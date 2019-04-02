Roasted Romanesco

4.7
45 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 9
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Romanesco is a crazy-looking vegetable that's better than broccoli!

Recipe by MK!

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

    Advertisement

  • Spread Romanesco onto the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil; season with black pepper, garlic powder, paprika, and salt.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
69 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fat 3.6g; sodium 82.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/26/2022