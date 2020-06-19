Peanut Butter Cake
This is one of my favorite cake recipes given to me from a co-worker. It is the best peanut butter cake you will ever eat. The icing is like fudge.
This is one of my favorite cake recipes given to me from a co-worker. It is the best peanut butter cake you will ever eat. The icing is like fudge.
this is a awesome peanut butter cake. i always get ask for the recipe.If the recipe calls for butter use butter or it will not set up right and don't forget all ovens are not the same so you might need to bake it longer. I have made several of these and never had a problem with any of them. This is a very moist cake. If you want more peanut butter flavor in the cake add a little more peanut butter but i think that with the peanut butter icing it is enough. bake in a cookie sheet only.Read More
Tried this cake tonight and I checked and re-checked the measurements because the batter was water thin.? My cake has cooked for 40 mins and is still not cooked in the middle.Read More
this is a awesome peanut butter cake. i always get ask for the recipe.If the recipe calls for butter use butter or it will not set up right and don't forget all ovens are not the same so you might need to bake it longer. I have made several of these and never had a problem with any of them. This is a very moist cake. If you want more peanut butter flavor in the cake add a little more peanut butter but i think that with the peanut butter icing it is enough. bake in a cookie sheet only.
Tried this cake tonight and I checked and re-checked the measurements because the batter was water thin.? My cake has cooked for 40 mins and is still not cooked in the middle.
This cake is delicious! I'm not sure why it hasn't been rated before but its a keeper for me. Thanks for sharing it.
I made this cake today and it was delicious! Very easy to make. I used 9" round pans & baked for 35-40 minutes (until toothpick came out clean). I added chocolate chips to one of the batters and yum yum. Both are fantastic and the cake is moist. The only trouble I had was the cake stuck to my pans even though I sprayed them with Pam. Next time I'll flour too and see if that works. Thank you for posting!
OMG! this cake is the new family fave! It is so moist and delicious. I used a small jar of natural peanutbutter. I used the separated oil as the oil in the cake and it worked perfectly. Enjoy!
This cake is delicious! I've made it for years . . no need to precook the ingredients in the cake, I just stir (don't even need a mixer) it all together and bake! I've always baked it at 400 for 18 minutes and it's perfect! Very quick and easy to make!
i did the frosting different so it wasn't as sweet or fattening - 1/2 cup pbutter `1/2 cup low fat cream cheese cream together add 1.5 or so cups powdered sugar = as mixing pour in 1/4 to 1/3 cup milk till desired consistency - no cooking needed
I made cupcakes instead of a cake and everyone LOVED them
I followed this recipe as is, just added a little more peanut butter to the cake...the cake turned out great! I made my own cream cheese peanut butter frosting to frost it. I will be saving this recipe, thanks for sharing!
The cake part of this recipe barely tastes like peanut butter to me. On a positive note, however, the cake is very moist. I don't recommend using this recipe if you plan to pair it with a non peanut butter icing.
IIt did not cook all the way through and I even left it in the oven for 50 minutes. The outside eventually burned while the middle still was doughy (and nothing came out on the toothpick at 50 minutes). Comparing this recipe to others, these are actually bars and not a cake. I guess my mistake was using 2 eight inch round pans instead of a cookie sheet (since my cookie sheets don't have sides). I wanted a cake and guess i will be looking for a different recipe for next time.
I added 1/4 cup more peanut butter and eliminated the oil and found the cake to be just right. The edges were delightfully crispy. I frosted with a chocolate buttercream and the family loved it.
My friends and co-workers absolutely love the cake! I've made it in several different pans (bundt and cupcakes), the only thing to remember if you use anything other than a cookie sheet it take double the amount of time to cook!
I tried this recipe on a pregnancy craving and it was awesome. I did make a couple changes though. I doubled the pb and halfed the sugar in the cake recipe because other reviews I read suggested to do so. I also used olive oil instead of vegetable and used a little less than half a cup. I only made half as much icing and only added one cup of confectioners sugar (my husband isn't a fan anything super sweet). Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out so good!!!
I made the recipe as written and baked in my large cookie sheet. This was an easy cake to make and very moist without being oily. I have some cake left 3 days later and it is still moist. I ranked this 4 stars because of the icing. As it says the icing is more like a soft fudge - slightly firm, not soft like frosting. I REALLY liked the texture of the icing, but to me the icing was too sweet. I wanted a bit more of the peanut butter saltiness to come through so that it would taste like it was spread with a layer of slightly sweet peanut butter. If I made this again I would try using less sugar in the icing and decreasing the milk so that the icing doesn't get too runny.
