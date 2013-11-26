Lewis' Midwestern Sausage Gravy

Very good! I halved the recipe but it was too thick so I ended up just adding more milk...closer to 4 cups for 1/2 recipe. This was lacking salt so I added that. All in all this had nice flavor w/ the sausage and the sage and a nice peppery taste that we all enjoyed. I served this over homemade biscuits and scrambled eggs. I would make this again! Thanks for sharing.:)

Rating: 4 stars

A very good sausage gravy... my first that I made. I used the proportions per the recipe except for a couple details or changes: 1) I used sage flavored Tennessee Pride instead of adding rubbed sage. 2) I used two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and one of extra light. Left a noticeable but subtle flavor of the oil in the final result, was good in my opinion. 3) I used one tbsp of ground pepper rather than two, and it still was peppery. I like it but the family wouldn't. 4) I used 4 cups of milk rather than 5. Came out in a good consistency, for me anyway. Recommend it.