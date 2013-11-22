Mini Macaroni and Cheese Cups
Everyone loves macaroni and cheese, but it tastes even better when baked in individual muffin-pan cups. They are a fun and creative way to enjoy this classic comfort food.
We loved these! I didn't have any Cheddar Cheese soup so I used Cream of Chicken. Added a little more cheese (bc more cheese is never a bad idea!) and also sprinkled in some garlic salt. Will definitely be making again and again.
I doubled this recipe, and it made 24 in regular muffin pans--more than the recipe indicates but just right for a buffet style party. They tasted ok but not cheesy enough and could've used salt and more pepper. I used foil cups inside the muffin pans and did not use buttered crumbs on the bottom
I wasn't a big fan of how crunchy they were as cups, but this recipe makes amazing Mac & Cheese, so I plan on using it to make a big pan of it. The only thing I changed and would recommend is using Italian bread crumbs instead of plain. The flavor it gives is DELICIOUS!!!!! Honestly I think the Italian breadcrumbs is why I loved it as much as I did!
This was a real hit with family and friends! Only change I made to recipe was to use Cayenne pepper instead of black pepper. Will definitely make again...thank you!
Tasty, but the cup bases did not solidify while baking; might need to use a liner next time to make it actual finger food.
I added more bread crumbs and used nacho cheese soup. They were even good leftover cold in kids lunches.
I made it Labor Day weekend and my family LOVED it.
These were great and a big hit at a family dinner. Easy & fun to make.
These are so simple and easy to make! They are delicious too! Will be making again.
EXCELLENT! Great portion size for a family of 5.
I made this for a party that was themed "small bites." I needed about double the breadcrumbs but other than that I made the recipe as is. They turned out great! Creamy, cheesy, got lots of compliments. I will be making these again soon for my kids.