bit of salt and fresh ground pepper. An absolute keeper!Read More
Too sweet. The main problem with this recipe is this: "1 butternut squash, halved lengthwise and seeded." How much squash? I am guessing that my disappointing dinner was because my butternut was too big, but how big is too big? Regardless, I am deleting this one from my recipe database.Read More
I loved this Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese. I puree the butternut squash and used 2 cups I also used about 3 cups of cheese, and I used seasoned Panko bread crumbs. I made this for work and everyone loved it and wanted the recipe.
I made this for my kids and their friends for dinner. Even the picky eaters enjoyed it! Don't be overwhelmed by the amount of squash that's in it, the sharpness of the cheese hides flavor a bit. The next time I make it, I'll probably add a cup of cooked and chopped bacon to add to the layers of flavor. Great recipe, thank you for sharing! Review written on 11-3-14
Just finished eating this and it is delicious. I made a few subtle changes - added garlic, salt and pepper as well as more milk because I like it very creamy.
This is a good recipe. One thing I question; why would you put the squash in the oven for 45mins when you can microwave, face down in a little water for 7 mins? I also added a lot of garlic to the recipe.
I was excited about the possibilities of this dish. I also tried to guard against what seemed to be the dominant negative in the reviews..... anyone who didn't like it said that it was too bland. I put 4 cups of cheese in mine..... 3 cups sharp white cheddar, and 1 cup of a parmesan/asiago mix (primarily because I had it on hand, but also because I know it has a strong flavor). When I tasted the cheese sauce itself (before adding squash), the flavor was almost too strong. After I added the butternut squash (mine was a medium-sized squash), it toned the cheese down a little, but it was still strong. Combined with the seasoned bread crumbs that I used, I thought I had a good shot at a flavorful dish. Unfortunately, by the time it was all baked, it WAS bland. Something about the pasta step dulls the flavor. I make baked mac & cheese all the time..... plain, with broccoli, or with hot dogs (kids like it that way), and this never happens. I'm stumped, and bummed. Don't know if I'll make it again.
Delicious! I used a chickpea pasta and added spinach. Still great results
Holy yum and what a great way to sneak a delicious veggie into an old classic. Love this and wouldn't change a thing :-)
The family demanded this go on the regular list of favorites! I did add a pound of sauteed ground pork sausage. Otherwise, the changes I made were really just in the seasoning. I used more dry mustard, salt and white pepper in the sauce. After stirring it all together and checking the flavor, I added a few shakes of Penzey's Ozark seasoning as well. I sauteed the bread crumbs briefly in a little butter and then sprinkled a bit of garlic salt and parsley flakes. It was delicious, flavorful and creamy--definitely a comfort food keeper!
This was really good. The only change I made was used a 3 cheddar blend because I couldn't find white cheddar in the store. Next time I would probably use a sharper cheddar and more of it. I used panko breadcrumbs because I had them and would probably be better with seasoned ones. All around a great recipe and loved the butternut squash with it!
Served this to my husband, kids and grandkids (so a diverse mix of ages and tastebuds). No one disliked it but no one thought it was spectacular either. I followed the recipe exactly other than to add a bit of heavy cream to the milk. I found it bland, though the squash did add a touch of sweetness and texture that was nice. Next time I would jazz it up more with some garlic and black pepper at the very least. I would probably also use some sharp cheddar and maybe smoked Gouda. Its a solid and easy recipe with a good addition of fiber and vitamins from the squash. It just needs more flavor.
Scrumptious! I made a few changes. For my cheese, I used a brick of cracker barrel cheddar and the rest was Colby Jack. I think any cheese would work. I also added a roll of pork sausage to it - browned and well drained for my meat loving husband. Everything else was the same. Easy to make, and delicious! A great way to get my fussy husband to eat the squash and love it! This will be a regular for our fall dishes!
Is a great recipe ! But.... I would use a mixture of cheddar and swiss,Or sharp cheddar. And a bit of salt.
the squash in this recipe made the sauce so creamy & delicious. It was very rich tasting. I didn't have any breadcrumbs on hand, so I just topped it with a sprinkle of celery salt to add a little more flavor. I would definitely make this again.
So easy. I would make this again!! Girlfriend loved it. Served with sauteed pistachio crusted chicken breasts on the side!
I had a very, very large sweet potato and decided to use that instead of the butternut squash. It gave the dish a nice orange color similar to the boxed stuff. It was a little sweet, so maybe next time I would use a smaller sweet potato or stay with the butternut squash.
very easy, and even the kids liked it.
This was very good and I will definitely make it again. I had never made “homemade” Mac n cheese before this. The key to this recipe is the noodles. Do not over cook them. 8 mins was perfect. For the cheese, I used 6 oz of Mexican style and 6 oz of Kerrigold reserve white cheddar. Next time I will try to find a smokier cheese and not use the Mexican cheese. I also ended up adding some garlic powder and a small amount of curry powder for some added umpf. It turned out great and was not too sweet.
The dish has the potential of being good, however, it lacks flavor. So much so that I thought I overlooked adding salt and pepper. Those ingredients are not part of the recipe. I would highly recommend adding them!
