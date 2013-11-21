Chef John's Creamy Mushroom Soup
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 272.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.9g 14 %
carbohydrates: 12.2g 4 %
dietary fiber: 2.3g 9 %
sugars: 4.8g
fat: 23.3g 36 %
saturated fat: 14.1g 70 %
cholesterol: 78mg 26 %
vitamin a iu: 845.6IU 17 %
niacin equivalents: 6.9mg 53 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 14 %
vitamin c: 7.4mg 12 %
folate: 37.1mcg 9 %
calcium: 46.7mg 5 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 22.3mg 8 %
potassium: 578.2mg 16 %
sodium: 666.6mg 27 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 18 %
calories from fat: 209.4
