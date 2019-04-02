Whole Chicken Slow Cooker Recipe

I've made this several times, tweaking it a bit each time for my preference that night, and it is excellent. What's better is that it is amazingly simple: Coat the chicken and throw it in the pot. If you really want to complicate this recipe then you can try throwing it in the pot from a distance, maybe 3-point range. For me, I just plop it in there and get delicious results.
Excellent dish and as noted in another review is very similar to "Roast Sticky Chicken - Rotisserie Style" seasonings also on this site. Not having to have the oven on and heating the whole house (it's hot all the time in Florida) is great and the meat is delicious, moist, and fall apart tender. The stock is incredible and I'm able to make plenty of gravy which I thicken up a bit with a cornstarch slurry. The chicken smells amazing cooking and tastes amazing as well. I do cut back on both the salt and peppers using 2 t. salt, 1/2 t. cayenne, 1/2 t. white pepper and no black pepper and find it to be perfect for our taste. I do quarter an onion and roll the quarters in the seasoning then stuffed them into the cavity. Now when I buy whole chickens for this dish I clean and season then wrap well and freeze. When I know I'm going to make one I thaw it out in the refrigerator the day before. Works very well and good to know I can prep a few and freeze for when I want to make this meal. Good idea to make it in the slowcooker bhbitts, it's one of our favorites.
This was one of the best crock pot chicken recipes I've ever tasted. My chicken weighed 5-lbs and I made the rub as directed except reduced the salt to 2 teaspoons since I have to watch my salt intake. I didn't notice the rub was to be put on overnight, mine was only on for about 3 hours, and I lifted the skin and put rub under the skin also, but the flavor was still awesome. I took the advice of another review and put some sweet onion along with celery chunks in the cavity. I made a two inch stand under the chicken with some potato chunks to keep the meat from laying on the bottom. That worked out great and husband ate the potatoes, too greasy for me but he loved them. I think this kept the chicken from falling apart since it wasn't laying in the greasy stock. I used a meat thermometer and cooked on low until the temp reached 170°, which took 8 hours exactly. My crock pot is old and cooks low when it says low, my newer larger one cooks much hotter, so I suggest checking the temperature to keep from over or under-cooking. This chicken was so tender, juicy and flavorful, it really did taste as good as the rotisserie chicken we buy from our favorite store...it was finger lickin' good. I'm making this one again...so dang easy!
I followed this recipe with one difference I used "smoked paprika" because it was on hand and was VERY pleased with the result. I used this dry rub the night before and the next morning I put it in the slow cooker with some veggies and went to work. SO NICE to come home to a hearty meal after a long day. the chicken was VERY tender I think the salt had something to do with that and I would not use any less personally. great recipe, thanks for sharing!
Easy and delicious! I set the marinated bird on top of some whole potatoes, carrots, and onions. Thought it seemed like too much salt so I used one less tsp. The bird was perfectly seasoned but next time I'll sprinkle the remaining salt over the veggies. I added a bit of water but didn't need to. Lots of juice when it was done. I didn't want to add any heat to my non-air conditioned house so I set it on a table on my back porch and left for work. Came home to a great meal and I'm looking forward to the leftovers tomorrow.
We loved this recipe! I am not the cook in my house typically, but I put the spice rub on the chicken I got from the farmers market last night, and ran the slow cooker tonight. We have a 7 quart oval slow cooker and found about 5 hours on low was perfect (it ranges from 4-8 on the recipe, which I thought was a huge difference). Alternatively you can definitely smell when the chicken is ready to be checked.
Made this last night. OMG good! I usually bake my chicken but too dry. I will never do it another way again. I also reduced the salt to 2 tsp, skipped the white pepper (didn't have any) in it's place I used Chile & Garlic seasoning and cut back on the dry cayenne pepper. Used a quarter onion in the cavity. Served with chicken stuffing and gravy. My most satisfying meal in a really long time. Over and beyond my expectations! Thank you for the post!
