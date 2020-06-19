Cranberry Balsamic Vinaigrette
The cranberries add that perfect sweet-tart flavor to this dressing. You can substitute dried cherries or raspberries for the cranberries.
I needed to add more sugar for my tastes, but this was excellent. I used my immersion blender to emulsify it and it stayed mixed for the 3 days it took to finish it off. Thanks!Read More
This is a great salad dressing! It came out thick , so I think it could also be used as a sauce to marinate chicken, beef or pork. Just add more vinegar and/or water to thin it out.
This tastes awesome! I used an emulsion mixer to help make the cranberries and garlic smaller. It blended up great! This will be my go to vinaigrette from now on.
Very good dressing - full of flavor. Shake really well to mix ingredients. Tastes better after it sets for a day for all of the flavors to meld.
This recipe follows a pretty typical formula for salad dressings, so you could use this subbing almost any oil or vinegar. I very much enjoyed this combination! I think next time I have this (tonight, as a matter of fact), I'll also add some whole cranberries to my salad to go along with the chopped ones. Thank you very much, lisa weston, and I'm sure others will enjoy this, too!
This is delicious!! I cut back on the sugar by 3/4 cup and it still tasted fine.
Great recipe! Hubs and I like it even better with a splash of cherry concentrate and a little less oil. It's truly a versatile dressing and we like to triple it so there's no excuse not to eat loads of greens!
I used raspberry balsamic vinegar. It was excellent
Marianne mentioned on the Buzz and on Pinterest that this vinaigrette was yummy. Marianne has never steered me wrong!
Love this recipe with Spinach, candied pecans and more craisins. We also found some Pear/Cranberry Balsamic vinegar that we used! Delicious!