This recipe is AH-MAZING! I followed it as written EXCEPT I made cupcakes instead of a cake, so I cooked them on 325 degrees F for only 15 min. They turned out super moist and delicious! The cupcakes had the PERFECT amount of peanut butter. Thanks so much for posting this recipe. My daughters and I plan to make these again!
I tried this recipe last night and was a complete success! The moistest cake I've ever had! My family loves it and I will for sure always use this recipe.
This was very good and moist. I did sift dry ingredients before adding to wet. I also added a little extra peanut butter and I didn't use 2 cups of sugar.
I saw how little peanut butter it called for so I doubled it. If it called for more peanut butter would have gotten 5 stars
I tried this cake as directed, but mine wasn't done after 20 minutes at 350 degrees in a 9x13x2 inch glass pan. Sides were getting done, but 2/3 of the middle was not. At that point, I dropped the temperature to 325 degrees and cooked an additional 20 minutes. The cake was so moist! I turned it out onto wax paper, and iced the bottom. I made the icing as directed, and it is truly like peanut butter fudge. I suggest letting the cake and icing cool slightly, so both are warm but not hot when iced. I am a peanut butter lover, and will definitely make it again.
This is a great cake for peanut butter lovers. I doubled the amount of peanut butter for the batter to up the taste level. I would not recommend adding more flour to balance the extra peanut butter; I did and it made the cake a little dry.
Made a vegan version and some changes. Used 1 c whole wheat and 1 c unbleached flour, brown sugar, soy milk, replaced eggs with 2T Bob's Red Mill egg replacer (upped soy milk to 1 c for liquid needed for egg substitute). Cut water in half to 1/2 cup (someone commented that too watery). Replaced butter with Earth's Balance margarine. Used peanut oil and natural peanut butter (just peanuts and salt). Baked in 9X13" glass pan with oiled parchment paper for 35-40 minutes. For icing I just used my usual chocolate drizzle for that added flavor. Turned out great!
Very tasty and moist. I used 3/4 c peanut butter in cake portion and made cupcakes. Recipe made 26 regular size cupcakes with plenty of icing. I cooled the icing to room temp before I frosted them. Yummm!
The batter was too thin and it took way longer than 20 minute to cook.
Loved it!! One of the best peanut butter my kids were crazy about it !!
Loved it. Really good.
The one thing the recipe did not specify was pan size. I made mine in a 9x13 pan. I found that the time it took to bake so it was done in the middle was 45 minutes at 350. But it turned out perfect, and my reputation as family baker has been preserved!
I used two rounds, put a layer of just plain peanut butter between them and then used chocolate frosting! It was amazing! I also only had one egg so I improvised, and everyone was asking for the recipe!
I used 1.5 c applesauce instead of oil and butter and substituted some cocoa powder for the flour. Great recipe, great flavor.
My daughter made this for her fathers birthday and it was soooo good! Very Moist!
The cake is delicious! But instead of using the peanut butter icing i made a banana icing and it turned out great. Though next time i make it i think i will use some extra peanut butter
No changes and both guys they were for absolutely LOVED them.
Why, why? I was trying to surprise my husband for his birthday but after 50 minutes of baking it it’s still not baked, horrible recipe and most horrible instructions, need to find another recipe. Waste of valuable time :(
This was the weirdest cake. I feel like i must have done something wrong. I followed the instructions to a T, the only thing i changed was adding a bit more peanut butter. I DID precook the ingredients together and I feel like if i hadn't maybe i would've had a more normal cake. Similarly to another reviewer my cake took about 35-40 mins to fully cook. Although i commend it on its moistness, the texture was almost like a dense british pudding. This was delicious mind you, but im glad i didn't make this for other people, i would've been embarassed. My suggestion is to possibly test this cake out before making for people, i bet when made right its amazing but somewhere in the vagueness of the instructions i clearly made an error and though its still tasty, its really not a cake.
I really did not care for this cake. It was very dense and dry. I will not make again
This my first homemade cake..it was so fun ..it was delicious. .my kids love my cooking...but I never made a homemade cake..they are putting their orders in for birthdays already
Easy to make with a 10 year old grandchild.
