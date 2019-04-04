Easy Authentic Mexican Rice

This easy Mexican rice recipe is cooked with onion powder, garlic powder, and tomato sauce for a simple side dish. Add green bell pepper, red bell pepper, or fresh tomato to the rice before simmering for extra flavor and color, according to your family's taste. Use chicken stock in place of water for even more savory flavor.
You can also make this with other small shapes of Mexican pasta. I have uploaded a photo showing where I made it with "sopa de ABCs" which is pasta in the shape of the ABCs. You can also use tiny shell pasta. The reason my original recipe didn't include salt is that we are watching our salt intake; hubby has some heart issues, so I am very careful in adding sodium to our meals.
The large amount of garlic and onion powders ruined this dish for me. I think with a teaspoon of each instead of a tablespoon it might work. The powders formed a 'sludge' for lack of a better term on the top of the rice as it simmered and it wouldn't blend in completely when the rice was mixed. We actually threw out the leftovers, which we almost never do.
I have tried this recipe twice now for my boyfriend and I and it is delish! My mom who is Mexican would make this often when I was younger, only she would use fresh tomatoes and cook half an onion with the rice. Well, tomatoes are pretty expensive so I love how regular canned tomato sauce works just as well, saves you on time and money;). Besides cooking the onion in the rice, the only other changes I made was cutting way back on the oil and adding some salt and cumin...yum!
This was tasty! I really liked the toasty flavor that cooking the spices and rice added to the finished dish. I do think it was a tad 'greasy', but it wasn't too much so. Mine also took longer than 15 mins. to cook, which was not a big deal. This does need salt, IMO. I just used it, to taste. All in all, it was a basic, simple rice, which was what I was looking for. I would make it again! Thanks for sharing. :)
Loved how convenient this recipe was, I had everything in my cupboard. The flavor was pretty decent too, we're southern California people who have moved east and are not used to the tex-mex stuff that they pass off as mexican food around here, so I cook a ton now. This was a super quick side to go along with some carnitas enchiladas. As for the "sludge" some other reviewers had, if you mix it in the hot oil before adding the rice you start with something like a roux and incorporates very well. All in all, a quick, convenient and tasty side dish. Thanks so much!
This is really good! It has a lot of tomato flavor, maybe a little too much, but that's probably just my taste, I'm not a huge tomato fan. It has a nice, savory flavor without hot spices. I thought maybe 1/4 cup was too much oil, so I started with half that amount, but when I added the powders it soaked it all up and I needed the rest. It wasn't oily when it was done, either. Chicken broth came in a 14 oz can, and I measured out 1.5 cups, but ended up using the rest. The rice wasn't quite tender without it, maybe because I used silver pearl (medium grain) rice. It went great with chicken enchiladas. I will definitely make this again.
This is a great recipe but I didn’t think it was salty enough. I added a couple of tablespoons more of oil, added a teaspoon of ground cumin, used chicken stock instead of water, then before simmering it I added some salt to taste. I also drained a can of Original Rotel and added it to the rice before simmering. I had no leftovers, it was a hit!
Waaaay too much garlic and onion powder. I would try maybe a tsp of each next time but honestly, I’ll probably just skip this recipe next time. It was near inedible because of the seasoning. I’ll stick with other rice recipes.
Pretty good rice....didn't really taste like my dads, seemed to be missing something. Not bad though my boyfriend liked it so 4 stars. While covered I totally forgot to check and stir for those 15 min and I had a nice bottom layer stuck to the pan lol
Made this for the first time tonight and it turned out great! I used chicken stock instead of water and used salsa in place of the tomato sauce. I will definitely make this again, great as a side or to pit inside burritos
The addition of 1 teaspoon of Mexican Seasoning and substituting chicken broth for the water made this dish perfect! No green peppers in my kitchen, due to a family member's dietary restrictions, but they would be nice to add if you can eat them. This simple, quick to make recipe is a keepie!
