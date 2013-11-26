Lewis' Midwestern Sausage Gravy

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A quick sausage gravy that is good on biscuits, eggs, and everything else. Change the volume of milk used to change consistency.

By d_lewis

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir sausage, olive oil, pepper, and sage in the hot skillet until sausage is browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Stir flour into sausage mixture until thoroughly mixed. Pour milk into sausage mixture and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring frequently, for 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low, cover skillet with a lid, and cook, stirring occasionally, until gravy is thickened, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 47.7mg; sodium 568.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2013
Very good! I halved the recipe but it was too thick so I ended up just adding more milk...closer to 4 cups for 1/2 recipe. This was lacking salt so I added that. All in all this had nice flavor w/ the sausage and the sage and a nice peppery taste that we all enjoyed. I served this over homemade biscuits and scrambled eggs. I would make this again! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(4)
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/06/2013
Very good! I halved the recipe but it was too thick so I ended up just adding more milk...closer to 4 cups for 1/2 recipe. This was lacking salt so I added that. All in all this had nice flavor w/ the sausage and the sage and a nice peppery taste that we all enjoyed. I served this over homemade biscuits and scrambled eggs. I would make this again! Thanks for sharing.:) Read More
Helpful
(4)
Riknard
Rating: 4 stars
10/27/2015
A very good sausage gravy... my first that I made. I used the proportions per the recipe except for a couple details or changes: 1) I used sage flavored Tennessee Pride instead of adding rubbed sage. 2) I used two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil and one of extra light. Left a noticeable but subtle flavor of the oil in the final result, was good in my opinion. 3) I used one tbsp of ground pepper rather than two, and it still was peppery. I like it but the family wouldn't. 4) I used 4 cups of milk rather than 5. Came out in a good consistency, for me anyway. Recommend it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
jrothaug
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2021
This recipe needs more love. Very simple and excellent flavor. Only change is to reduce pepper to 1 or 1 1/2 Tbsp depending on preference. Takes approximately 30 minutes to thicken. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022