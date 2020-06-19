Strawberries and Champagne Jam
A beautiful strawberry jam with a hint of champagne that makes a tasty gourmet gift!
A beautiful strawberry jam with a hint of champagne that makes a tasty gourmet gift!
WAY too much sugar. I used 3.5 cups (half what recipe calls for) and it still is pretty sweet. I generally use the 1:3/4 ratio fruit/sugar in other website jam recipes. (For this recipe it would 3 1/3 cup.) The champagne adds great, unexpected flavors which I find wonderful. I bought Cook's Brut (medium grade quality) because they come in a 4-pack of small bottles. 1 bottle is little more than 1/2 cup, but if you add the entire thing, recipe still turns out well. Dry champagnes will say "Dry" or "Extra Dry" on the label (very little sugar). "Brut" is the next step up and still considered dry (with slight sugar); the other kinds weren't available in small bottles.Read More
WAY too much sugar. I used 3.5 cups (half what recipe calls for) and it still is pretty sweet. I generally use the 1:3/4 ratio fruit/sugar in other website jam recipes. (For this recipe it would 3 1/3 cup.) The champagne adds great, unexpected flavors which I find wonderful. I bought Cook's Brut (medium grade quality) because they come in a 4-pack of small bottles. 1 bottle is little more than 1/2 cup, but if you add the entire thing, recipe still turns out well. Dry champagnes will say "Dry" or "Extra Dry" on the label (very little sugar). "Brut" is the next step up and still considered dry (with slight sugar); the other kinds weren't available in small bottles.
I made this as written and it did not set for me, but that turned it into a syrup rather then a jam. It is perfect for syrup but when I make it again I will use less sugar to prevent it from being so overly sweet.
I made a batch of plain strawberry and another with this recipe. You can really taste the difference! It makes a very cute gift with a special touch.
Although mine didn't set right, I used some of it as a syrup amd some as a jam, it has a fantasic flavor. I used two and a half cups of sugar and it was more than sweet enough.
I've made several types of jam this summer and this is by far my favorite! I added just a bit of fresh mint leaves at the end thenremived them for a subtle flavor. Yum!!
As written i think this might have been too sweet because I only put in 6 cps of sugar and it was plenty. Very delicious however!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections