Chef John's Creamy Mushroom Soup

This is one of my favorite soups of all time. It is so easy. The secret to this deep, rich soup is a long slow caramelization, the key to unlocking the mushroom's magic. This is just pure essence of mushroom.

By Chef John

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large soup pot over medium-high heat; cook mushrooms in butter with 1 pinch salt until the mushrooms give off their juices; reduce heat to low. Continue to cook, stirring often, until juices evaporate and the mushrooms are golden brown, about 15 minutes. Set aside a few attractive mushroom slices for garnish later, if desired. Mix onion into mushrooms and cook until onion is soft and translucent, about 5 more minutes.

  • Stir flour into mushroom mixture and cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes to remove raw flour taste. Tie thyme sprigs into a small bundle with kitchen twine and add to mushroom mixture; add garlic cloves. Pour chicken stock and water into mushroom mixture. Bring to a simmer and cook for 1 hour. Remove thyme bundle.

  • Transfer soup to a blender in small batches and puree on high speed until smooth and thick.

  • Return soup to pot and stir in cream. Season with salt and black pepper and serve in bowls, garnished with reserved mushroom slices and a few thyme leaves.

Cook's Note:

If mixture seems too thick, thin it out with more chicken broth or water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 23.3g; cholesterol 78mg; sodium 666.6mg. Full Nutrition
