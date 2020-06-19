Lemon Poppyseed Dressing

4.8
42 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 1
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A wonderful dressing for your favorite salads!

Recipe by Lisa Weston

Credit: ReneePaj

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend sugar, lemon juice, onion, Dijon mustard, and salt in a blender until smooth. Stream canola oil in a thin stream into the mixture while blender is running. Add poppy seeds and pulse blender a few times, just to mix seeds into the dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 12.8g; sodium 107.6mg. Full Nutrition
