Chef John's Creamy Mushroom Soup

Cream of mushroom soup, even from a can, is a delicious ingredient used in many recipes. The problem is even the lower sodium canned soups are incredibly high in sodium. I decided to begin trying different recipes to find one I liked. This is it. I made the recipe exactly as presented. Granted it took a while but the result was likely the best cream of mushroom soup I've ever tasted. I've now made this recipe several times, precisely as directed and wouldn't change a thing. It's truly spectacular. The health bonus is it's quite low in sodium which means I'm not as limited on other ingredients in whatever meal I'm preparing. This also works perfectly when used in recipes calling for cream of mushroom soup. Just remember, this isn't condensed so adjust your recipe accordingly. I rushed one batch and found the flavor just wasn't there. That may explain the comments mentioning a lack of flavor. This isn't something to be rushed. Allow the flavors to grow by not being impatient.