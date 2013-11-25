Dreyer's Holiday Drumcake

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Get a taste of holiday rhythm with this sweet snare. Each bite will have your tongue tapping along with its cool and tasty beat: Pa rum yum yum yum!

By Dreyers

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Freeze cake in pan for 30 minutes to firm top. Spread ice cream in an even layer to the top edge of pan. Freeze several hours until ice cream is firm.

    Advertisement

  • Remove sides of pan. Frost sides of cake and a 1-inch border around cake top. Return to freezer if ice cream softens.

  • Squeeze decorating icing in a crisscross pattern on top. Press sugar sticks diagonally around sides (if using candy canes remove bent tips). Place cherries around top of cake. Freeze several hours or overnight before serving.

  • Dampen top and sides of marshmallows with water. Roll in sugar crystals. Insert pretzel sticks to make 'drumsticks'. Place on top of cake before serving.

Tips

Fun Tip: Prepare a chocolate cake mix, making two cakes and reserving one cake for another use

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1401 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 258.6g; fat 34.4g; cholesterol 89.9mg; sodium 971.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022