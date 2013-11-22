Lemon Chicken Scallopini with Spinach

This Italian-inspired skillet dish features tender chicken breasts sauteed in a brightly flavored lemon sauce with fresh baby spinach. Plus, this restaurant-style meal is on the table in just 25 minutes!

By Campbell's Kitchen

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Grate 1 teaspoon zest and squeeze 1/4 cup juice from the lemon.

  • Heat the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 10 minutes or until well browned on both sides and cooked through. Remove the chicken from the skillet, cover and keep warm.

  • Stir the garlic, stock, lemon juice, lemon zest and soup in the skillet. Add the spinach and cook and stir until the spinach is wilted. Return the chicken to the skillet.

Tips

Serving Suggestion: This dish is delicious served over hot cooked brown rice or whole grain pasta.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 27.1g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 70.2mg; sodium 402.5mg. Full Nutrition
