Don's Simple Sweet Tea

A simple sweet tea recipe that anyone can do.

By Don Dopiriak

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
gallon
Ingredients

10
Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a pot. Dissolve sugar in boiling water; remove from heat.n

  • Steep tea bags in water to desired strength of tea, 3 to 5 minutes.n

  • Refrigerate tea until cold, at least 1 hour.n

Cook's Note:

When using individual tea bags, your best option is to remove all the paper endings, and tie the strings together.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; carbohydrates 40g; sodium 5.7mg. Full Nutrition
