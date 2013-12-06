Pear Salad

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Very good dessert! Water can be substituted for the pear juice if desired.

By Robin Rogers

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mash pears with a fork in a bowl until desired consistency is reached.

  • Measure 1 1/2 cups juice from pears and pour into a saucepan; cook over medium-low heat until warmed, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and stir gelatin mix into pear juice until dissolved. Stir cream cheese and milk into gelatin mixture until smooth. Fold whipped topping into mixture; add pears and mix well. Spoon mixture into a 9x9-inch baking dish. Refrigerate until set, at least 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 20.7mg; sodium 97.2mg. Full Nutrition
