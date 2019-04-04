Easy Mexican Sopes

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Notes:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 21.7g; fat 8.4g; sodium 584mg. Full Nutrition
These came out pretty heavy and dull. I experimented with adding some extra Nutiva shortening to them and switching to a cookie sheet but I am going to keep experimenting, this was not the recipe for me. Great idea over frying, needs to be refined
Perfect amount of crispness on the sopes! The critical direction is to heat them on the griddle BEFORE frying...so much better than my other attempts to make this treat of a dinner. Thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/09/2014
You will wonder how something so easy to make can taste so good. Prior to frying I cooked each sope on a griddle for 1 minute on each side. Working on the side that was heated first and pinched the edges of the sope up to form a lip approximately 1/2 inch (the masa is still hot so work quickly). Top with your favorite taco fillings.
Wonderful little bowls of delight! I needed about a 1/3 of a cup more water and used less salt than written. I followed the other reviewers suggestions and cooked the dough on the griddle a minute per side before frying. They were very hot to handle but, on the bright side, my desire to follow a life of crime just became easier. It practically burned off my fingertips! :-) Thank you for the recipe.
These came out pretty heavy and dull. I experimented with adding some extra Nutiva shortening to them and switching to a cookie sheet but I am going to keep experimenting, this was not the recipe for me. Great idea over frying, needs to be refined
This is one of my favorites at a local restaurant. I never imagined that they would be so easy to make! They turned out exactly as I remembered. I did add juice of half a lime & grill the dough prior to frying. Oh, and I put chicken salad on my first one. So delicious!!
This recipe brought back wonderful memories. In the 1980's we were in Mexico in the state of Michoachan. With a guide we climbed to see the Monarch butterflies site and when we came back down there were little huts where you could buy snacks. These sopes were prepared for us and were very tasty. The cook had a variety of toppings using some cactus toppings also. Really good along with a cold cervesa. It always struck me funny because I think the Spanish word for the little concrete traffic stoppers is Topes. These sopes were great and now I will have them again. Thanks
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.