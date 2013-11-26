Chef John's Ricotta Meatballs

I tried twice to fry these and they fell apart. After reading several reviews I decided to bake them. Don't over cook them in the oven. This last batch and the meatballs were the size of golf balls, I convection baked at 375 for 15 minutes. I cooked these on a cookie sheet. Didn't have parchment paper. I intend to make sure I have some for the next time so the meatballs don't stick to the cookie sheet. This time I allowed the meatballs to simmer in the sauce for at least a half an hour and they were delicious. So delicious I have decided to make a big pot of these and serve them over pasta at an upcoming family function I am having. My picky eater grand daughter first loved these mashed up in her pasta, she have now decided she likes to eat them as an actual meatball. She is 4 and this last batch she kept asking me for more meatballs. I think she ate 7--OMG. I cook spiral pasta because I like the way the sauce and meatball pieces settle into the groves of the spiral versus sitting on top of the pasta. For people serving this to children, I recommend cutting the pasta in half then putting the sauce and meatballs on the pasta. The kids can scoop it up with a spoon and they'll love this. Also, for picky kids who don't like "the green stuff" parsley in their food just omit it. I also put some fresh shredded parmesanish cheese in my recipe. Thank you Chef John. These are over the top delicious!