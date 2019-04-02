Whole Chicken Slow Cooker Recipe

This is tasty. The seasonings really do have that rotisserie flavor. Based on the amount of salt in this recipe I see how the store bought cooked chickens may be so salty now. Whole organic chickens were pretty pricey, so I went with a cut up one. A lady on the buzz suggested an onion in the cavity. That is a great idea. I modified it by layering the chicken with 2" pieces of onions. I mixed the seasonings and shook the chicken pieces in a bag with it, after cleaning the chicken and rubbing on a little oil. I did change up the seasonings some. For the peppers, all 3, I did 1/4 tsp. I did 1 1/2 tsp of salt, 1 tsp. of paprika and the rest of the seasonings the same. I took mine out of the crock-pot about 1-1 1/2 hours early, due to it being cut up. The meat is in a lot of liquid, at least with using the onion anyway. Next time I will elevate it on some balls of foil or other method. The cooked onions were tasty too. I may try a gravy, as suggested, from the strained liquid. The fall off the bone meat and onions will be good with a rice pilaf. Don't be expecting crispy chicken or skin at least following the method above. If that is not an issue, this works fine. Note: I also used a crock-pot liner for ease and clean-up.