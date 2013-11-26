Lewis' Midwestern Sausage Gravy
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 342.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 14.4g 29 %
carbohydrates: 20.4g 7 %
dietary fiber: 0.9g 4 %
sugars: 6.9g
fat: 22.4g 35 %
saturated fat: 7.8g 39 %
cholesterol: 47.7mg 16 %
vitamin a iu: 175.1IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 6.1mg 47 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 13 %
vitamin c: 1.2mg 2 %
folate: 37.8mcg 10 %
calcium: 198.4mg 20 %
iron: 1.8mg 10 %
magnesium: 29.5mg 11 %
potassium: 398.9mg 11 %
sodium: 568.4mg 23 %
thiamin: 0.5mg 47 %
calories from fat: 202
