Nutella® Holiday Cookies

Rating: 2.45 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 5

This is one of my favorite Christmas cookies. I just can't resist cookies during the holidays! I changed the recipe a little myself, but most things I tried to keep the same, despite my constant urge to make things healthier. I kept this one full-fat.

By karkar

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
28
Yield:
28 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

28
Original recipe yields 28 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • Mix brown sugar, chocolate-hazelnut spread, chocolate chips, egg, and baking soda together in a large bowl. Drop rounded teaspoons of mixture, at least 1 1/2-inches apart, onto the prepared baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until cookies are puffed and cracked, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool cookies on baking sheet until firm, about 5 minutes; transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Cook's Note:

You can use plain peanut butter as well. I like to make them with semi-sweet chocolate chips when I'm out of Nutella(R).

Stevia brown sugar can be substituted for the brown sugar. Walnuts can be substituted for the chocolate chips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
92 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 6.6mg; sodium 58.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Most helpful positive review

curlyrae
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2013
Tried these tonight and they were super easy & yummy! Great for gluten-free diets since there is no flour. I added a pinch of salt and splash of vanilla to pull all the flavors together. I used half nutella and half peanut butter. Be sure to leave enough room between the cookies since they expand quite a bit. Will definitely make these again! Read More
Helpful
(3)

Socialmo77
Rating: 1 stars
02/25/2014
I don't know what went wrong but I followed the recipe exactly. The dropped cookies melted into one giant crunchy sheet of gross. My teenager wouldn't even eat it. I tried to be creative and present it as chocolate bark but no one fell for it. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
lissa826
Rating: 1 stars
04/01/2015
They were awful. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Claire
Rating: 4 stars
04/30/2017
Turned out a little flat for me Read More
Helpful
(1)
m8j6h6
Rating: 1 stars
12/01/2014
It was terrible! I don't know what went wrong but they turned out to be these flat crispy chocolate rounds. 8-10 minutes is WAY too long on 350. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Rebelline
Rating: 2 stars
02/18/2017
Taste great. Way too much egg? No flour? Not cookies. Flat dark brown pan huggers. Will try to pass this off as chocolate nutella bark. Shall see who eats it Read More
Helpful
(1)
danahof
Rating: 2 stars
04/25/2014
I followed the recipe and they came out really airy and didn't taste like nuttella at all Read More
JennyPew
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2015
We love these cookies! I cook them for 9 minutes exactly and they turn out perfect every time. Read More
Dawn Spengler
Rating: 4 stars
12/18/2013
VERY EASY AND WELL LIKED! THE ONLY ADDITION WAS A 1/2t SALT. IT BROUGHT OUT THE HAZELNUT BETTER AND CUT THE SWEETNESS A TAD. Read More
