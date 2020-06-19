Honey-Lime Vinaigrette
Perfect on any salad, this dressing is light and refreshing.
Very, VERY good! I liked that this used lime juice instead of the usual lemon, and all of the flavors complimented each other well. I didn't bother to dirty the blender making this, I just threw everything into a jar w/ a tight fitting lid and shook the heck out of it...worked like a charm! Very nice and refreshing. I will be making this one again~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)Read More
Too much lime juice! Bad after taste. Was disappointed.Read More
I would give this 10 stars if I could! Amazing, my whole family loved it. I made the recipe with all the ingredients exactly as written but did not put this in the blender, just put everything in a mason jar (made sure the lid was on tightly!) and shook it for a few seconds until it emulsified. Perfect way to keep the leftovers until tomorrow as well :)
I love this recipe. I was looking for a fresh dressing to go with my avocado mango salad, and found this to be perfect, especially since I had a bunch of limes on the table. I am always a fan of fresh ingredients, so I used 2 cloves of fresh garlic instead of the garlic powder. I also substituted out the white sugar, so I ended up using about 2 1/2 T honey. I will definitely use this recipe again... especially since my friends have taken most of the leftovers. :)
Guys - I have never made salad dressing before. I made this. It is amazing. I cut the recipe in half. Used a fresh lime (2 tbsp juice/lime) and didn't have canola oil so I used vegetable oil. It's amazing. I made honey and lime zest glaze for chicken to go in the salad with it, and since the salad had berries added 1 blackberry and 4 blueberries after I had already tried the initial flavor. Either way is DELICIOUS.
I love this! It is great made just as written and it also lends itself well to variations. Today for the lime juice portion I used half fresh lime juice and half fresh pineapple juice. I also added half a teaspoon of minced-ginger-from-a-jar and it was divine.
Loved this! Great over avocado and grilled chicken and greens! I am not a fan of canola oil, so I substituted 1/2 the amount it called for with garlic evoo. Didn't measure the salt, pepper, cumin - just tasted as I went and shook it up in a mason jar. YUM! ALSO, I didn't add the sugar. The honey was sweet enough for my taste!
Delicious. I put this on a spinach salad with gala apples and topped with grilled tuna marinated in a honey, lime, old bay marinade.
I use it daily
This was a fantastic easy to make recipe ! It went well with several recipes!
Good enough to have with basic green salad. Yummo! Thanks lisa weston
This is a very fine dressing but you won't need the white sugar. Other than that, I used all other ingredients except I used real garlic in the processor.
I have made this several times now. So easy to make and very flavorful. The whole family enjoy eating salad with this dressing!
I amped up the lime juice a bit since I hand squeezed and had a bit extra so I also added about another tablespoon of honey. Threw everything into a jar and used my immersion blender to create the emulsion. Used it to dress a salad with Napa cabbage, red leaf lettuce,shaved fennel, red onion, red mangoes and navel oranges. After each person dressed their salad we sprinkled a little Tagin Classico on top as well. It was divine!
It is simply delicious I love it.
Pretty tart but I liked it. Might try to mix up the citrus next time.
I WOULD LEAVE OUT THE CUMIN,AND IN STEAD OF SUGAR I ADD STEVIA TWO TBSP OF WHITE VINEGAR,THIS IS GOOD I WILL MAKE IT AGAIN.
Really tasty. I used all olive oil, since I didn’t have canola, and it worked fine. Don’t be tempted to leave out the cumin. The dressing doesn’t have a cumin taste, but the spice adds a nice little edge. I know this because I initially made it without the cumin, tasted it, and decided to add the cumin!
I made this for my culinary class and had to change it a little but it turned out wonderful with a few tweaks to the recipe. I had no honey so used light karo for the sweetness and added a splash red wine vinegar too.
Mmmmm, delish. I made a half batch but did not add the sugar just used a tbl of raw honey. Great flavors.
Love it, added lime zest, used minced real garlic, and no cumin. Blending seems key - be good for chicken too.
Made as directed for a dinner party. Everyone loved it.
I was so impressed by the balance of tastes in this recipe. I will definitely make again. I r gently had a dressing similar to this at my neighbourhood pub but theirs had dill in it. I may try a dash of that next time.
Am definitely making again. I've used it on a salad with basic greens, as well as a salad that included black beans and corn. It tastes very fresh and light.
I thought this needs twice as much lime juice as is in the recipe. A little bland.
Absolutely refreshing with just enough zing and sweetness!
Delicious - I left out the cumin just because I didn't have any and it was fine. Also just shook mine and it emulsified fine. Really good.
Love love love this dressing. I made it without the cumin since we had run out and it was still very good. A little bit goes a long way and you don't have to worry about any ingredients you can't pronounce.
No changes, just perfect the way it is, very good, thank you.
Something in it, I'm not crazy about
Loved this dressing. Used this on a quinoa salad with sautéed vegetables. It was perfect!
I thought this had too much of a cumin flavor. I may try it again without the Cumin.
Very good and refreshing. I added fresh garlic along with garlic/onion powder and good seasoning salad dressing seasoning.
