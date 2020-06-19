Roasted Acorn, Butternut, and Apple Soup

I have never eaten squash soup, so I was skeptical when my friend suggested it. He is notorious for changing recipes, but I made him promise to follow this exactly and if good, we'd modify later. I'm not a picky eater, but usually hesitant to try something new. Well, I have found a new favorite soup - and this one is it! I absolutely adore it. It makes a large pot - and the cider is important!!! How can you give a recipe that you modified so seriously 3 stars??? Since the weather in SDak was below zero the last three weeks (!), I just kept it in the garage and had the amazing concoction whenever we chose to, which was often. Made a second batch this past weekend and am freezing servings for later. I used my immersion blender and the flavor was awesome the first day and only improved after that as the flavors melded together. Thank you so much for making my first experience with squash soup so rewarding!! oh . .and I'm keeping it handy for this summer too . . serving it cold was just as wonderful!

