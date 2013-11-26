Chef John's Spinach and Feta Pie

1 of 74

Rating: 5 stars I made this for dinner tonight, and we all loved it! I did add one clove of chopped garlic the last 30 seconds after browning the onions and right before adding in the spinach. Baking time was accurate and it was perfect. I also put a dollop of Greek yogurt on top just before serving. Next time I make this I'm going to add some dried oregano with the egg mixture so it will have a Greek flavor. I plan on making this dish more often as it was so easy for a quick meal. Thanks Chef John, this is a keeper! Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars My chickens are giving me 10 eggs a day so I'm always trying to find new recipes to use the eggs up!!! This was really good....I did add 6 more eggs because I added some ham and mushrooms and a bit more spinach and onions. It's a keeper...eat it for breakfast lunch or dinner! Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars Very good...I had some kalamata olives which I added albeit sparingly because of the salt. Turned out just as promised. Note that the video and the recipe are different, at least with regards to cooking the spinach. I sauteed mine. Will make again! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this twice now.. It is a nice change from the quiche with cottage cheese that I make. It is firm and delicious, great warm or cold as leftovers from the fridge. The texture is wonderful. The feta cheese adds the perfect amount of saltiness and compliments the eggs and spinach without overpowering the favors. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! I followed the recipe as far as ingredients, but since I don't have a saute pan I can put in the oven I piled everything into a quiche pan (10 1/2" diameter; 2" height). It was therefore not as thin as in a large saute pan, so took longer to set (approx 30 minutes). I also really don't like runny eggs, so the 30 minutes let it set all the way through and was a little browned on top without broiling, but without making the eggs tough. I will definitely make this again. I could easily cut this into 1" pieces to make appetizers, too. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Make sure the mixture is no more than an inch deep...use a large enough dish... or it takes much longer to bake and may not set in the center. I also almost doubled the cheese and it was great. Don't over salt the eggs, though. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Add more eggs(4)or less spinach more Feta cheese. May add mushrooms next time. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Easy and delicious ! I added sauted mushrooms. Onlt used 8 eggs cause thats all i had and it was just fine.A little more feta and sliced pepperoncini on top for a little extra zip :-) great for my low carb Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect flavor balance with 3oz feta. I made it in a cast iron pan which may be why I had to bake mine for 23 minutes in stead of 15. Also, I removed the bacon from the pan to let it cool for chopping while sauteing the onion on its own. I returned the bacon to the mix much later. Helpful (4)