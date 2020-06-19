Honey-Lime Vinaigrette

Perfect on any salad, this dressing is light and refreshing.

By Lisa Weston

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend lime juice, honey, sugar, mustard, garlic powder, salt, black pepper, and cumin in a blender; stream olive oil and canola oil into the juice mixture while blending to emulsify the oil into the juice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 13.8g; sodium 136.3mg. Full Nutrition
