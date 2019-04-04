Easy Authentic Mexican Rice

145 Ratings
This easy Mexican rice recipe is cooked with onion powder, garlic powder, and tomato sauce for a simple side dish. Add green bell pepper, red bell pepper, or fresh tomato to the rice before simmering for extra flavor and color, according to your family's taste. Use chicken stock in place of water for even more savory flavor.

By PattyBluebird

Recipe Summary

cook:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat canola oil in a skillet over medium-high heat; season with onion powder and garlic powder. Stir in rice and cook until golden, 2 to 4 minutes.

  • Stir in water and tomato sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until rice is tender, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
158 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 21.1g; fat 7.2g; sodium 124.1mg. Full Nutrition
