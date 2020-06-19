Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

I received this butternut squash mac and cheese recipe from a dear friend. This is a quick, great way to incorporate a fall vegetable into a comfort food favorite. Sweet, creamy, and delicious.

Recipe by bwayfreak3

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place squash, cut-side down, on a baking sheet.

  • Roast squash in the preheated oven until soft, 40 to 50 minutes. Remove squash flesh from skin and set aside. Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook rotini in boiling water until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes; drain.

  • Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Whisk flour and mustard into melted butter until smooth, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk milk into flour mixture until thick like heavy cream, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Stir squash, white Cheddar cheese, and Cheddar cheese into milk mixture until cheese is melted. Stir rotini into cheese mixture. Pour cheese mixture into a 9x13-inch baking dish. Top with bread crumbs.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until topping is golden, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
414 calories; protein 17.7g; carbohydrates 51.9g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 45.7mg; sodium 307.2mg. Full Nutrition
