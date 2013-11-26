Chef John's Spinach and Feta Pie

Rating: 4.75 stars
65 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 52
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is great for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, either hot, warm, or cold! This reminds me of spanakopita, a Greek spinach pastry.

By Chef John

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat butter in a large oven-safe skillet over high heat. Toss spinach in hot butter until wilted, about 30 seconds. Drain spinach well and squeeze it as dry as possible. Transfer to a cutting board and chop.

  • Beat eggs in a bowl with salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper until thoroughly combined.

  • Place bacon in the same skillet used to cook spinach and cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until bacon has rendered its fat and is almost crisp, 5 to 8 minutes. Use a paper towel held in a tongs to remove excess bacon grease. Reduce heat to medium; saute onion with bacon and a pinch of salt until onion is translucent, about 5 more minutes.

  • Saute chopped spinach with bacon and onion until spinach is hot; pour in eggs. Use a wooden spoon to distribute spinach evenly throughout the eggs. Sprinkle feta cheese over mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until eggs are set, 10 to 15 minutes. Top may still be a little wet.

  • Turn on oven's broiler. Broil pie until top is lightly golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
268 calories; protein 20.3g; carbohydrates 5.1g; fat 19g; cholesterol 399.8mg; sodium 583.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (74)

Most helpful positive review

Sandi
Rating: 5 stars
12/02/2013
I made this for dinner tonight, and we all loved it! I did add one clove of chopped garlic the last 30 seconds after browning the onions and right before adding in the spinach. Baking time was accurate and it was perfect. I also put a dollop of Greek yogurt on top just before serving. Next time I make this I'm going to add some dried oregano with the egg mixture so it will have a Greek flavor. I plan on making this dish more often as it was so easy for a quick meal. Thanks Chef John, this is a keeper! Read More
(34)

Most helpful critical review

Desiree Morrison
Rating: 2 stars
03/21/2016
Too many eggs and no crust. Not what I was looking for. Read More
Sandi
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2013
I made this for dinner tonight, and we all loved it! I did add one clove of chopped garlic the last 30 seconds after browning the onions and right before adding in the spinach. Baking time was accurate and it was perfect. I also put a dollop of Greek yogurt on top just before serving. Next time I make this I'm going to add some dried oregano with the egg mixture so it will have a Greek flavor. I plan on making this dish more often as it was so easy for a quick meal. Thanks Chef John, this is a keeper! Read More
(34)
Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2014
My chickens are giving me 10 eggs a day so I'm always trying to find new recipes to use the eggs up!!! This was really good....I did add 6 more eggs because I added some ham and mushrooms and a bit more spinach and onions. It's a keeper...eat it for breakfast lunch or dinner! Read More
(18)
marjohnal
Rating: 4 stars
10/12/2014
Very good...I had some kalamata olives which I added albeit sparingly because of the salt. Turned out just as promised. Note that the video and the recipe are different, at least with regards to cooking the spinach. I sauteed mine. Will make again! Read More
(15)
ddeezz51
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2014
I have made this twice now.. It is a nice change from the quiche with cottage cheese that I make. It is firm and delicious, great warm or cold as leftovers from the fridge. The texture is wonderful. The feta cheese adds the perfect amount of saltiness and compliments the eggs and spinach without overpowering the favors. Read More
(12)
Laura C
Rating: 5 stars
01/22/2015
Fantastic! I followed the recipe as far as ingredients, but since I don't have a saute pan I can put in the oven I piled everything into a quiche pan (10 1/2" diameter; 2" height). It was therefore not as thin as in a large saute pan, so took longer to set (approx 30 minutes). I also really don't like runny eggs, so the 30 minutes let it set all the way through and was a little browned on top without broiling, but without making the eggs tough. I will definitely make this again. I could easily cut this into 1" pieces to make appetizers, too. Read More
(5)
tonika
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2017
Make sure the mixture is no more than an inch deep...use a large enough dish... or it takes much longer to bake and may not set in the center. I also almost doubled the cheese and it was great. Don't over salt the eggs, though. Read More
(5)
Jack
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2014
Add more eggs(4)or less spinach more Feta cheese. May add mushrooms next time. Read More
(5)
Qop69sbk
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2015
Easy and delicious ! I added sauted mushrooms. Onlt used 8 eggs cause thats all i had and it was just fine.A little more feta and sliced pepperoncini on top for a little extra zip :-) great for my low carb Read More
(4)
Charles
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2017
Perfect flavor balance with 3oz feta. I made it in a cast iron pan which may be why I had to bake mine for 23 minutes in stead of 15. Also, I removed the bacon from the pan to let it cool for chopping while sauteing the onion on its own. I returned the bacon to the mix much later. Read More
(4)
Desiree Morrison
Rating: 2 stars
03/21/2016
Too many eggs and no crust. Not what I was looking for. Read More
