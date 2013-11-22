Mini Macaroni and Cheese Cups

Everyone loves macaroni and cheese, but it tastes even better when baked in individual muffin-pan cups. They are a fun and creative way to enjoy this classic comfort food.

By Campbell's Kitchen

Directions

  • Heat the oven to 400 degrees F. Spray 8 (2 1/2-inch) muffin-pan cups with the cooking spray and lightly coat with 1 tablespoon bread crumbs. Stir the remaining bread crumbs and the butter in a small bowl.

  • Stir the soup, milk, black pepper, rotini and 3/4 cup cheese in a medium bowl. Spoon about 1/3 cup rotini mixture into each muffin-pan cup. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese and bread crumb mixture.

  • Bake for 20 minutes or until the rotini mixture is hot and bubbling. Let stand for 10 minutes before removing the minis from the pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 41.5g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 771.2mg. Full Nutrition