Great. Never have time marinate it so just rub the spices on and put in the slow cooker. Tried putting the chicken on 4 aluminum foil balls so it would not be not sitting in grease and worked fine-next time I thought why not put vegetables in the balls- chopped potatoes, onions, mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, etc. Didn't seal the foil super tightly so flavor from chicken slipped into vegetables but minimal grease. Definite keeper
I love the seasoning on this chicken; however, it is almost the same as this site's Roast Sticky Chicken-Rotisserie Style. This recipe adds an extra 1/2 tsp. cayenne. The good thing about cooking the chicken in the slow cooker is it requires no attention and it is so tender it falls off the bone. The down side? It falls off the bone and lacks in appearance. Still delicious though!
This is tasty. The seasonings really do have that rotisserie flavor. Based on the amount of salt in this recipe I see how the store bought cooked chickens may be so salty now. Whole organic chickens were pretty pricey, so I went with a cut up one. A lady on the buzz suggested an onion in the cavity. That is a great idea. I modified it by layering the chicken with 2" pieces of onions. I mixed the seasonings and shook the chicken pieces in a bag with it, after cleaning the chicken and rubbing on a little oil. I did change up the seasonings some. For the peppers, all 3, I did 1/4 tsp. I did 1 1/2 tsp of salt, 1 tsp. of paprika and the rest of the seasonings the same. I took mine out of the crock-pot about 1-1 1/2 hours early, due to it being cut up. The meat is in a lot of liquid, at least with using the onion anyway. Next time I will elevate it on some balls of foil or other method. The cooked onions were tasty too. I may try a gravy, as suggested, from the strained liquid. The fall off the bone meat and onions will be good with a rice pilaf. Don't be expecting crispy chicken or skin at least following the method above. If that is not an issue, this works fine. Note: I also used a crock-pot liner for ease and clean-up.
What a great recipe that makes a great meal... and leftover meals to come! I did what some other reviewers did- stuffed the cavity with chopped sweet onion and celery (mixed this with the seasoning first), we also added one chopped jalapeno to the crock pot on its last hour. And at the bottom of the pan before placing the chicken in to cook, we put chopped onions and celery. As far as the spice mix- I used 2 teaspoons and then 1 teaspoon with the chopped onion and celery. I also added chopped garlic. I didn't feel like it was salty enough so I added one more teaspoon- but I think the perfect amount of salt for our 3lb bird would have been 3.5teaspoons. We used the leftovers to make sandwiches on hoagie buns... they were amazing! I would also suggest using your leftover shredded chicken to make some soups with it or another dish. Thanks for this!
This was so delicious and easy. I used a 5 lb. chicken and cooked it for about 8 hours while I was at work. It probably would have been fine at 6-7 hours. The meat just fell off the bone. I also halved the salt as others recommended and I added a tsp. of rosemary for preference. I also stuffed the inside with some chopped onion for extra flavor. This is definitely my new favorite way to do a whole chicken!!!! Thanks for the great recipe!
ashrn06
Rating: 4 stars
12/05/2014
Cooked on low for 8 hours and was perfect. I followed another reviewers advice and placed the chicken on top of quartered potatoes and stuffed the cavity with 3 stalks celery and onion. Just wish the skin would have gotten crispy, but I don't think that it is possible just using a slow cooker.
This was really good. Definitely lots of grease that drips off but I propped my bird on top of big chunks of onion and celery so it wasn't sitting in the grease. I cut the ingredients in half and still had lots to rub on. Cooked for 4 hours on high and it turned out perfect.
I loved it... with changes... As is I give it 4 stars, with changes a definite 5 star. I cut the salt in half and because I have two little kids I also cut the cayenne in half. The skin was still a little too spicy for them, but the chicken tasted great! I couldn't even take it out of the slow cooker without it falling apart. It's the only way I cook whole chicken.
