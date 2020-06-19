Roasted Acorn, Butternut, and Apple Soup

4.2
8 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is fabulous soup for the fall season.

Recipe by JONATHAND1018

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Mix butter, brown sugar, and honey together in a bowl. Spoon about 1/6 of the butter mixture into the cavities of each of the butternut squash halves and the acorn squash halves. Arrange squash halves in large baking dishes.

  • Roast squash in preheated oven for about 30 minutes. Arrange apples around the squash halves and continue baking until flesh is easily removable with a spoon, about 30 minutes more.

  • When you add the apples to the oven, heat olive oil in a small skillet over medium-low heat; add onion and thyme. Cook onion, stirring frequently, until completely caramelized, about 30 minutes.

  • Scoop roasted squash into a large pot; add apples and caramelized onion. Pour vegetable stock, apple cider, and water into the pot; bring to a boil and remove from heat.

  • Pour soup into a blender no more than half full. Cover and hold lid down; pulse a few times before leaving on to blend. Puree in batches until smooth. Reheat before serving, as needed.

Cook's Note:

Toasting the squash seeds gives you the perfect garnish for the soup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
279 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 50.7g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 375.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022