Very good! Not hard to make. For Cheese, used 4 ounces each of white cheddar, medium cheddar and monetary jack
Not great. Filling but I won't do it again
Yes, I made one change. I steamed the squash. I intend making ít again & again
Good way to sneek in a vegetable!
I haven’t made this yet but I plan an it this weekend. One question, am I cutting up the squash to stir into the milk and cheese mixture??
Very good and a favorite made a little healthier.
It just did not have much of a taste
The squash makes the mac and cheese so much creamier. Its a great way to incorporate a vegetable. This will now be my go to mac and cheese.
Everyone in my family enjoyed this recipe but I thought it was too dry. I will make it again.
This was delicious. The butternut squash gave it a delicious flavor. Everyone in my house loved it. I will definately be making this again and sharing the recipe with family.
I modify recipes because my kid is a finicky eater and I have to hide certain vegetables from him. After roasting the squash, I took the immersion blender and blended it all up. I added sage as well. Kid loved it. Husband loved it. I loved it. Next time I’m putting broccoli or Brussels sprouts in it as well. Those veggies he’ll eat.
Outstanding. I skipped the breadcrumbs and baking step, added some extra salt and black pepper. Added to heavy rotation for colder months. Had as main course with salad, was wonderful reheated as side dish-paired excellently with steamed baby Brussels sprouts and spicy Italian sausage.
A family pleaser! I try to add a touch of cream cheese if I have it on hand. Yummy!!
This is a great recipe! I did add salt because it did not call for any but that is the only change. family loved it, three year old was agreeable to it although she knew it wasn't real Mac and cheese. highly recommend this!
Good
Love that I can fool my husband into eating squash! Great recipe, one of my favorites that I repeat regularly.
This was really good, BUT I had to make lots of changes. The amount of pasta called for in the recipe sure needs more milk and cheese - I pretty much doubled both - plus, as stated by others, there's no guideline as far as amount of squash. We grow butternuts, and they can range from 1.5 to 5+ pounds. A previous reviewer mentioned using 2 cups, so that's what I used. I also roasted my squash at high temps until it was caramelized (lots more flavor than steaming in a microwave, as some reviewers suggested!). I sauteed some onions when making the cheese sauce and added more garlic, more dry mustard, and salt/pepper.
Love love love
Could not find a white cheddar I used a variety pack of cheese along with another pack of cheddar very good I will make it again that’s the only changes
No changes yes I'd make it again
It was easy to make and surprisingly delicious. I'll be making this again... soon!
Alas, this was just ok. As others have noted, the squash gets lost in it. If I were to make it again, I would have halved the noodles to combat that.
I made it as the recipe instructs, and it came out delicious It is sweet tasting as you would expect from the Butternut.
I added diced ham, it was a hit! Good flavour! Will definitely make it again.
My fam loved this. Added some grated onion, minced roasted garlic, and a tablespoon of Dijon mustard. Used half sharp cheddar and half smoked gouda which added that smoky, bacony flavor. The only things I might change next time would be possibly adding a bit more cheese, and/or mixing chunks of roasted butternut squash in at the end rather than mashing it into the cheese sauce - just curious. But it was absolutely delectable, thanks!!
It was real bland so I spiced it up a little and then it was much better.
I added minced garlic, garlic/herb spice blend, salt, pepper and more milk as it seemed a little dry. Was well accepted by my family except for my 15 yo who didnt like the texture, but still ate it. Don't expect it to be as creamy as regular mac and cheese, but still a good option to use squash and get another veggie in them.
Made it per the recipe. We loved it. Grandson wasn’t trilled, but ate it.
Came out great. Added a bit of Cajun seasoning to cheese sauce and they raves about it!!
Followed the recipe mostly to a T, but I added a few more spices, and mixed in some chopped green chili’s with the pasta. Amazing all dinner!
My husband and I made this exactly as written. I said, "This is the best macaroni and cheese I've ever had," and my husband agreed with me. This is a fantastic recipe! Thanks so much for sharing it.
I didn’t add anything to the recipe. In hindsight I will next time. I should have roasted a smaller squash.
This is my second time making it, it’s great, I added nutmeg to the bread crmbs
My husband and I both like this very much. I made the sauce a little too thick, probably overcooked it, so it seemed that there wasn't quite enough for all of those noodles. I'll be more careful next time or just add more milk. Used asiago and Parmesan cheeses because I needed to use those before they went bad, and it was very good. Added garlic and onion powder. Loved the slight sweetness from the butternut squash.
This was dry and bland.
Great simple recipe. I made it in advance and then just heated it a little longer when needed.
EXTRAKNOWING, my daughter taught me to cut into a squash, she poked it with a knife pretty much how you would with a potato mid line around it. It doesn't need to be poked the whole way around.She then cooked it for 4 to 5 minutes in the microwave which made cutting into it alot easier. You won't need to poke the knife deep either. Ok, not an actual review but i will be submitting once i try.
Tastes great, would make again, used plain macaroni.
I wasn't sure if you mashed or chopped the squash before adding it to the sauce, so I tried a little of both. I also reduced the amount of cheese to 10 oz. I didn't notice the mashed squash in the mac n cheese blend. Mission to add vegetables to my daughter favorite meal was successful.