Delicious and very moist. I made mine in a 13 x 9 pan and cooked it for 45 minutes & it came out great. it looked plain so I decorated it with miniature peanut butter cups. My son wanted a Reeses cake for his birthday, so after looking at many and the reviews, I picked this one and I'm so glad I did.
As my step son said this is "the" peanut butter cake to continue to make. He even stated that we should always have the ingredients on hand to make one once the other gets eaten. This cake was fantastic! I made two changes as I didn't have the ingredients called for (well I had butter). I chose to use Crisco butter flavored baking sticks in place of the butter, and condensed milk. Was just an awesomely peanut buttery cake. I was unable to make the icing as I ran out of milk and it was late, but I can only imagine that it's as wonderful as the cake was. Thanks for a keeper.
I made the frosting different I did a peanut butter fluff frosting , over all everyone loved ..
I love it
Delicious! My family all loved this and there's plenty left to share with my coworkers. I was a tad short on oil so I used a bit of margarine to make up the difference. I used some left over chocolate frosting I had in the fridge and made some peanut butter frosting by mixing butter, peanut butter and confectioners sugar; I frosted a third with peanut butter frosting a third chocolate and a third half and half (my fav!). Recipe didn't say what size cookie sheet but I only have medium size sheets so I filled it until it looked good and made a dozen cupcakes as well. I think this would work in a 9x13 cake pan just fine and would be less work too. I will definitely be bookmarking this one!
Very good and easy to make. I was afraid there wasn't going to be a lot of peanut butter flavor, so I added another half cup of peanut butter. The flavor ended up being perfect. I used another tried and true peanut butter frosting recipe from this site and it made it perfectly peanut buttery. Thanks for the great recipe!
It was a good cake, and my husband LOVED it! The changes I made: Used a 9x13 pan. Used 3/4 cup of PB. Omitted the vegetable oil. I creamed the butter, PB, vanilla and 1 cup of sugar. Added remaining ingredients in my Kitchen Aid mixer, including the sifted, dry ingredients ( flour, the remaining 1 cup sugar and baking soda). Didn't bother cooking anything. Baked it at 350 for 45 mins. Icing: I didn't want fudge, so used 4 cups confectioners sugar. Added 3 TBLS of cacao and it worked nicely. I had to read all the reviews in order to determine how I was going to make it as I didn't want to waste my time or ingredients. The author says to use a baking sheet and neglects to tell us what size, yet she shows us a round cake photo. Frustrating that the pan size was not provided to us.
I made this as cupcakes...cook for 18 mins, makes 24 cupcakes. Really moist. Light peanut butter flavor. Serving with chocolate buttercream!
followed recipe exactly. perfect.
GREAT RECIPE, however, you need to specify the baking pan size with correct amount of cooking time. 20 minutes is unheard of for this cake. Great work. ALSO: THE PB ICING. WE DO CHOCO UP IN HERE. GET ON OUR LEVEL!
This cake was easy & quick to make. I would recommend using a metal baking pan for this...I am a Pampered Chef Consultant that uses stone bakeware for almost all of my baking--following the directions here, while using my large bar pan, the cake 'tested' done. However, within a couple of minutes out of the oven the cake 'fell' (before the frosting was put on). The outside portion was baked, but a large middle section was very doughy--which thankfully my guests (teenagers and young adults) still loved it. If baking in stoneware I would definitely recommend adding 3-5 minutes to the time. The frosting was AWESOME! Many compliments on that from everyone! Definitely a 'keeper' recipe!
I made this cake in bundt form and a sheet cake. My husband love it. Didn't change a thing.
made this for my peanut butter addicted sons 23rd birthday. he loved it! Said he wants me to make it for his next birthday, which is good because it was a simple recipe. I waited to frost until the cake and frosting cooled a little so the frosting was a bit thicker and easy to spread
The cake did not rise and was super wet inside. Too dense also. Absolutely terrible, I didn’t even use it and it is in the trash now. Doesn’t even taste like peanut butter
I made the recipe exactly how it is written, because that it what you have to do before you can rate or comment on it. However, this recipe's picture shows a layer cake and chocolate icing. Apparently it is a sheet cake. There was too much batter for a layer cake, so I got some extra cupcakes plus, the icing would not have suited a layer cake. That being said, it was a good moist cake. Would like a little more peanut taste, but the icing should make up for it. Usually I have a lot of success with your recipes.
