Tangerine-Cranberry Sauce

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is my version of a cranberry relish that my mom made when I was a kid. If you can, make it 1 or 2 days in advance, as the flavors need to mellow a little bit in the fridge.

By Eleanor Price

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Stir cranberries, confectioners' sugar, tangerine juice, tangerine zest, and cinnamon together in a non-stick saucepan over medium heat; bring to a simmer, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until the cranberries pop and the mixture thickens, 15 to 20 minutes. Crush any remaining whole cranberries against the sides of the saucepan with a spatula to burst.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 24.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/29/2017
This went over pretty well at Thanksgiving. We made it a couple of days in advance. My dad absolutely loved it and asked for more so he could freeze it. It s a bit on the tart side but most people liked it. It was fantastic with leftovers cheese sandwiches and even used it on toast. Thank you for the recipe. Read More
Reviews:
lizzieb8888
Rating: 4 stars
11/24/2015
I love the flavor of this sauce. I increased the tangerine juice to three tangerines and the flavor really comes through. Read More
Toni Carter-Rice
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2017
I have found that even people that don't care for cranberry sauce like this one. My son took this to work & they were passing it around trying to figure out the mystery ingredient.... dried apricots. Read More
