Roasted Romanesco
Romanesco is a crazy-looking vegetable that's better than broccoli!
This is a great simple recipe that I used to get rid of the extra veggies from a pot luck. I brought veggies + dip and there always seems to be leftover broccoli and cauliflower. I used this easy simple flavorful recipe to roast the veggies and they were great. My 9 and 5 year old boys loved it. Thanks for sharing!Read More
I used some crushed fresh garlic in the oil and gave it a few drops of balsamic at the end. It is a delicate veg so it doesnt need much.Read More
I love Romanesco! It is fabulous!! I make this all the time!! The only thing I do different is use Lawry's garlic salt and instead of paprika I use Italian herbs then sprinkle with Italian grated cheeses!! MMMMM Good!!
I substituted minced garlic for the garlic powder and it was delicious!
I just had broccoli and cauliflower but otherwise followed the recipe and it was great. It's super easy too.
So much better than broccoli. I will buy romanesco more often now! Love, love, love this recipe! Now adding broccoli and cauliflower with the romanesco. Awesome blend!
It is delicious and easy to prepare, half of our family liked it.
Yummy and very easy to make. Great for anyone who wants a healthy and quick side dish.
We roast most of our vegetables this way so it's not a new way of doing veggies but the Romanesco was new to our family. What a great vegetable and a great way to enjoy it.
Indeed a crazy creature of a looking veggie but very yummy!
Turned out great. Will make again
My husband and I both loved this! It was super-easy, took just minutes to prep and then roasted happily in the oven while I made a protein. We'll definitely have this again.
Simple, yet tasty. It was the first time I had purchased Romanesco. Certainly something I'd get again.
Excellent and easy way to cook this wonderful "fractal" vegetable!
Fantastic recipe, this is a dish you could satisfy across the board for everyone at the table
So simple, I wasn’t a fan or this type of cauliflower until this recipe. Smoky paprika is a must
Yes I will make it again. Easy and delicious.
Loved this recipe just as it is, but it also lends itself to adding any seasonings you might like. Next time I might add a little Cajun seasoning to it to give it some kick. Romanesco is such a beautiful, fun vegetable to serve, and roasted like this makes it delicious.
A few weeks back the couple in front of me was buying some of this psychedelic looking stuff I had never seen before and they explained it was romanesco. I vowed to buy some as soon as I went back but it was gone! Well finally tonight I got to try it out and it was AMAZING. This recipe is so simple anyone can do it (believe me if I did it, it is easy) and it is delicious! if only I could find it more often!
Way better than broccoli! made no changes. Simple and delicious as . I may add fresh parmesan cheese next time.
I have made this several times and it is always a hit. Sometimes I also add some cheese at the end that just gives it an extra touch.
Simple and easy. I recommend following the instructions to spread it onto a baking sheet (as opposed to a casserole dish). The reward is a nice varied texture.
Sound basic recipe for roasting vegetables which earns this a high five. But I much prefer the unique bright flavor of romanesco raw and chopped in a salad. I felt that roasting it was a waste.
Interesting new vegetable for our repertoire. This was simple and quite good. I'll be watching for Romanesco at my local grocery and fruit stands.
Added some grated Asiago during the last five minutes.
This is a great and simple recipe. I made it but cooked it in a large cast iron skillet that is seasoned well. I have tried this when roasting cauliflower and it works out great.
Very good and I added Parmesan cheese after taking it from the oven.