We enjoyed this rice. I did change the garlic powder and onion powder to 1 tsp. Used chicken broth instead of h20 and 8 ounce can of sauce. It needed just a bit over 15 mins. cooking time. I’m sure that time varies depending on stovetop, pan, and type of rice.
As a single guy in the military I love simple recipes, and this one turned out great. I added a little more tomato sauce and a teaspoon of cayenne and it turned out pretty darn good (though I may use less cayenne next time)
I made this recipe with a couple of changes! I used the same measurements however used coconut oil instead and also chopped up fresh onions and garlic. Also used a bouillon! I've cooked rice before but my handed down recipes don't use any kind of measurements my abuelita is all about eye balling which sometimes I can't do. The measurements for liquid to rice ratio was perfection, my rice turned out delicious for the quick prep time! It only took me 20 minutes tops and tasted great!
I just made this recipe, it came out so good! I agree that it calls for too much oil and will use less next time. I added a whole small white onion chopped small and 3 cloves of garlic fine chopped. I used a can of el Pato jalapeno tomato sauce which made it a little spicy, did not use garlic or onion powder but a teaspoon of chicken flavor bouillon, the one with the green lid, came out excellent!!!
I NEVER write reviews but felt compelled. Delish! And, so easy.... it is perfect for the kids. I felt so guilty making ready made Mexican rice for the family, filled with msg, etc... My kids are extremely picky and would only eat those.... they didn't even notice that I switched it up on them! The only change I made was using garlic salt instead of powder.
Good recipe. I made a few changes though. I use a quarter of a fresh onion chopped and a clove of fresh garlic instead of the seasonings. And for the water I used water flavored with 2 tsp caldo con sabor de pollo. Turned out great!
First, let's start with the positives, I did enjoy the browning of the rice with spices and I am the spice queen in my home. I felt you went just a little bit over the top with them, in my cookbook - less is more in this case! Still, the aroma was great as they cooked in the oil. Now the rice itself, I would have added fresh tomatoes or less tomato sauce, added a touch of salt, a little cumin. No chicken broth, chicken stock has great flavor and you can even boost the flavor with a bouillon cube. I had to cook it longer than stated, but that is okay, in our home... you just roll with baby! I would eat again with minor adjustments to recipe, but I seem to put my hand to all recipes, so take no offense!
I made this in a saucepan instead of a skillet. I used olive oil and added the seasonings before the rice, I stirred the seasonings until the oil was hot and they blended well with the rice. I used chicken stock instead of water, but next time I will add 2 cups rather than 1 1/2, that will give the rice more time to cook without drying out, and it takes longer than 15 minutes but I expected that. I didn't have tomato sauce so I used a can of rotel with green chili, something I will keep in this recipe, I also added some taco seasoning when I added the chicken stock and rotel. I don't know if this is authentic Mexican rice or not, I don't care because it taste delicious to me, and that's all that matters.
Second time making this rice came out fantastic! I cooked the rice for 18 mins, instead of 15mins and it came out just right. I added a pinch of salt and the flavor was perfect. Seriously easy and tasty.
Wasn't my favorite but with a few adjustments I think it might work. After reading the reviews I decided to cut back on the onion and garlic powder and add in fresh which gave it good flavor but definitely needed salt. It was also way to much oil, next time I'll cut the oil in half and probably add a can of Rotel.
Overall I think this recipe was great! I changed a few things- as others have said, I subbed chicken broth for water and I decreased the amount of garlic and onion powder to a tsp. I also added a teaspoon of cumin and half a teaspoon of paprika. Also, instead of oil, I used 2 tbsp butter. Finally, I used half the tomato sauce and equal parts Canned diced tomato. Lastly, I threw in half a can diced green chilies. It was delicious!!
I'm glad I read the reviews! I doubled the recipe to use up some tomato sauce but only used a 1/4 cup of canola oil. I added some oregano, onions and green peppers and a bullion cube. The final result it was like eating an oily mess. I think the recipe has possibilities but if I make it again I will not use any oil. It gave a greasy consistency to the dish that ruined it for me.
