Broccoli and Cheddar Nuggets

Rating: 4.1 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Yummy alternative to chicken nuggets for the kids. I'm not a broccoli fan in general, but this is really tasty.

By goodeats

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet with oil.

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil; add broccoli, cover, and steam until tender, 2 to 6 minutes. Let broccoli cool at room temperature until cool enough to touch.

  • Transfer broccoli into a large mixing bowl. Add bread crumbs, Cheddar cheese, eggs, basil, oregano, and garlic powder to the broccoli; mix. Shape into nuggets or fun shapes and arrange onto the prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in preheated for 15 minutes, flip, and continue baking until heated through and beginning to firm, 10 to 15 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; protein 22.1g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 184mg; sodium 540.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (15)

Most helpful positive review

Lane Utley
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2014
I added some white rice minced onion extra cheese and replaced the garlic powder with garlic salt and that seemed to keep them from being bland like other reviewers had mentioned. My husband loved them! Read More
Helpful
(7)

Most helpful critical review

mopenelly
Rating: 3 stars
08/30/2015
These are bland even with substituting garlic salt for garlic powder. However they have a nice consistency and my daughter seems to be enjoying them. I served with Siracha/sour cream dip. I might try them again but experiment with the cheeses added and also add quinoa for a little protein. Read More
Reviews:
SunnyDaysNora
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/26/2014
What a great side for dinner these were! I pulsed the broccoli in a food processor before mixing with other ingredients. They are a little bland by themselves but PERFECT with a dipping sauce. YUM!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Sockher79
Rating: 4 stars
06/16/2014
Served with ranch as they were a little bland. But the kids loved them! May use seasoned bread crumbs next time. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Tiff_fa_fa
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2016
I started making these for my baby when he transitioned from purees and demanded finger foods to feed himself. I make up a batch at least once a month. They're so good I usually eat a serving myself before I even batch them up! Such a fun side dish for dinners too. You've got your veggie grain dairy and protein all in one little nugget! Love!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Christina Coombs Sarley
Rating: 4 stars
10/18/2019
We liked these but tweaked the recipe a bit. We used half cheddar and half freshly grated asiago cheese. They were tasty! The asiago added some complexity to the nuggets. I would definitely use asiago again. Read More
M C
Rating: 5 stars
07/08/2018
I followed the recipe but put the broccoli through the food processor for a few seconds and used seasoned bread crumbs. They were so good my toddlers loved them. Great recipe. Read More
angelasophia
Rating: 3 stars
07/24/2020
I made this dish without the bread crumbs and it did not turn out anything like what you have in that picture Read More
