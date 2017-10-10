Sarah's Frozen Pumpkin Spice Cocktail

I like blended and frozen drinks, so after trying the limited edition Kahlua® pumpkin spice holiday flavor I decided to see what I could come up with. It is delicious! Please use heavy whipping cream. It is available in small pint-sized containers. It is not much, but it adds a necessary creaminess to the drink texture. The pumpkin puree also adds to the pumpkin flavor. Feel free to garnish as desired with additional pumpkin spice, whipped cream, or both. Enjoy!

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 cocktails
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cream, milk, pumpkin puree, pumpkin liqueur, and pumpkin pie spice together in a blender. Add ice cubes. Blend until smooth, 30 to 45 seconds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 18.2g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 43.2mg; sodium 102.3mg. Full Nutrition
