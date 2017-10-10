Sarah's Frozen Pumpkin Spice Cocktail

I like blended and frozen drinks, so after trying the limited edition Kahlua® pumpkin spice holiday flavor I decided to see if I could come up with a drink. It is tasty! Please use the heavy whipping cream. It is available in small pint-sized containers. It is not much, but it adds a necessary creaminess to the drink texture. I used 100% pure pumpkin puree from a can not the pumpkin pie filling. The pumpkin puree and spice also adds to the pumpkin flavor. I made this drink in a Vitamix blender, so adjust blending time as needed to create a uniform consistency. Garnish if desired with additional pumpkin spice, whipped cream, or both. Thank you for trying and enjoy!

