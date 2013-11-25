Green Bean Cheddar Casserole

This classic casserole with green beans, French-fried onions, and mushroom soup is even better with sharp Cheddar cheese.

By Dietz & Watson

Servings: 8
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir the soup, milk, soy sauce, black pepper, 1 cup of the cheddar cheese, beans and 2/3 cup onions in a 1 1/2 quart casserole.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F for 25 minutes or until the bean mixture is hot and bubbling. Stir the bean mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining cheddar cheese and onions.

  • Bake for an additional 5 minutes or until the onions and cheese are golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 28.2g; cholesterol 22.4mg; sodium 746.2mg. Full Nutrition
