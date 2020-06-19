This vanilla and pear muffin recipe results in tender, light, and deliciously moist muffins. Vanilla and pear are a flavor-match made in heaven, and with the added goodness of whole wheat flour, these sweet vanilla pear muffins are great for breakfast or a snack. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. These muffins do not freeze well.
I reduced the oil to 1/4 cup and increased the yogurt to 1/2 cup. I also cut the sugar down to 1/2 cup. The flavour was fantastic and there was a slight crispness to the outside but still very moist inside.
what lovely muffins! my sons devoured these this morning, freezing the rest for their lunches. I doubled the recipe and got 20 muffins that baked in 25 minutes. I used all whole wheat flour and added a dash of cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice and cardamon. I also doubled the pears as I had quite a few ripe pears to use up, thanks for a great pear recipe!
I just wanted to mention this recipe works best with a firm fleshed pear such as the D'anjou or Bosc variety as a softer fleshed pear (such as Bartlett) can tend to 'melt' into the batter and may affect the outcome. If you make these muffins, I do hope you enjoy them, and thank you for trying the recipe.
Very yummy! I made mini muffin bites instead of larger muffins. I also used canned pears I didn't have any fresh ones to use but they still came out great and full of flavor! I also used banana flavored yogurt instead of the plain vanilla yogurt because that was what I had in my fridge at the time! I will definitely will keep making these!
This was a great recipe. Instead of adding oil I substituted applesauce and added just over half of the sugar. Turned out really good. The applesauce made them more dense and not cakey which was my preference. I cored and sliced but did not peel my pears either. I baked at 375 for 20 mins.
Made half with pecans, half without. Both versions were good. The pecans didn't make or break the recipe. Like lots of other baked goods, they tasted better later in the day, and the next day. This recipe as is made 12 regular sized muffins and 6 mini muffins. The minis tasted even better! Most likely because they baked a shorter time. Plus they had no nuts. I had no wheat flour so I used 1.5 C all purpose flour.
I chose this recipe to use up some vanilla yogurt and pears. I was somewhat surprised that the main flavor of these muffins was of the whole wheat flour and the pecans topping each muffin. I didn't really taste the pears and vanilla as much as I would have liked. For me, this made 15 muffins. I substituted almond meal for the white flour but couldn't detect that flavor either. Instead of chopped pecans in the muffins, I put two or three pecan halves on top - this serves the triple purpose of adding roasted flavor to the pecans, decorating the top, and allowing non-pecan-lovers to pick them off. Since it was Christmastime, I also sprinkled red big-crystal sugar on top, which worked very well. I may drizzle some icing over them before I take them to the potluck. If I made these again, I think I might add more sugar or maybe buy pear flavoring?
Loved this -- even with my "healthy" swaps! I cut the sugar to 1/2 cup, used just 1 tbs of oil and replaced the rest of the oil with 1/2 cup applesauce. To make the consistency lighter, I used King Arthur white whole wheat flour. Instead of making muffins, I dumped the batter into a loaf pan and baked for about 45 minutes. Delicious!
When a friend gave me some pears from her backyard tree I knew right away that I would be making these muffins. I doubled the recipe and added a bit of cinnamon and some extra pear …I was planning on freezing some but I think they are disappearing too quickly…even my non muffin eating Hubby loves them…. We had to omit the pecans due to a nut allergy so if you are considering this recipe but see the nuts and can't have them…no worries…these are great without them. Thanks CC for a muffin recipe made from the heart.
I used plain yogurt and compensated with extra vanilla and a little brown sugar. Use 66% coconut oil instead of all canola. This makes the dough firmer than you would expect, but the results are delicious. I made a brown sugar butter for them. I "sifted" the flour through a fine wire mesh colander because I didn't have the sifter ready only available. Worked really well. I dumped the hulls into the garbage. Well worth the time so that the muffins had a really great texture.
I followed the directions and the muffins turned out perfectly. I love these muffins, just sweet enough. I used Anjou pear and it was fine. I kept the pear pieces fairly big so that they didn't 'melt', about the size of a grape. This is a keeper of a recipe, I can see myself making them over and over. They went together quickly and clean up wasn't bad at all.
These came out of the oven not to long ago and I've already had two. They were not super dense, as others noted, but I do wish they'd been a little lighter. I used Bartlett pears and they faired just fine. I wasn't concerned of the "melting" anyway. I just had a ripe pear that I didn't want to go to waste; and it didn't. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good muffin. I used brown sugar, 1/4 c butter and 1/4c oil. Also added a few tablespoons of crystalized ginger and diced 2 pears. Really good topped with a crumb as well. Took about 26 minutes to cook through.
I doubled the recipe, but only 1 can of pears, 2 cups AP flour and 1 cup ground flax seed. Also, I omitted the oil and used 1 1/2 cups milk instead and added 2/3 cup of rolled oats. They were so tasty and done in 25 minutes.
so I used this recipe as a base but totally changed it so this is one of those annoying reviews but they were so yummy I had to share. I picked this recipe because I had some plain Greek yogurt I needed to use up. I subbed the Greek yogurt and increased the sugar slightly to accommodate the lack of sugar in the yogurt - I didn't need to. they ended up a little too sweet. I sadly didn't have whole wheat flour but wish I did. it would have been great. then I wanted berry muffins not pear today, so I used frozen berries and they worked great. I kept the vanilla the same and I'm so glad I did. They didn't bake quite right, but I think that my oven is broken so I will update Mt review when I make them with a fixed oven.
Turned it Vegan! I made this for work, for a halloween table. I used egg substitute ( according to the directions on the package) and used vanilla almond milk yogurt. Even the Non Vegans loved these! they were gone by 9 am. Great recipe :)
These are great! I added a splash of almond extract which enhanced the flavor. Also cut the sugar in half and they were still plenty sweet. Tripled the recipe and it made 2 dozen regular size muffins. I’ll make these again!
I wish it was possible to review without stars because I changed the recipe. I added some cardamon, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. I happened to have forgotten the yogurt. The muffins were excellent! The texture turned out great even without the yogurt. I think the spices added more flavor than just vanilla would have.
I made these muffins with just a couple of adjustments. I used half the amount of oil and sugar(brown instead of white) and greek yogurt instead of regular and omitted the salt completely. Never did understand the reasoning of salt in baking. The other thing I would do differently next time is chop up the pear into much smaller pieces but other than that absolutely delicious
Love it! I used white whole wheat for the wheat flour and reduced the sugar to 1/2 c. That was plenty of sugar! I also shredded the pear rather than chopping it. That made the texture more appealing to my kids.