The chicken came out so moist it fell off of the bone very good seasoning. I had a 7 lb chicken cooked it for 8 hours and added 1 cup of chicken broth and put carrots and onions on the bottom. I cut the cayenne pepper to 1/2 tsp just so it was not to hot for my kids and they loved it!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/11/2015
I changed up the spice mix and applied it differently so my 5 stars are based more on the general idea and cooking method. However, I did use this spice blend on oven baked chicken thighs to get an idea of what he outcome is incase I decide to make it this way. My chicken came out very moist. I may have left it in a bit longer than I should've because it was hard to take it out without it falling apart. But it was so worth it. The major difference I did in applying it is I made sure I had enough seasoning to completely over the chicken front back and inside out. Which I did because here were a few people complaining about bland chicken. Super glad I did this. The entire chicken was flavorful and the drippings made he best gravy ever. I also cooked some potatos and carrots beneath the chicken to keep it up out of its own liquids a bit. You should do that too.
My husband is still raving about this recipe! He is normally the cook, but I attempted this recipe due to having all the ingredients on hand. I could not have turned out better! And it's so healthy! Thanks for posting this!
I absolutely LOVE this recipe! It comes out amazing! I have been making it for over a year now, but not the one from this site. The one I use says to rub the outside with garlic cloves and put them inside with a lemon that's been quartered butted against each other then rub it down. I cut the cayenne down to a 1/4 tsp or less. Also I discovered my slow cooker doesn't fit a whole chicken so I had to oven bake it. I put it in a big roasting pan on a big bed of chopped veggies, cover it with foil and bake at 350 for 1 to 1.5 hrs then take the foil off & bake another 15-30 mins. Nice crispy skin & juicy on the inside, it's amazing!
I have now made this recipe twice. The first time I followed the recipe exactly and discovered that our slow cooker, on low, takes only four of the eight hours that I had allotted to cook the bird. Even after warming the cold chicken for dinner four hour later, was wonderful if a little on the salty side. The second time that I made it, I cut the salt in half and put the chicken onto cook only four hours before dinner time. It cooked perfectly! When I took the bird our of the slow cooker, I looked at all those nice drippings in the pot and decided that they were calling out to be made into gravy. I added a quarter cup of water and then added flour a teaspoon at a time, stirring constantly, until the gravy was the right consistency. Not only was the chicken delicious, my wife told me that the gravy was the best she had ever eaten. From a senior citizen from the south, that is high praise indeed! And I agreed.
This definitely made my first time cooking a whole chicken a breeze. My family personally liked it sitting in the broth. I stuffed it with onions and garlic. The remaining chicken will be turned into pulled bbq chicken. I will cook this again.
I made this. I didn't exactly follow the recipe. I seasoned it with the seasoning she posted plus one more of my own. I added the seasoning to butter and put that butter under the chicken skin and on top. i put potatoes and carrots on the bottom of the crock pot, and added a little water. Then i stuffed the chicken with garlic and onion..came out great just missed the crispy ness u would get from baking it in the oven. It didn't take long to cook a few hours....
Sherry
Rating: 4 stars
09/22/2015
Added potatoes, celery, onions and mushrooms to the crock, surrounding the chicken.Cooked on low for 5 hours, turned to high for additional hour. Chicken was super moist and although not as spicy as I thought it would be, it was very good. Great and easy way to make a whole bird.
I've used this method quite a few times, and I recommend using a rack, if your slow cooker has one, or ball up pieces of foil to elevate the chicken so it doesn't braise instead of roast. I agree with other reviewers that this recipe has way too much salt. I personally like to use rosemary in my rub.
Like many of the others I cut back on the salt and it was great. Skin was a bot spicy, but I could eat some of the skin for the flavour and the kids could skip the skin and skip the spice. Made great gravy, too.
Great rub! I put it on the chicken and put the chicken in a vacuum bag overnight. I couldn't even get the chicken out of the crock pot without it just falling off the bones. I definitely don't recommend going over the 8 hours of cooking, mine was in 10 hours andrive was a little dry.
Amazing. This was one of the best recipes I have ever made. My entire family loved it and it was so easy. My daughter and husband LOVE pepper so they naturally loved the recipe. I don't love pepper like they do, but I love it as well. Make it! You won't be disappointed.
