Vanilla Pear Muffins

39 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 7
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This vanilla and pear muffin recipe results in tender, light, and deliciously moist muffins. Vanilla and pear are a flavor-match made in heaven, and with the added goodness of whole wheat flour, these sweet vanilla pear muffins are great for breakfast or a snack. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. These muffins do not freeze well.

By Alberta Rose

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Grease or line 12 muffin cups with paper liners.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt together in a bowl. Whisk yogurt, oil, egg, and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl until smooth. Stir yogurt mixture into flour mixture until batter is just mixed; fold in pear and pecans. Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups.

  • Place muffin tin in the preheated oven; reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake until tops of muffins are browned and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes. Cool in the tin for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Cook's Note:

Select a firm-fleshed pear such as the Bosc variety, as a softer fleshed pear will tend to melt into the batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 16mg; sodium 171.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/14/2022