I’ve made this recipe many times as written plus salt since discovering it and we love it. It’s my go to recipe. Delicious and simple and doubles easily. Sometimes I add onion with the oil and rice. Definitely recommend.
It came out a little too oily for me and the water didn't seem to be enough. I had to add more for it to finish cooking. It tasted good though. I think next time I'll just use a little less oil and a little more water.
I cut the onion powder and garlic in half after reading some of the prior comments. I'm VERY glad I did. I will be trying this recipe again - possibly with a reduction in the tomato sauce or a switch to crushed tomatoes.
It was ok and that is all. It was rather flavorless and had more of the tomato taste to it than anything. Next time I may add chicken stock instead of just water and may put in a bag of frozen peas and carrots!
Mine came out excellent first time cooking rice. Mine didn't come out mushy looking like the picture from this recipe. I added and lessened a few of the ingredients. I added carrots and onions finely chopped,1 packet of Sazon by goya, subtracted the onion powder, lessened the garlic power to 1 tsp. Also when cooking heat needs to be on low, first time I tried adding the onion powder to the oil I burnt the power cuz it was to high. I also had to add more water used about two cups in total. Make sure to cover rice, heat on low, and only stir rice every 15 to 20 minutes.
I made this several times. I made it exactly as written, except that all the canned tomato sauces in my local store are 8 ounces, not 6.5. Instead of hanging on to a leftover 1.5 ounces, I used the whole can. The results did seem to me to be a little too tomatoey, so I won't hold that against the recipe. However, though I love onion and garlic flavors, I thought they were too much here. And the rice never turned out soft enough - just a tad crunchy still. Maybe it's because I'm at a high elevation. My first time making "Mexican rice", and it was just okay for me.
I tried this last night. Read the comments and decided to go with fresh garlic and onion instead. I doubled the recipe (for my bigger family) added half an onion, two cloves of garlic & a 15oz can of tomato sauce (instead of what was listed in the recipe, not additionally). I put in some chopped green bell pepper before simmering. It still didn't seem quite right so I also added a little bit of salt and ground pepper as well and then it was perfect. Gone in a flash.
I just made this dish to pair with chicken tacos. The flavor is good. However, im not sure if I had the pan too hot when browning the rice, but my garlic and onion powders got a little too brown. It turned my rice really brown instead of it being reddish from the tomato sauce. I think next time I'll add the spices after the rice is browned. Also, instead of water I used 2 cups of chicken stock and I added some cumin as well to taste (probably a teaspoon). I must add, the smells were quite aromatic during browning. I kept laughing and commenting it smelled like ramen noodles.
I have used this recipe many times. It gives me a good baseline. I don't use garlic and onion powder ever, always half a fine diced onion with about 2 tsp minced garlic. Fry that in the oil first, then add the rice. Use canned petite diced tomatoes, instead of a can of tomato sauce. Tsp of cumin. Turns out tasty.
Terrible proportions in this recipe. Way too much garlic/onion powder - so much that it never dissolves into the other ingredients. The tomato sauce overwhelms the rice so that it makes a gravy the rice sits in.
Loved it! Easy and tasty. I did have to cook it a little longer than 15 mins. I added raw bell pepper, salt & pepper and a tad bit of red pepper. I warmed up water and added a cube of bouillon to it and used the whole cup. I also used 8 oz of tomato sauce because i had to cook rice a little longer. I will definitely make this again!
My mother used to make this for me but she used to make it with fresh onion and garlic but my boyfriend and I don't like it so the powder is great. Also a tip for those who are also like us and don't like the taste of tomatoes a dash of chicken bullion (I use Knorr) helps with that.
I am a skeptic.. But I can say, this Easy Authentic Mexican Rice was Fabulous.. Instead of using powdered onion,, I just peeled a small onion, cut it in half, and layed it in the rice to cook along with everything.. Everyone loved it. This is a keeper.
