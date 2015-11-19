Broccoli and Cheddar Nuggets
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 372.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 22.1g 44 %
carbohydrates: 26.1g 8 %
dietary fiber: 4.8g 19 %
sugars: 3.8g
fat: 20.7g 32 %
saturated fat: 10.7g 53 %
cholesterol: 184mg 61 %
vitamin a iu: 2981.5IU 60 %
niacin equivalents: 6.8mg 52 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 17 %
vitamin c: 64.2mg 107 %
folate: 131.2mcg 33 %
calcium: 445.2mg 45 %
iron: 3.4mg 19 %
magnesium: 49.8mg 18 %
potassium: 396.4mg 11 %
sodium: 540.7mg 22 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 30 %
calories from fat: 186.2
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
