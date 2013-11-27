Super Easy Sausage Gravy

Rating: 4.79 stars
42 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 37
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This is always a winner in our house. The gravy is not a really thick gravy, but the taste more than makes up for it. Serve over biscuits or toast.

By Tami

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease, reserving about 2 tablespoons in the skillet. Reduce heat to medium-low.

  • Stir flour, beef bouillon, and black pepper into sausage until evenly coated and grease is absorbed, 2 to 3 minutes. Gradually stir milk into sausage mixture; add Worcestershire sauce. Simmer gravy, stirring often, until thickened, 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 10.1g; carbohydrates 10.2g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 33.9mg; sodium 594.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (45)

Most helpful positive review

Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2013
This was very easy and had wonderful flavor. Because I used a quality sausage (Johnsonville) there was no need to drain and discard the grease as it was perfect for the amount of flour. We enjoyed it. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2013
This was very easy and had wonderful flavor. Because I used a quality sausage (Johnsonville) there was no need to drain and discard the grease as it was perfect for the amount of flour. We enjoyed it.
Helpful
(5)
A Li Ne
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2015
Everyone loved it! Definitely a keeper. Thank you Read More
Helpful
(4)
SHERRIBRANDT
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2015
I had never made sausage gravy before, but my bf asked me to make it for him. He went crazy over this.Super easy to make too! Read More
Helpful
(4)
lstevenson
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2015
Yummy! We prefer a thicker gravy so the only change I made was to reduce the milk to 3 cups and the flour to 1/3 cup. Tasted wonderful. Read More
Helpful
(4)
S Gerard
Rating: 5 stars
04/25/2015
I've made this many times now. My son teenage asked if it was from a packet, I said "no". He said to "Be sure not to lose this recipe". No alterations needed. For a thicker gravy just simmer a little longer. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Shanna Dyals
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2015
This was fantastic according to my family (I couldn't taste it b/c I made it for everyone when I had a cold). We normally use the packet stuff and I wanted to try to make it from scratch. I did add considerably more pepper (we like it very peppery), a couple shakes of garlic salt, and a smidge more Worcestershire. It thickened up perfectly and made quite a bit. I love that I can make it using ingredients that I usually have on hand. Definitely a keeper, I added it to my recipe box:) Read More
Helpful
(3)
Angel Kisses
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2014
This turned out being perfect! Yum! Better than even the top rated gravy recipe on All Recipes. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Lisa Shepherd
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2014
My first attempt at making my own sausage gravy (with Bisquick biscuits). Boy did I choose the Right recipe!! I made 1/2 the amount for dinner and WOW, was it delicious!! Better than any restaurant and super easy! I can't wait to make it again!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Laurie Annis
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2015
Really easy to make and really tasty! Will definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