It was wonderful everyone loved it!
I followed the directions step by step until it said to pour mixture onto baking sheet. It doesnt specify size and type so i went with two round 9inch. Which ended in both overflowing into my oven causing a fire. The only thing i can think of the cause is the high altitude.
I'm another baker who had runny batter that took a very long time to cook. Hard to tell if it is usable or not. The wet measurements throws something off. I followed the recipe carefully. Sad, I wanted to join the 5 star club!
This is a fantastic cake recipe,also the icing. Everyone that has tasted it loved it. Try this recipe you will not be disappointed !!!!!
I made this twice now, and have requests to make it again. I only changed the icing, I made a simple icing instead of peanut butter. it was delicious, moist, and perfect!
I followed the recipe exactly, and the cake was WONDERFUL!!! I even baked it in a toaster/convection oven, and it was perfect.
I laughed at the 20 minute cooking time, as I made a 9 x 13 pan. I just read it was to be a cookie sheet. Anyhow, took about 45 minutes to bake. Good flavor. However, should have the cooking portion of the PB and oil first so that didn't have batter sitting and waiting for it to cook.
We loved this PB cake. We served with milk chocolate icing.
I was skeptical at first as the batter was water thin. Forty minutes into cooking it I thought it would never set up. I kept baking it though and after about an hour it was done. The result was a very moist ver delicious cake. Well worth the time.
I made this recipe to the T. I ended up having to bake it longer then the recommended time. I used two 8 inch rounds. The frosting was super runny. I even added extra powdered sugar to try to thicken it. It does taste great! But it didn't look like I thought it would.
A little sweet for me, but my daughter loves it and requests it for her birthday each year. No issues with the recipe, except the frosting was a little thick, but a bit more milk took care of that. Great recipe.
yes, I was actually making this cake for my horse so instead of adding 2 cups of oats I used 1 1/2 of whole wheat flour and half a cup of oats I also didn't make the Icing that the recipe said I made the Icing with 2 banana's 1/2 a cup of peanut butter and 2 teaspoons of honey i also added 1/2 a cup of rolled oats and the icing is so good I really hope my horse likes it!
Delicious! Very moist and full of peanut butter flavor! The recipe did not say what size pan to use. I used a 9x13 and it took about 40 minutes to bake. Took it to work and everyone loved it. Due to the very high fat and sugar content, I would not make this cake if I did not have an occasion to have many others help me eat it. It is a splurge! But so worth it!
No changes and yes I will definitely make this cake again!
Mine turned out more like a gigantic peanut butter brownie after I cooked it in two 9" round pans instead of baking sheets but hey, I'm not complaining. They were still AWESOME!
This is a great cake to make. My grandson loved it. And it was very peanut buttery. Will make it again.
I was making for a party, what a disaster . It would not come out of pans, it fell apart. I suggest not to make it as a sheet cake not a layer cake like the picture shows. It does taste ok, but looks bad.
Followed recipe exactly. Soooo delicious!!! I’ve made it three times now. I keep getting asked to make it again!
Please pay heed to the comments of those who have tried this cake. I baked this cake and was disappointed for the first time in all my years of baking. The batter was watery. Hence the cake got burnt at the sides and did not cook even after an hour of baking. Total waste of time and ingredients.
This cake is so good! I made it with no alterations to the recipe and it was so moist. It has a really good peanut butter flavor. I just did a chocolate butter cream frosting. I will definitely make this again!
yes, I was actually making this cake for my horse so instead of adding 2 cups of oats I used 1 1/2 of whole wheat flour and half a cup of oats I also didn't make the Icing that the recipe said I made the Icing with 2 banana's 1/2 a cup of peanut butter and 2 teaspoons of honey i also added 1/2 a cup of rolled oats and the icing is so good I really hope my horse likes it!
It took longer to bake than stated. Yummy though!
Made as directed and took it to family Sunday dinner barely brought any back for me later. Very moist and had a great flavor as long as you like peanutbutter. This is a keeper.
It's tasty but it's more like a pone than a cake--very dense. The cooking time was almost double the suggested time for me.
very good maybe add more peanutbutter to the cake mix and I would cut back on the powdered sugar dont need that much.
This is an amazing recipe. I used a cake pan, so I had to bake the cake longer than 20 min. but it came out fine. This is forever going to be my go to recipe.
