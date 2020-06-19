Lemon Poppyseed Dressing
A wonderful dressing for your favorite salads!
I make this salad dressing - only 3X's the recipe about every 2 - 3 weeks...we eat a LOT of salad!! I got the recipe from "Winter Fruit Salad with Poppyseed Dressing " here on AR. Over the months of making it I did some healthier changes for us. I now use FRESH squeezed lemons (takes time - but worth it) I split the oils between Olive & Canola - half sugar and half Stevia. You would think we'd get sick of eating this - but its the BEST!! In our salad we use: Romaine - spinach - kale - grapes - pumpkin seeds - broccoli - cauliflower - peppers - sometimes onions - for a protein we use chicken....but our latest and new favorite is using "Red Sockeye Salmon" from the can. I crave this salad if I go one night without it.....can't get much healthier.Read More
Super super sugary. Not good mouthfeel and not balanced. Edits: 1/4 cup sour cream to hopefully get rid of the sweetness. The lemon toned down and the sugar felt more balanced but I would cut down on the white sugar. Maybe do part honey as well ? Definitely add some kind of creamy-fat to balance everything out. It would be great with avocado, if you are vegan. (I made this with a blendtec and fresh squeezed lemons.)Read More
This is delicious even without the poppy seeds (dietary restriction). I used my immersion blender to complete this yummy dressing! Thanks, Lisa.
This dressing is amazing! I use Meyer lemon olive oil instead of the canola oil. Lots of compliments!
I halved the sugar and added 2 tbsp stevia as per another reviewers suggestions. Added 1 tsp onion powder as well as the fresh onion. used 1/2 avocado oil and 1/2 veg oil. added in 1 tsp dry mustard powder as well as the dijon. I used the juice and zest of 1 lemon, then added some cherry pit vinegar to make up the rest ( flavour a bit almondy and sweet, similar to white balsamic, but not quite the same). It was so delicious. I felt like I wanted to eat it straight. First time I have made a salad dressing and have it turn out so delicious.
Made this for my brother and sister-in-laws birthday dinner. Didn't have any sweet or red onion so used a couple of shallots. Served it with mixed greens, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, grapes, dried cranberries, candied walnuts and goat cheese. A huge hit, everyone wanted the recipe and the remainder was divided between the guests to take home.
Easy to make and tastes great! I didn’t feel like breaking out the blender, so l minced the onion really fine, put all the ingredients in a jar and shook the heck out of it. Came out fine. I used it not only for salad dressing, but also on cole slaw instead of the mayo based dressing. Very good and you don’t have to worry about the heat and sun.
Added less sugar and a little less mustard. Will try honey next time. Yummy!!
Love this dressing. Just the right amount of sweet and sour. Subbed onion powder for fresh onion.
This dressing is delicious and easy! I skipped the onion because I was lazy. I used fresh lemons. Served on romaine and spinach with sliced almonds, shredded carrots, and sliced strawberries. Will definitely make again and again. Thank you!
Excellent.
Really good. I used 1 tbsp of honey instead of sugar. I'm sure I will make it again.
I made this to use up some meyer lemons. It took the juice of 2 lemons to make. I also substituted Splenda for the sugar to make it a little lighter. I'm excited to try it on lettuce salad, as well as fruit salads. The onion I used must be pretty strong because it definitely has an onion flavor. Might leave that out next time.
I loved this! Perfect, light, lemony and delicious. The only thing I changed was I used honey instead of sugar. I think I used about 3 tbsp's and melted it in a bit of hot water.
This was a light very tasty poppyseed dressing. I used it on the Parrot head salad and received compliments from everyone. Perfect for summer salads.
This dressing is so easy and yummy. I highly recommend it!
I will use some mayo next time for creaminess. Added water and xanthum gum and splenda to lesson calories.
Very good dressing!
Excellent. Onion give a nice tiny bite
LOVE this dressing...... Thank you for sharing. It's always a HUGE hit with dinner guests. Have shared the recipe many times.
I absolutely love the salad dressing. I used avocado oil instead of canola oil because it is healthier and I also used dates instead of sugar to reduce refined sugar intake.?. I blended in my nutribullet. My husband also loved this recipe! Thank you!!
Made this today, 06/28/22 to dress my Brussels Sprouts Salad (1 lb shredded Brussels Sprouts, diced Honey Crisp Apples, dried cranberries, toasted walnut pieces, and Gorgonzola crumbles). Did use sweet onion, as that was all I had available. Your dressing was perfect for this salad. Thanks for the recipe!
this is awesome with chinese chicken salad makings as well. can adapt oil ingredients for family needs too
I’m not sure what was missing, but it was just OK. Maybe a bit of mayo to thicken it up?
I used 5 packets of sweet n low instead of sugar. I had to cut lemon juice to 1/4 cup and herbed olive oil to 1/2 cup since that was all I had. It was so scrumptious that I’m positive the original recipe would be just awesome. Will make again and again. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Excellent. Made as written except I added a small scoop of homemade plain yogurt. It is great!
Absolute;y delicious !
Great dressing!
My family and I really enjoy this recipe.
I agree it’s not very balanced- very sweet but also acidic. I used olive oil (for savory flavor) and upped the salt, added a few generous grinds of black pepper. Then I actually added 1T honey on top of the sugar. I think this gave it more depth of flavor. Ding ding! Thanks for the starter guidelines!
This is fantastic. Like other readers, I use it on the Winter Fruit Salad and I also use it on the Spinach/ Fresh Strawberry/ Feta cheese salad. I frequently do not have poppy seeds and it tastes great that way too.
I used about one teaspoon onion juice and substituted three Tbsp honey for the sugar. Delicious!
Love this dressing!
Hit all the right notes, oniony, tangy, sweet. My teens loved it!