Our chicken turned out really well. It was very tender and juicy. I did add the thick potato slices at the bottom to get the bird up off the floor of the slow cooker as suggested in the comments, and it helped. Very happy with the rub, may add a Spanish Paprika for a smoked flavor and some brown sugar next time.
I've made chicken like this for years. However, I can't use pepper of any kind, so my substitute is Basil. Lots of it. Also can't use garlic and onion powder, so I use real crushed garlic and real onion. I lay the chicken on a bed of onion and, rub the chicken down good with salt, crushed garlic and crushed onion and dried basil, the salt seems to pull the juice from the minced onion and garlic which makes it easy to rub the meat inside and out. This is a super easy way to fix roast chicken. After the meal, the carcass makes great stock. Just add a carrot or 2 and some celery to the water. I like it better than what you buy in cans or cartons. I've kept the broth in the fridge for up to a month.
This chicken turned out delicious! I didn't take the time to marinate it, just made the rub, put a little olive oil on the chicken, sprinkled the spices on it & put it in the crock pot. My whole family loved it!
Holy cow! This is the best seasoned chicken I have ever eaten! I made it according to the recipe, and it was flavorful and fell right off of the bone! I cooked it in low for 6 hours, then it sat on warm for 4 hours until I got home. Delicious!!! I wouldn't change a thing!
This was unbelievably easy and came out great. I took the advice of others and cut the salt in half. I also added carrots and potatoes to the bottom to keep it from getting soggy. And I cut the pepper down just a bit and so glad I did. It was just on the verge of too spicy. But it tasted just like the one you get in the store minus the msg they put in it. I was impressed!
Great chicken - came out flavorful and moist. Everyone enjoyed it. I just had some leftovers for lunch and its still just as good. The only change I made was because I didn't have onion powder, I used onion salt and then cut down on the sea salt I used to season it. A keeper recipe for sure.
Absolutely fantastic! The seasoning is perfect, a little heat, a little smoke. I will say I put a cored apple and quartered lemon in the cavity only because I traditionally do this. The meat fell apart - really fell apart. No one needed a knife! This is being made on a regular basis in our house going forward. :-D
First this is an amazingly delicious recipe. I did reduce the salt in half. I make 2 or 3 times the amount of spices listed and keep it in an old empty spice bottle so I always have it in hand. You can add more garlic and onion powder also. Second, I put a cup of rice or mix of rice and other grain and add one cup of water in the bottom of the crock pot before adding the chicken. You can add some diced onion or frozen vegetables. Sprinkle on some chicken soup flavor or a tablespoon of the spice mixture over the rice before adding the chicken. There is usually enough liquid from the chicken to finish cooking the rice. If not take the chicken out of the crockpot when done, add a little more water and let if cook a little longer in the crockpot. This recipe gets rave reviews whenever I make it.
i was really excited to make this one and idk what i did wrong, but i followed the recipe exactly, put the chicken up a bit in potatoes, carrots and onions, cooked for 5 and a half hours and it was....okay, not bad, but not didn't match up with the responses of other reviewers. i did however use the leftovers in Lloyd's healthy chicken zoopa (from this site) and it turned out fabulous!
Delicious! Had to improvise a little due to limited ingredients, but otherwise followed recipe and it was outstanding! Probably shouldn't have made it, now hubby will want me to make it all the time lol :)
Wow! Wow! I've always roasted my chicken and was looking for something different. So easy - I washed and dried the chicken and sprinkled it with Montreal season salt (salt, pepper and garlic) and put it in the slow cooker Breast side down. No, I didn't do the overnight deal. Added some small fingerling potatoes. On high for one hour and on low for five. Very juicy and tender. Even got the hubby thumbs up.
I actually added no salt and didn't miss it as DH is sodium restricted. For those that are used to it I would only use two teaspoons. Be warned, this is quite hot from the pepper. This chicken is moist and pretty, but screams for more flavor, such as sage or rosemary. I made gravy with the liquid, but it was still bland, not for lack of salt, but lack of spices. I'm sure the leftovers can be used lots of ways, such as salads or sandwiches and extra flavoring added.
A five-star indeed! I've tried to cook whole chicken in the crock pot several times, but it always turned out over cooked (bones breaking apart), and swimming in broth! I followed this recipe AS IS and I was very pleased! I cooked the chicken on LOW for 3 1/2 hours. (Note the time-window in the recipe 4-8 hours - such a broad time!). Delicious and moist! Thanks!!!
I think this is a pretty good recipe that certainly has potential. I like a slow cooker approach, the heavy seasoning and the idea of refrigerating it overnight. My slow cooker has a rack in the bottom, so it held the chicken out of the juices. To my taste, the paprika was just too prominent. The heat was barely noticeable. I will make it again, but I think I'll cut the paprika and increase the thyme and pepper and maybe add rosemary and perhaps more cayenne. I don't think it needs onion or potatoes. Thanks for a good, base recipe to work from.
I was pleasantly surprised at this recipe because I normally always use the oven. I did do like the other reviewers and put potatoes underneath. I halved the salt and omitted the cayenne pepper only to please my wife. I will be making it this way again and again.
This chicken came out amazing. I used a little chicken broth, enough to cover the bottom. I stuffed it with onions and I followed the rest of the recipes but used half the salt that's required. I used a liner also. I put onions, small white potatoes and carrots at the bottom. As soon as I cut it open juices were flowing out. Hubby loved it!!!
I thought the seasonings were great, and will probably use those again, but the slow cooker method left my chicken with disgustingly soggy, rubbery skin. I used the foil balls suggested by Chef John, but at the end, the chicken was swimming 1/3 deep in it's own juice. I prefer doing the beer can chicken for the crispy skin.
We really like this recipe. I reduce the salt but otherwise I follow the recipe for the rub as written. I spread some of the rub under the skin too. The heat seems just right. I put potatoes, carrots, onion and celery on the bottom of the pot and stuff the chicken cavity with a half lemon,half onion an 3 cloves of garlic. Yummy!
This is a delicious, easy recipe. I skipped the marinating part only because I forgot to do that the night before. My chicken was still frozen in the middle so I cooked it almost the full 8 hours. so delicious!! Served over rice with the juicy broth the chicken made.
This turned out very well. Five pound chicken cooked in about 5 hours. I can only give it four stars though, because it was way too spicy for my comfort. I'll definitely make this again, but without the cayenne.
This was fantastic and really does taste like Rotisserie chicken! I made no changes. I think the key is putting it in the bag overnight. I've made many whole chickens in my crockpot but this was the only one where the seasonings actually went all they way into the meat. Will definitely make again. Thanks for a super simple and delicious recipe!
This is a great base recipe! This time I used smoked paprika instead of regular which is a GAME CHANGER! Also, I layered Yukon potatoes and yellow onion for a base so the chicken has room to breathe. I also stuffed the cavity with oranges and sprigs of fresh rosemary. amazingly juicy and the mixture of spice, citrus, and Smokey was perfect. I seperate the chicken from the potatoes and onions...shredded the chicken and make lettuce cups with Pico De Gallo, avocado, sour cream, and sauteed sweet peppers. served the onions and potatoes as a side. AMAZING!!!
This recipe is perfect. I did follow one of the suggestions and place the chicken on golf ball size aluminum foil. I also stuffed the chicken with onions, fresh garlic and celery. Overall it was yummy!
I made it mainly to use the chicken in other dishes. I cut back on the salt as suggested. I cooked it for 6 hours and it fell apart. It was convenient and with a liner easy cleanup. Lot of juice in the liner to make a nice gravy. I would make it again
Easy peasy! This was great! The seasonings were tasty and the chicken came out really nice. I used potatoes on the bottom and cooked it on low for 9 hours. Moist and falling off the bones. Thanks for this recipe. I'll never oven roast chicken ever again.
