Nutella® Holiday Cookies
This is one of my favorite Christmas cookies. I just can't resist cookies during the holidays! I changed the recipe a little myself, but most things I tried to keep the same, despite my constant urge to make things healthier. I kept this one full-fat.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
28
Original recipe yields 28 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can use plain peanut butter as well. I like to make them with semi-sweet chocolate chips when I'm out of Nutella(R).
Stevia brown sugar can be substituted for the brown sugar. Walnuts can be substituted for the chocolate chips.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
92 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 6.6mg; sodium 58.4mg. Full Nutrition