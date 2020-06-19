Cranberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

4.7
14 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

The cranberries add that perfect sweet-tart flavor to this dressing. You can substitute dried cherries or raspberries for the cranberries.

Recipe by Lisa Weston

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk vinegar, cranberries, sugar, mustard, salt, garlic, and pepper together in a bowl until the sugar and salt are completely dissolved. Stream oil into the mixture while whisking continually; continue whisking until the oil emulsifies into the vinegar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 3.7g; fat 18.7g; sodium 217.3mg. Full Nutrition
