Mini Shepherd's Pies

Rating: 4.38 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Here's a new way to enjoy a classic comfort food! Your favorite shepherd's pie ingredients are combined, spooned into muffin-pan cups and baked to delicious perfection. Each mini pie is full of flavor and sure to become a weeknight family favorite.

By Campbell's Kitchen

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line 12 (2 1/2-inch) muffin-pan cups with the baking cups.

  • Cook the beef in a 10-inch skillet over medium-high heat until well browned, stirring often to separate meat. Pour off any fat.

  • Add the garlic to the skillet and cook and stir for 1 minute. Remove the skillet from the heat. Stir in the soup, vegetables and Worcestershire sauce. Spoon about 1/4 cup beef mixture into each baking cup. Spread or pipe about 1/4 cup potatoes on top of each.

  • Bake for 20 minutes or until the minis are hot. Top each with 1 tablespoon cheese.

  • Bake for 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted.

Tips

Ingredient Note: You can also use regular-size foil baking cups to make this recipe. Reduce the mashed potatoes to 2 1/2 cups, and spread about 3 tablespoons on each mini. Proceed as directed above.

Alternate Preparation: To brown the tops of the minis, bake the minis as directed above for 20 minutes. Sprinkle with the cheese and broil for 2 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the potatoes are lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 19.6g; carbohydrates 26.8g; fat 16.7g; cholesterol 64.9mg; sodium 845.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (24)

Most helpful positive review

Viveats
Rating: 4 stars
10/09/2016
As is, I think the flavor is a little boring, maybe due to the canned soup. My changes: Added garlic and onion to veggies. Used one can each cream of mushroom and cream of chicken. Made garlic mashed potatoes for the topping. Each component needs to taste well seasoned! Tip: I did not have a piping tool so I used a ziploc bag with the end snipped off. Mashed potatoes adapt well to icing techniques, easy and fun for the kids! Read More
Helpful
(7)

Most helpful critical review

Stephanie
Rating: 3 stars
10/23/2014
Easy and fast recipe! Delicious turnout. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
palidances
Rating: 4 stars
08/06/2015
I used flour tortillas as the crust and cooked them in a regular cupcake pan. Fast, fun, and delicious! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Calysta and nana
Rating: 5 stars
05/17/2016
I cooked this recipe a few different ways. I added biscuit on the bottom. And it came out good just make sure that you cook the dough before adding the meat mixture. My family loved it. I would totally make it again. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Tasty
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2016
I made a couple changes for practicality. I used a casserole dish and I doubled the amount of garlic and vegetables. It was wonderful! Read More
The Amazingly AWESOME
Rating: 4 stars
10/15/2015
I didn't use the worstershire sauce or garlic because I didn't them in the home. the mini pies were still so yummy! even on the next day for lunch leftovers. I plan to make these again in the near future especially since they were a quick to fix. Read More
amy
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2016
I didn't include the worcestershire sauce and it didn't seem to make a difference. Everyone at the party loved it! Read More
Hockeymom84
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2016
The whole family enjoyed it. It was declared a "keeper" recipe. We are freezing the last 2 to see how they do. Read More
Linda M Ipswich Flowers
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2018
This was great! I didn t have worcestshire so I used a splash of gravy master. I made cauliflower mashed potatoes. My finicky girls loved them! Read More
