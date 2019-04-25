Cannoli Dip

Rating: 4.72 stars
260 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 216
  • 4 star values: 25
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 4

This dip takes the tastes and flavors of a cannoli and turns it into a wonderful party snack! To serve, break up pizzelle cookies or waffle cones into chip-size pieces to scoop cannoli dip and enjoy! The dip tastes just like the filling from a cannoli, and the pizzelles act as the shell.

By Megan

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
31 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat ricotta cheese and cream cheese together in a bowl until smooth; add sugar and vanilla. Continue to stir mixture until sugar is completely incorporated. Fold chocolate chips through the cheese mixture.

    Advertisement

  • Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, at least 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
295 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 31.8g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 38.8mg; sodium 125.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (261)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Terra-Matris
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2013
just plain wonderful!! I use mascarpone instead of cream cheese...both are great! Read More
Helpful
(80)

Most helpful critical review

Holiday Baker
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
04/16/2014
I made 1/4 of the recipe. That still yielded well over a cup. It just wasn't quite sweet enough and the texture of the ricotta was just sort of unpalatable to me. In the real dessert, the filling always seemed creamier to me also. Are they using heavy cream, mascarpone, not sure. It was also missing a hint of fruit flavor maybe lemon or something that I have tasted in cannolis. I don't think it is this recipe as I have tried similar desserts and dips that play on the cannoli theme, just eliminating the shell, and felt the same way about the ricotta taste and texture. It does taste better after it is refriferated though. Read More
Helpful
(20)
260 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 216
  • 4 star values: 25
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 4
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Terra-Matris
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2013
just plain wonderful!! I use mascarpone instead of cream cheese...both are great! Read More
Helpful
(80)
Becky Jensen Lehneis
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2014
Awesome cannoli dip! I will definitely be making this for any parties. To avoid having the dip be too runny I strained the ricotta cheese using paper towels. Simply put a cup of the cheese on paper towels cover and squeeze to get the moisture out and repeat. I served with pizzells sprinkles with powdered sugar. Read More
Helpful
(53)
Susan Miciotto
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2013
I hunted for a cannoli dip recipe after trying one made by a friend. This is yummy--my preschooler even approved! It's not overly sweet, especially if you use dark chocolate chips rather than semisweet, and it goes well with a variety of dippers. Besides the waffle cone pieces, you could try vanilla wafers or biscoff cookies (or even strawberries for a slightly healthier option.) Read More
Helpful
(43)
Advertisement
Cookie734
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2013
I can't eat traditional cannolis because I stick to a gluten-free diet. This recipe is the answer to my prayers! Rich and delicious, this recipe will be added to my list of favorites. And it's so easy to make. This one's a winner. Read More
Helpful
(31)
Sara
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2014
This is SO GOOD. I made it exactly as the recipe says, it's perfect just the way it is. I used my electric mixer to smooth out the the dip as the cream cheese was pretty lumpy. I served it with chocolate chip teddy grahams and they worked just fine. I can't wait to make this again! Read More
Helpful
(23)
Holiday Baker
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
04/16/2014
I made 1/4 of the recipe. That still yielded well over a cup. It just wasn't quite sweet enough and the texture of the ricotta was just sort of unpalatable to me. In the real dessert, the filling always seemed creamier to me also. Are they using heavy cream, mascarpone, not sure. It was also missing a hint of fruit flavor maybe lemon or something that I have tasted in cannolis. I don't think it is this recipe as I have tried similar desserts and dips that play on the cannoli theme, just eliminating the shell, and felt the same way about the ricotta taste and texture. It does taste better after it is refriferated though. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Advertisement
Brittney Nelson
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2016
Loved the taste of this, but like other reviews, it came out very soup like. I saw the reviews to strain the ricotta a little too late as I'd already made it. However, for those of you who also didn't strain the cheese and ended up with cannoli soup, you can fix this by taking three tablespoons of cornstarch and heating it in a saucepan with about 1/2 cup of milk (or heavy whipping cream) until it makes a thick smooth paste. Add this to your dip and mix it with an electric mixer until it's blended and smooth. Since I substituted 4oz of the cream cheese with a pint of heavy whipping cream (per another recommendation on here) I ended up with more filling than the original recipe and ended up using six tablespoons of cornstarch and about a cup of milk brought to boil (briefly) to bring the dip to the consistency of actual cannoli filling. It didn't affect the taste at all, but if it does for you, just add more sugar and perhaps more chocolate chips. Read More
Helpful
(20)
jeneen
Rating: 4 stars
05/24/2014
Made this last weekend for a bbq. Family loved it. It didn't have the consistency of a dip, more soup like. How can it be thickened up? Read More
Helpful
(19)
SHEILA226
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2014
Awesome sweet dip! However, no need to double unless you have 100 guests! (Voice of experience, have LOTS left over! Not good for the New Years resolution of eating better!!) I did add 1/2 tsp of almond extract just because I like it, but tasted before that and my rating is based on how it was written.Fabulous, guests loved it! Read More
Helpful
(19)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022