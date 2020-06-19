Peanut Butter Cake

I wanted a peanut butter sheet cake to serve along with my traditional chocolate sheet cake for an event. I followed the recipe exactly to try it out on my family first. The cake itself was very moist and had a nice flavor but everyone, including three teenagers, thought that overall the cake was too sweet. It was better after scraping off part of the frosting. After consulting my tried and true chocolate sheet cake recipe to compare the frosting recipes, I made the cake for the event with a couple of modifications. I decreased the amount of powdered sugar in the frosting to 1 pound (3 1/2 cups) and added a bit more milk to get a thinner consistency. Even then I didn't pour all the frosting over the cake at once. I poured a little bit at a time until I had a nice layer over the entire cake. I threw out quite a bit of unused frosting but was very pleased with the results.