Strawberries and Champagne Jam

WAY too much sugar. I used 3.5 cups (half what recipe calls for) and it still is pretty sweet. I generally use the 1:3/4 ratio fruit/sugar in other website jam recipes. (For this recipe it would 3 1/3 cup.) The champagne adds great, unexpected flavors which I find wonderful. I bought Cook's Brut (medium grade quality) because they come in a 4-pack of small bottles. 1 bottle is little more than 1/2 cup, but if you add the entire thing, recipe still turns out well. Dry champagnes will say "Dry" or "Extra Dry" on the label (very little sugar). "Brut" is the next step up and still considered dry (with slight sugar); the other kinds weren't available in small bottles.

