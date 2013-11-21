Mini Green Bean Casseroles

Rating: 4.33 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Here's a fabulous twist on a popular holiday casserole. Refrigerated biscuits form the crusts that hold a classic mixture of green beans, cream of mushroom soup, milk, Cheddar cheese and French fried onions. It's a fun way to enjoy an all-time favorite dish.

By Campbell's Kitchen

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the oven to 375 degrees F. Spray 16 (2 1/2-inch) muffin-pan cups with the cooking spray. Stir the green beans, soup, milk, 1 cup cheese and 2/3 cup onions in a large bowl.

  • Roll each biscuit into a 4-inch circle. Press the biscuit circles into the bottoms and up the sides of the muffin-pan cups. Divide the green bean mixture among the biscuit cups.

  • Bake for 20 minutes or until the biscuit cups are golden brown. Stir the remaining cheese and onions in a small bowl. Sprinkle over the green bean mixture.

  • Bake for 5 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Let the minis cool in the pans on wire racks for 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 14.8g; cholesterol 12.5mg; sodium 823.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (30)

tonga
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2014
This was a hit! Very good! I made just a few minor changes. First I used flaky layers biscuits and separated them in half. This gives less bread and more room for filling and less to buy as you'll only need one can of biscuits this way. I also omitted the cheese as that is just a preference for me, and I added salt and pepper.
snizeltybizatch
Rating: 3 stars
01/14/2019
I did the recipe as is. It wasn t bad but next time I will change it up a little. Add salt and pepper less cheese and definitely split the biscuits in half. Over all decent but bland.
tonga
Rating: 5 stars
12/30/2014
This was a hit! Very good! I made just a few minor changes. First I used flaky layers biscuits and separated them in half. This gives less bread and more room for filling and less to buy as you'll only need one can of biscuits this way. I also omitted the cheese as that is just a preference for me, and I added salt and pepper.
Cjgrc
Rating: 4 stars
12/27/2014
My teenagers and husband loved it for our holiday meal. I added creole seasoning and diced crisp pepper bacon. They were perfect portions. Just a tip for your meal no rolls needed if your making this one less thing to make for a holiday meal;)
coracoracora
Rating: 4 stars
11/27/2015
So great! The only things I changed was to use half & half instead of milk cream of celery instead of cream of mushroom and most importantly I cut the biscuits in half and then rolled them into 4" circles (only used 1 tube). There was plenty of dough. Too much for a whole biscuit plus the green beans mixture in one cupcake hole. It was perfect with half. Great recipe; will definitely make again!
Lucy
Rating: 4 stars
11/13/2016
This was an absolute fantastic ideal to spruce up the green bean casserole. I used french style beans and no milk. Once you heat up the beans and mushroom soup it has a thicker consistency and not so soupy. The milk tends to make it too soupy and soggy. Just a personal preference but it works out great.
ericksonpad
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2014
My husband and I aren't big green bean casserole fans and we both loved this! Just make sure to load the cups as much as possible with the beans- otherwise you don't get as good of a ratio.
Darla McCollim
Rating: 4 stars
12/29/2015
made this for Christmas dinner. I did leave out the cheese and added crumbled bacon on top. it was requested that I make them for all holiday meals and made it easy to send leftovers home with the family!
jorjetr
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2017
Made these to bring to Christmas dinner and they were yummy! Easy to make and taste every bit as good as the casserole. I took the suggestion of using half a biscuit each and that was spot on! Highly recommend and will make again!
NatalieR
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2016
This was really easy to make and everyone loved them. Very tasty and a hit. Followed the recipe exactly and it worked great.
Hersh
Rating: 5 stars
01/04/2017
Easy! Great! Easy to add your own touch too... We loved adding crushed red pepper to it! Then breadcrumbs on top! Will definitely make this again!
snizeltybizatch
Rating: 3 stars
01/14/2019
I did the recipe as is. It wasn t bad but next time I will change it up a little. Add salt and pepper less cheese and definitely split the biscuits in half. Over all decent but bland.