Yum! Yum! This recipe works up exactly like the chocolate cake recipes where you stir in the boiling water at the end (after beating all the ingredients together). I followed the recipe exactly as written, stirring the PB mixture into the other ingredients just until combined. The cake batter is supposed to be thin. Baked it off in 9" round cake pans, (greased and floured) at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Cooled in pan for 10 minutes and cake released beautifully. Love this cake recipe. Thanks, Karen, for sharing.
I wanted a peanut butter sheet cake to serve along with my traditional chocolate sheet cake for an event. I followed the recipe exactly to try it out on my family first. The cake itself was very moist and had a nice flavor but everyone, including three teenagers, thought that overall the cake was too sweet. It was better after scraping off part of the frosting. After consulting my tried and true chocolate sheet cake recipe to compare the frosting recipes, I made the cake for the event with a couple of modifications. I decreased the amount of powdered sugar in the frosting to 1 pound (3 1/2 cups) and added a bit more milk to get a thinner consistency. Even then I didn't pour all the frosting over the cake at once. I poured a little bit at a time until I had a nice layer over the entire cake. I threw out quite a bit of unused frosting but was very pleased with the results.
OMG! So yummy and moist! Had great peanut butter taste. So easy to make. Followed recipe exactly. Thank you, Karen P. for the awesome recipe.
Looks awesome and the icing is devine...
Excellent cake! I used 3/4 cup peanut butter because I used chocolate butter cream icing and I wanted the peanut butter flavor to shine through. It was excellent.
The proportions and instructions are off on this recipe. Decrease the temperature and increase the length of cook time on the cake as the batter is thick. The "icing" is too thick. Reduce your powdered sugar and be prepared for a peanut butter like lather on the cake. The instructions on this recipe are way off and will not deliver if you follow them. Good bakers will know, but good bakers don't go to allrecipes for instructions.
My family LOVED this cake! It is now a family favorite!!!
Awesome cake for my wife's Birthday. The icing was just like peanut butter fudge and the recipe made enough icing to lay it on thick. The cake was moist but fell just a little in the middle. Is there a way to get the cake to rise just a little more?
I made this cake a double layer and I melted some chocolate chips (semi-sweet) and used it between the two cake layers.
Absolutely delicious
I added a 3rd cup of flour and another scoop of peanut butter. Came out a little sweet but was well liked.
Took twice as long to cook
I baked it in two 8" pans to make a layered cake. Had to bake approx 35 min or more. Cake texture is very dense, more like a banana bread. I added a little extra PB as others suggested. It tastes great. I frosted using a homemade chocolate frosting and sprinkled cut up Reese's peanut butter cups generously on the cake.
Based on other reviews, I added used 3/4 c peanut butter, and reduced the milk to 1/4 c. I didn't cook the ingredients, but instead creamed the pb, butter, sugar, mixed in remaining wet ingredients, then stirred in the dry. I baked it in a sheet pan for about 25 min. The consistency reminded me of a pan cookie or brownie. With the frosting it was very sweet and rich. When I make it again, I will reduce the sugar, and I may add some baking powder, along with the baking soda. The flavor is fantastic, I would just prefer a more cake-like consistency.
The cake is bland but the icing was yummy!
It took my husband back to the 70s. What a time and what a cake!
This is a fantastic and easy cake to make. I creamed the butter, peanut butter, vanilla, 1 cup of sugar, and milk. Then added the rest of the wet ingredients and then the dry to my stand mixer, spread it onto a Cookie sheet (the cookie sheet is key) and baked it. It took 15 minutes longer in my over but oven times vary, The icing is amazing! I made a cream cheese-peanut butter-butter cream frosting one time and another time I put jam in the center and I have covered it with the peanut butter icing and chocolate chips. All amazing! This is the new favorite in my house.
Cake tastes amazing. I messed up the icing but everything else tasted great.
I gotta say this is one of the best cake recipes I've ever ate. I followed the recipe exactly for the cake itself and it was moist and delicious. My oven is a little off so I did have to cook it a few mins longer. I didn't quite have enough confectioner sugar for the icing so I did have to tweek the icing part a bit but still perfect. Thank you Karen!
this is one of the best cakes I have ever made. everyone loved it. It will defenitly be a common request in my house.
I added my milk to the icing.... Really good!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections