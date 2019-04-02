Whole Chicken Slow Cooker Recipe

4.5
385 Ratings
  • 5 277
  • 4 70
  • 3 24
  • 2 6
  • 1 8

Makes great, spicy, juicy chicken with little work. Get a chicken with a pop-up timer if you can.

Recipe by bhbitts

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
47 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
4 hrs
additional:
8 hrs
total:
12 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 whole chicken
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix salt, paprika, cayenne pepper, onion powder, thyme, white pepper, garlic powder, and black pepper together in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Rub seasoning mixture over the entire chicken to evenly season. Put rubbed chicken into a large resealable plastic bag; refrigerate 8 hours to overnight.

  • Remove chicken from bag and cook in slow cooker on Low until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, 4 to 8 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Cook's Note:

Some reviewers of this recipe have suggested cutting the salt in half for better flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
230 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 102.5mg; sodium 1239mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/20/2022