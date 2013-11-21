Mini Green Bean Casseroles

1 of 30

Rating: 5 stars This was a hit! Very good! I made just a few minor changes. First I used flaky layers biscuits and separated them in half. This gives less bread and more room for filling and less to buy as you'll only need one can of biscuits this way. I also omitted the cheese as that is just a preference for me, and I added salt and pepper. Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars My teenagers and husband loved it for our holiday meal. I added creole seasoning and diced crisp pepper bacon. They were perfect portions. Just a tip for your meal no rolls needed if your making this one less thing to make for a holiday meal;) Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars So great! The only things I changed was to use half & half instead of milk cream of celery instead of cream of mushroom and most importantly I cut the biscuits in half and then rolled them into 4" circles (only used 1 tube). There was plenty of dough. Too much for a whole biscuit plus the green beans mixture in one cupcake hole. It was perfect with half. Great recipe; will definitely make again! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars This was an absolute fantastic ideal to spruce up the green bean casserole. I used french style beans and no milk. Once you heat up the beans and mushroom soup it has a thicker consistency and not so soupy. The milk tends to make it too soupy and soggy. Just a personal preference but it works out great. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I aren't big green bean casserole fans and we both loved this! Just make sure to load the cups as much as possible with the beans- otherwise you don't get as good of a ratio. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars made this for Christmas dinner. I did leave out the cheese and added crumbled bacon on top. it was requested that I make them for all holiday meals and made it easy to send leftovers home with the family! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Made these to bring to Christmas dinner and they were yummy! Easy to make and taste every bit as good as the casserole. I took the suggestion of using half a biscuit each and that was spot on! Highly recommend and will make again! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This was really easy to make and everyone loved them. Very tasty and a hit. Followed the recipe exactly and it worked great.

Rating: 5 stars Easy! Great! Easy to add your own touch too... We loved adding crushed red pepper to it! Then breadcrumbs on top! Will definitely make this again!