Yummy! Followed the directions exactly. I will definitely make this again and again and again. Great recipe!!
So refreshingly good! :)
Big hit on a Shrimp Cobb Salad
Definitely 5 stars for taste and a simple clean recipe that can be tweaked to suit. No added white sugar for my batch, just upped the honey to taste; and cut down the oil by half. This dressing tastes much, much better the day after making. The flavors smooth out and blend together. It's delicious!
3.7.19 Mixed this up in my mini chopper that came with my immersion blender. Just a really good combo of ingredients with a good balance of sweet-tart. That lime juice definitely screams citrus flavor, and the cumin and dijon mustard enhance it well. Just an FYI, if you're worried that it's too liquid-y, it does slightly thicken after refrigeration. In the future, I think I’ll stick with all olive oil instead of equal parts canola and olive oils (personal taste preference). Good stuff, just one little adjustment for me the next time, but this is outstanding vinaigrette!
Delicious and easy to make ~ Used this vinaigrette on an Orzo Pasta Salad with Tomatoes and Jalapeño
DELICIOUS!!
I thought this was very good. I served it over romaine, blackberries, candied almonds and feta. It was good with that combination, but I prefer my homemade Lemon Poppyseed dressing. I think this flavor would go great over a taco salad or mango and avocado salad. It was also terrific on our normal dinner salad of romaine, cucumbers, carrots and olives.
This dressing is delicious! It was a tad too sweet at first, but I added a little bit more lime juice, and it was perfect!
Followed the recipe as written and it was fantastic!
I followed the recipe exactly except I didn’t have regular honey so I used buckwheat. Oh my goodness. This is a fantastic dressing. Great summer dressing. Very light lime tasting. Seasonings are perfect. I recommend this dressing for everyone.
Turned out really well. Substituted real garlic rather than powder and vegetable oil rather than canola to make it lighter. It was lovely. Very yummy for summer.
There was too much Dijon for my taste. I ended up doubling the other ingrediants to compensate. I also was looking for something a little thinner so I added a little water.
As is it was excellent.
This was very refreshing. I would and have made it a few times
Everyone who has tried it loves it! The only change I made was using all olive oil as my husband and I don't do canola oil.
Delicious! I added in some red pepper flakes for a little heat.
Just made it. Restaurant didn't supply and dressing with my order. I used bottle lime juice
Really easy, really quick, and really good.
Excellent. The cumin adds a nice, unique flavor to it. Had it on salad of spinach, home-grown heirloom tomato, English cucumber, and boiled egg.
Made this today. Really tasty. I used Agave instead of honey, 1 pkt Truvia instead of sugar and only used 3 Tab EVOO for 8 servings & NO canola oil. Def a keeper!
I will make it again, and again, and again! So fresh and perfect for my spinach & avacado salads. Thank you!
Loved the dressing. I did not add the sugar and only added olive oil--1/2 cup. Great on kale salad!
I followed this recipe to a T. Could hardly taste the lime and found it quite oily. I did use the blender. I will try it again and use less oil and more lime juice.
Used my husband's Ninja to mix this. Served with a pork carnitas recipe. It was a hit with my picky men.
Love this! We do not add the sugar, just the required honey, and use all olive oil instead of canola and olive oil.
This was excellent. Per other reviewers I omitted the white sugar and added a 1/2 T more of honey. I shook well in an old “Good Seasons” bottle. Refrigerated overnight and tasted the next day. Made no further adjustments. Had large mixed green dinner salads with tomatoes, black olives, yellow bell pepper, a sprinkle of shredded Italian cheeses, fried onion rings topped with baked salmon filets. Wonderful recipe. The flavors brimmed with summer and so much fresher than a bottled dressing. I understand why so many reviewers put this on such a variety of ingredients.
I only used the juice from 2 small limes and it was delicious. I will use this over my regular salad dressing.
Easy to Make, Taste
It was a little too tart for me, will use a little less lime next time I make it.
Whoa! I love this vinaigrette. It is divine. I keep it on hand at all times now for hubs and I. Thanks for sharing it.
This is a very good recipe. I was looking for a vinaigrette to put on a green salad that contained mango slices, strawberries, and toasted almonds; this salad dressing was a great match for this combination. I made it up as directed, using my hand blender to mix the ingredients. The only change I made was to omit the white sugar, I figured the 2 tbsp of honey would make it sweet enough, and we liked it just fine. This is a definite keeper, thanks for the recipe, Lisa.
Delicious and simple! I added ½ grated fresh lime rind, omitted the sugar & honey and used 1Tbsp. Real maple syrup. Served over Grilled Romaine and Asparagus!
Exactly the taste I was hoping for. Delicious on my salad with chicken and mango. Only change I made (because I don't use canola oil) is that I subbed coconut oil (melted) for the canola oil. It was delicious! A keeper!
Tasty!! ??
Delicious and super easy. I use the same shaker bottle you used to make ranch dressing and it blends quite well and makes a great bottle to pour it out of and if you want to add a little zest to it put this on top of your salad and then drizzle some Thai peanut sauce it’s just the best combination
It was so good I just wanted to put a straw in it!! Also great on asparagus!
