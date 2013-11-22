Mini Shepherd's Pies

1 of 24

Rating: 4 stars As is, I think the flavor is a little boring, maybe due to the canned soup. My changes: Added garlic and onion to veggies. Used one can each cream of mushroom and cream of chicken. Made garlic mashed potatoes for the topping. Each component needs to taste well seasoned! Tip: I did not have a piping tool so I used a ziploc bag with the end snipped off. Mashed potatoes adapt well to icing techniques, easy and fun for the kids! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I used flour tortillas as the crust and cooked them in a regular cupcake pan. Fast, fun, and delicious! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I cooked this recipe a few different ways. I added biscuit on the bottom. And it came out good just make sure that you cook the dough before adding the meat mixture. My family loved it. I would totally make it again. Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars Easy and fast recipe! Delicious turnout. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I made a couple changes for practicality. I used a casserole dish and I doubled the amount of garlic and vegetables. It was wonderful!

Rating: 4 stars I didn't use the worstershire sauce or garlic because I didn't them in the home. the mini pies were still so yummy! even on the next day for lunch leftovers. I plan to make these again in the near future especially since they were a quick to fix.

Rating: 5 stars I didn't include the worcestershire sauce and it didn't seem to make a difference. Everyone at the party loved it!

Rating: 5 stars The whole family enjoyed it. It was declared a "keeper" recipe. We are freezing the last 2 to see how they do.