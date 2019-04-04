Easy Mexican Sopes

This Mexican appetizer is a hit at any party. You can substitute warm broth for the warm water if desired. Serve with a variety of toppings such as beans, cheese, and meat.

Recipe by Alicia Taylor

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Directions

  • Whisk masa harina and salt together; stir enough water into mixture until dough is smooth and holds together. Form dough into 2-inch balls. Flatten each ball to a 1/2-inch thick circle.

  • Heat oil to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) in a deep-fryer or large saucepan.

  • Fry dough in the hot oil until sopes are just lightly browned, about 30 seconds per side. Remove sopes with tongs and place on a paper towel-lined plate; cool just until sopes can be handled. Pinch the edges of each sope together forming little 'boats'. Return to hot oil and fry until golden and cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 21.7g; fat 8.4g; sodium 584mg. Full Nutrition
