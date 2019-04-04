Easy Authentic Mexican Rice

First, let's start with the positives, I did enjoy the browning of the rice with spices and I am the spice queen in my home. I felt you went just a little bit over the top with them, in my cookbook - less is more in this case! Still, the aroma was great as they cooked in the oil. Now the rice itself, I would have added fresh tomatoes or less tomato sauce, added a touch of salt, a little cumin. No chicken broth, chicken stock has great flavor and you can even boost the flavor with a bouillon cube. I had to cook it longer than stated, but that is okay, in our home... you just roll with baby! I would eat again with minor adjustments to recipe, but I seem to put my hand to all recipes, so take no offense!