How to Make Perfect Hard Boiled Eggs

Rating: 5 stars This is a tried and true method for perfectly cooked hard-boiled eggs... and the only method I've used for years. (I used to struggle mightily to hard-cook a decent egg.) For those who are complaining about the yolks being undercooked, perhaps you are starting your 17-minute timing a bit prematurely. One should wait until the eggs themselves start to "dance" on the bottom of the pan; this is the exact time to turn off the heat, cover, and set your timer for exactly 17 minutes. Do not remove the saucepan from the burner; I believe the residual heat to be an essential part of completing the process correctly. Oh, and following these directions explicitly has always produced eggs that are easy to peel... but only after complete cooling, and I never use fresh eggs... only those that have been in the fridge for at least a week. (After cooling according to the directions posted in Chef John's recipe, I usually cool them in the fridge for at least an additional hour before peeling.) I hope these suggestions are helpful to others. Helpful (380)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe completely failed me. I followed the video exactly. When I cracked one open this morning for breakfast, it collapsed in a puddle. So disappointed, because that means I have five more failures in the fridge at home! UPDATE: The third time I made this recipe was a charm! Turned out, my eggs were not dancing violently enough before I turned off the heat per Chef John's suggestion in the video. One person's simmer is another person's boil, apparently. I suggest to others who had my same initial outcome (sad eggs) to try this recipe again and do not shut off the heat until you think you've reached a boil, as I bet we share the same misconception of what "simmer" means. Thanks, Chef John! Helpful (123)

Rating: 5 stars For those who've had trouble with the white sticking to the shell, the problem is not with the recipe...it's that the eggs are too fresh! You should buy your eggs about a week ahead of the time you want to boil them, and let them sit in the refrigerator (do check the date on the eggs to make sure they will still be fresh enough to cook). The longer the eggs sit in the fridge, the easier they will be to peel. Helpful (61)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe is great, this is how I've been making eggs my whole life, passed down from many generations. The only problem I have with it is not quite enough water and not a hard enough boil before removing from the heat source. The water should be an inch higher than the eggs in the pot, not just covering them and the water should be boiling violently. I can see why so many on here have had uncooked eggs and it's because there's not enough water to retain the heat properly. Also, the best trick I've ever gotten for peeling eggs came from my brother-in-law. If you use a small spoon (can't be too deep, the flatter the better) and after cooling the eggs and then smacking them all over to loosen the shell just peel a small part so you can insert the spoon under the membrane and gently turn the spoon and lift off the shell. Works perfectly everytime and I never have ugly eggs, no matter how fresh they are! Helpful (39)

Rating: 1 stars After following the directions as listed, I was very disappointed with how the eggs turned out. The whites clung to the shell and the yolks were barely hard...resembling cool molasses. This is not a recipe I'd save. Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars I didn't know how *wrong* my eggs were until I made them the right way. These were not green, they were not rubbery, and creamy is exactly how I'd describe them. Just a simple change in technique has turned a food I never touched into a favorite snack. Thanks for teaching us the basics, Chef John! Helpful (36)

Rating: 2 stars This was a fail for me. My eggs turned out like soft-boiled eggs -- runny centers. No way would they make deviled eggs! I have a couple of thoughts: One reviewer says "I bet we share the same misconception of what "simmer" means". Perhaps, but the video very clearly depicted a very mild simmer. The eggs might have been just starting to "dance", but they were not "violently dancing" as another reviewer suggests they should. The other comment that I think makes some sense is to not remove the pan from the burner because the residual heat helps to cook them. That only works if you are using an electric cooktop. Gas cooktops don't retain enough heat. This is similar to the technique I have used for years from my old Betty Crocker Cookbook which says to bring the eggs and cold water to a boil quickly and then cover and remove from heat. Let them stand 22 to 24 minutes. I tried Chef John's timing this time. I won't be using it again. Helpful (14)

Rating: 3 stars Ugh! This recipe fails sometimes and sometimes not. I'm really at a loss here to explain why it works sometimes and sometimes not. Any ideas out there? Helpful (13)