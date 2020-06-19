Roasted Acorn, Butternut, and Apple Soup
This is fabulous soup for the fall season.
Toasting the squash seeds gives you the perfect garnish for the soup.
I have never eaten squash soup, so I was skeptical when my friend suggested it. He is notorious for changing recipes, but I made him promise to follow this exactly and if good, we'd modify later. I'm not a picky eater, but usually hesitant to try something new. Well, I have found a new favorite soup - and this one is it! I absolutely adore it. It makes a large pot - and the cider is important!!! How can you give a recipe that you modified so seriously 3 stars??? Since the weather in SDak was below zero the last three weeks (!), I just kept it in the garage and had the amazing concoction whenever we chose to, which was often. Made a second batch this past weekend and am freezing servings for later. I used my immersion blender and the flavor was awesome the first day and only improved after that as the flavors melded together. Thank you so much for making my first experience with squash soup so rewarding!! oh . .and I'm keeping it handy for this summer too . . serving it cold was just as wonderful!Read More
I skipped the apple cider and brown sugar. Instead a used a small pkg of Sweet N Low (1 tsp?) My husband will not eat squash but he did sample this soup. He said it was too rich and sweet to eat a bowl full but he liked it as a sauce on top of chicken. I like things sweeter than he does but I also like it best as a dipping sauce for meat and vegetables. To cut down on salt I made my own vegetable stock.Read More
The soup is very sweet, but tastes delightful. I forgot to put the vegetable stock in so that may have affected the flavor.
I don't add brown sugar. I think the apple sweetens it enough.
Yummy. I didn't purée the whole pot - Husband likes having some chunky in it. Wondered about squash soup with apples but it is really good!
My husband and I simply love butternut squash soup. I use most of this recipe but I added a sweet potato did not have an acorn squash handy so I omitted that.
