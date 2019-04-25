1 of 261

Rating: 5 stars just plain wonderful!! I use mascarpone instead of cream cheese...both are great! Helpful (80)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome cannoli dip! I will definitely be making this for any parties. To avoid having the dip be too runny I strained the ricotta cheese using paper towels. Simply put a cup of the cheese on paper towels cover and squeeze to get the moisture out and repeat. I served with pizzells sprinkles with powdered sugar. Helpful (53)

Rating: 5 stars I hunted for a cannoli dip recipe after trying one made by a friend. This is yummy--my preschooler even approved! It's not overly sweet, especially if you use dark chocolate chips rather than semisweet, and it goes well with a variety of dippers. Besides the waffle cone pieces, you could try vanilla wafers or biscoff cookies (or even strawberries for a slightly healthier option.) Helpful (43)

Rating: 5 stars I can't eat traditional cannolis because I stick to a gluten-free diet. This recipe is the answer to my prayers! Rich and delicious, this recipe will be added to my list of favorites. And it's so easy to make. This one's a winner. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars This is SO GOOD. I made it exactly as the recipe says, it's perfect just the way it is. I used my electric mixer to smooth out the the dip as the cream cheese was pretty lumpy. I served it with chocolate chip teddy grahams and they worked just fine. I can't wait to make this again! Helpful (23)

Rating: 3 stars I made 1/4 of the recipe. That still yielded well over a cup. It just wasn't quite sweet enough and the texture of the ricotta was just sort of unpalatable to me. In the real dessert, the filling always seemed creamier to me also. Are they using heavy cream, mascarpone, not sure. It was also missing a hint of fruit flavor maybe lemon or something that I have tasted in cannolis. I don't think it is this recipe as I have tried similar desserts and dips that play on the cannoli theme, just eliminating the shell, and felt the same way about the ricotta taste and texture. It does taste better after it is refriferated though. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Loved the taste of this, but like other reviews, it came out very soup like. I saw the reviews to strain the ricotta a little too late as I'd already made it. However, for those of you who also didn't strain the cheese and ended up with cannoli soup, you can fix this by taking three tablespoons of cornstarch and heating it in a saucepan with about 1/2 cup of milk (or heavy whipping cream) until it makes a thick smooth paste. Add this to your dip and mix it with an electric mixer until it's blended and smooth. Since I substituted 4oz of the cream cheese with a pint of heavy whipping cream (per another recommendation on here) I ended up with more filling than the original recipe and ended up using six tablespoons of cornstarch and about a cup of milk brought to boil (briefly) to bring the dip to the consistency of actual cannoli filling. It didn't affect the taste at all, but if it does for you, just add more sugar and perhaps more chocolate chips. Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars Made this last weekend for a bbq. Family loved it. It didn't have the consistency of a dip, more soup like. How can it be thickened up? Helpful (19)