Vanilla Pear Muffins

I chose this recipe to use up some vanilla yogurt and pears. I was somewhat surprised that the main flavor of these muffins was of the whole wheat flour and the pecans topping each muffin. I didn't really taste the pears and vanilla as much as I would have liked. For me, this made 15 muffins. I substituted almond meal for the white flour but couldn't detect that flavor either. Instead of chopped pecans in the muffins, I put two or three pecan halves on top - this serves the triple purpose of adding roasted flavor to the pecans, decorating the top, and allowing non-pecan-lovers to pick them off. Since it was Christmastime, I also sprinkled red big-crystal sugar on top, which worked very well. I may drizzle some icing over them before I take them to the potluck. If I made these again, I think I might add more sugar or maybe buy pear flavoring?