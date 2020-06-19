Strawberries and Champagne Jam

A beautiful strawberry jam with a hint of champagne that makes a tasty gourmet gift!

By KATSKI

cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
96
Yield:
96 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine strawberries, champagne, lemon juice, and pectin in a nonreactive pan; bring to boil. Stir sugar into strawberry mixture; cook, stirring constantly, until mixture returns to a boil. Cook until sugar dissolves, 1 to 2 minutes.n

  • Sterilize the jars and lids in boiling water for at least 5 minutes. Ladle jam into hot, sterilized jars, filling to within 1/4 inch of the top. Run a knife or thin spatula around the insides of the jars after they have been filled to remove any air bubbles. Wipe the rims of the jars with a moist paper towel to remove any food residue. Top with lids and screw on rings.n

  • Place a rack in the bottom of a large stockpot and fill halfway with water. Bring to a boil and lower jars into the boiling water using a holder. Leave a 2-inch space between the jars. Pour in more boiling water if necessary to bring the water level to at least 1 inch above the tops of the jars. Bring the water to a rolling boil, cover the pot, and process for 15 minutes.n

  • Remove the jars from the stockpot and place onto a cloth-covered or wood surface, several inches apart, until cool. Once cool, press the top of each lid with a finger, ensuring that the seal is tight (lid does not move up or down at all). Store in a cool, dark area.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 15.2g; sodium 0.1mg. Full Nutrition