Five stars for sure! Easy, adjustable to personal preferences and what's in the spice rack. This delicious dish smells GREAT when you come in the door after a hard day's work. Soooo juicy and flavourful! I sprinkle a little of the seasoning inside and under the skin and place a sliced onion inside before cooking. The drippings make fabulous gravy. So easy that kids have no valid reason to not "make" dinner while you're out! :)
EXCELLENT! Like the others said, delicious and so, so easy. If someone wrote a negative review on this recipe, I'd say either their crockpot is strange or they didn't follow the directions exactly. (But my crockpot is one back from the 1980's...and it did fine!) . I applied all the seasonings, put it in a bag and refrigerated for like 12 hours (overnight). Then, I put it in the crock pot first thing in the morning....and came home to a wonderful lunch! I just opened and warmed some LaPreferida refried beans (http://www.lapreferida.com/products/authentic-16-oz/) with salsa on top and put a little lettuce & tomato salad (avocadoes weren't ripe yet) on the side. DEE-LISH!....and so quick! (still eating as I'm typing. 2nd helpings :) Enjoy it!
I made it like it was listed except I didn't have white pepper so I replaced it with more black pepper. Yum! It was perfect! The recipe didn't say what to set the crockpot on high or low so I cooked it on low for 6 hours and it was juicy and delicious!
1) I cut the salt way down and also cut several pepper measures down a lot cuz too much spice hurts me, but it was still really delicious. The chicken was too big for my crock pot, tho, so I roasted it on a tripod right in the slow cooker ceramic pot at 400 deg for 1.5 hours. It was wonderfully juicy and tender with crispy skin. Turned out great!
I did not make mine Spicy after reading reviews...instead just seasoned with Garlic, Onion, some Salt (recipe calls for way to much salt!) and a bit of Paprika over the top. Also added a chopped onion to the Cavity and about 1 cup of chicken broth to the pot . Tender & Juicy
I love the concept of this recipe, but I did adjust herbs and spices to suit my family's tastes. I also cut way back on the salt (less than one teaspoon). I would also suggest forgetting a chicken with the pop-up timers (do they even sell those anymore?). They are almost never accurate. Just use your regular kitchen thermometer for accuracy. This came out tender and delicious!
The flavor was spicy and delicious! I did use 1/2 the amount of salt. You really should put in the zip lock bag overnight. I tried to skip a step & put right in slow cooker, but the spices were not evenly distributed. The only reason I did not give 5 stars was the bottom of the chicken was down in the juices from the chicken, so really not roasted. Next time going to try & elevate chicken so all gets roasted. Thanks for a keeper!
My crock pot sat unused for years. This recipe sounded so good I took it out and glad I did try this recipe. Excellent! The spices were just right. I did add more garlic, and only 1/4 tsp. salt. So easy and so very delicious. I put carrots, celery and a few potatoes underneath the chicken. Absolutely delicious. Glad I had that crock pot!
Very impressed with this rotisserie style chicken. It can't get any easier than this. I cut back on the salt to 2 tsp (trying to keep salt lower for hubby) and left out the white pepper (didn't have any) and it came out delicious regardless. I added some carrots and halved potatoes to the bottom of the slow cooker before plopping in the chicken so we could have a complete meal.
I put a layer of cut potatoes, celery and carrots on the bottom with about a cup of water and chicken adobo seasoning. Set the chicken on top of all of that and added the seasonings. Let it cook all day. Amazing. A little spicy for my little ones but not inedible. I personally loved it. One of the best "roast" chickens I've ever made.
The only change I made was I used smoked paprika and added more garlic powder. Otherwise, followed the exact directions cooking on low for 8 hours and this came out perfect - moist and delicious! A new favorite!
Far and away the best chicken I have ever made. Like others, I cut the salt in half and it was very good. Also, I didn't have white pepper, so I made do without it. The chicken was still excellent. I tweaked it by putting some celery that I wanted to use up in the cavity of the chicken and it was delicious. I also put some red potatoes and baby carrots along with a sliced onion in the bottom of the slow cooker. Then I sprinkled a little garlic salt on the veggies. They too were delicious. I highly recommend this recipe to everyone!
I reduced the amount of salt to 2 tsps. Very delicious. I made a roll of foil to raise the chicken on in the bottom of slow cooker. I find the chicken roasts better when raised so it's not boiled on the bottom.
