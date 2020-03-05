M&M's® Granola Bars

Rating: 4.63 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Very tasty! My uber-picky 12-year old even loves them, so I know that the toughest critic will enjoy these. For a crunchier bar, bake longer; for a chewier bar, bake less.

By Sarah

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir oats, milk chocolate pieces, flour, flax seed meal, brown sugar, and salt together in a large bowl. Make a well in the center of the oat mixture.

  • Whisk egg in a separate bowl until light and fluffy. Add honey, oil, and vanilla; whisk until well-combined. Pour egg mixture into the well in the oat mixture. Stir until evenly combined. Pour mixture into a 9x13-inch glass baking dish; pat down and spread the mixture flat, leaving at least 1-inch of space between the mixture and the sides of the dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and set, about 25 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

These can also be made gluten-free by substituting gluten-free flour and 1/4 teaspoon xanthan gum for the all-purpose flour. You can also replace the egg with an egg substitute, and the vegetable oil with canola oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
294 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 13.4mg; sodium 126.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (9)

Most helpful positive review

Sugarplum
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2016
These were pretty good. I used the mini M&M's. I also lined the baking dish with parchment paper to prevent sticking and it made clean up easier. Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

Rebecca Colt
Rating: 3 stars
09/25/2017
It was ok. Not too sweet and that's nice. Would have liked a little more color texture. Read More
Mary Green
Rating: 5 stars
08/19/2017
I have been looking for a home made granola bar recipe for about 10 years and this is it! This is the first recipe I've had that actually held together like a bar and didn't crumble. And it is really good! I had to substitute agave for the honey because I was out. so i put in a little less oil because agave has more moisture than honey. It turned out amazing. I'll be trying it again with craisins and or nuts as well! so excited to experiment with this one. Read More
Helpful
(2)
MPLove
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2018
Loved these. The only change I made was that I used coconut oil instead of vegetable oil. My kids and hubby enjoyed them. I will definitely make them again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Meredith Clark
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2018
I added cinnamon and instead of the candies used chocolate chips and salted caramel chips. My family ate these up in a day. Will definitely make them again! Try with fruit and chocolate chips instead of candy. Read More
Tammy Moulton
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2018
Added chocolate chips and sun flower seeds. Yum yum Read More
Darren
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2018
They were better than i thought i will make them again better than the granola bars in the store!! Read More
Taylor Brooke
Rating: 4 stars
08/28/2020
This recipe was not too bad. It is not that sweet so I would probably add a little bit of sugar, just because I often use granola bars to fix a sweet craving ha.. The flour makes this more cake or cookie like. I replaced the m&ms with just a few mini chocolate chips and some reeses peanut butter chips, also added a little bit of cinnamon and added some extra honey. I also only baked at 335 degrees and for 10 minutes. Read More
