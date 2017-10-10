Sarah's Frozen Pumpkin Spice Cocktail

I like blended and frozen drinks, so after trying the limited edition Kahlua® pumpkin spice holiday flavor I decided to see what I could come up with. It is delicious! Please use heavy whipping cream. It is available in small pint-sized containers. It is not much, but it adds a necessary creaminess to the drink texture. The pumpkin puree also adds to the pumpkin flavor. Feel free to garnish as desired with additional pumpkin spice, whipped cream, or both. Enjoy!
I like blended and frozen drinks, so after trying the limited edition Kahlua® pumpkin spice holiday flavor I decided to see if I could come up with a drink. It is tasty! Please use the heavy whipping cream. It is available in small pint-sized containers. It is not much, but it adds a necessary creaminess to the drink texture. I used 100% pure pumpkin puree from a can not the pumpkin pie filling. The pumpkin puree and spice also adds to the pumpkin flavor. I made this drink in a Vitamix blender, so adjust blending time as needed to create a uniform consistency. Garnish if desired with additional pumpkin spice, whipped cream, or both. Thank you for trying and enjoy!
I'm not a cocktail drinker but even I liked these. It's creamy and not too overwhelming with alcohol. I served this for guests who do like cocktails and everyone loved them. Great for Christmas dinner. Thank you for the recipe.
This is good! When my husband first asked what I was making, I said, "A pumpkin spice Kahlua drink" and he made a face and said, "You lost me at pumpkin spice!" ;) It didn't sound appealing to him, but he changed his mind! I made it as the recipe called for, but we really couldn't taste the Kahlua much, so we added another 1/4 cup. Perfect! We will make this one again. Ours definitely didn't look as pretty as the picture though. ;) Thanks for the recipe!
The taste is excellent. It tastes about like a pumpkin pie Blizzard or milkshake. The first time I made it I wasn't counting ice cubes and added too much ice and it got pretty thick, so I had to add more milk to get it to blend. The second time I added more Kahlua to get more of the taste and less ice, but it was great both times. Just be prepared, it will still get thick in the blender.
