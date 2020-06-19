Peanut Butter Cake

134 Ratings
  • 5 85
  • 4 30
  • 3 6
  • 2 4
  • 1 9

This is one of my favorite cake recipes given to me from a co-worker. It is the best peanut butter cake you will ever eat. The icing is like fudge.

By Karen Pugh

Gallery

Credit: SQUADMOM
32 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Cake:
Icing:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk flour, white sugar, and baking soda together in a bowl. Beat 1/2 cup milk, eggs, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract into flour mixture using an electric mixer on low until smooth.

  • Cook and stir water, 1/2 cup butter, vegetable oil, and 1/2 cup peanut butter together in a saucepan over medium heat until smooth, about 5 minutes. Stir peanut butter mixture into flour mixture until batter is well mixed; pour onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean, about 20 minutes.

  • Melt 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup peanut butter together in a saucepan over medium heat until smooth; add 1/3 cup milk and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. Whisk confectioners' sugar into mixture until icing is smooth, 3 to 5 minutes. Pour icing over warm cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
458 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 62.3g; fat 22g; cholesterol 43.8mg; sodium 199.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/30/2022