Chef John's Mayo Method Steak Sauce

Rating: 4.88 stars
17 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is my patented method for quick, easy steak sauces. The formula is mayonnaise plus salty, plus spicy, plus acidic, plus herby equals awesome. All ingredients are to taste.

By Chef John

prep:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine mayonnaise, anchovy oil, lemon juice, rosemary, and harissa in a bowl. Let stand about 5 minutes to blend flavors before serving.

Cook's Note:

Salt could be capers, soy sauce, fish sauce, or anchovies. The acid could be lemon juice, lime juice, or many kinds of vinegars. Any chile paste or hot sauce will work. Any herb will work.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
104 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 6.8mg; sodium 150.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (17)

Reviews:
Fancy Nancy
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2014
I used mayo, soy sauce, lemon juice and dried basil. Yum. I even used this sauce to dunk artichoke leaves.
sheiswan
Rating: 4 stars
08/22/2015
Really good..made it with steak..had to use some anchovie paste as that is what I had and it works well in this. Like to have anchovie paste in the frig as it keeps a long time and is good in many applications like caesar salad Yumm. Anchovie paste comes in a tube. Chef John no fear for me as I love my steak well seared but RARE!
Steven Stucker
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2014
Thank you Chef John another excellent recipient.
Herbies Mom
Rating: 5 stars
10/01/2015
I made this recipe following the exact ingredients. I even used the same Harissa and oil from canned anchovies. I'm OCD what can I say! Anyway once again I was not disappointed. Great blend of flavors and so easy to make. It didn't have a strong fishy taste either. Just a hint if. Just right. We had it on hamburgers and it was awesome! I'm looking froward to trying it with steak.
mark S
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2017
This was great Chef! The way you worked in a Humphrey Bogart theme referring to his former wife. So this weekend I'll be searing a steak served with your sauce for our "dinner and a movie". The "Falcon"?...'naw, save it for the fall. "Casablanca"? Wait for a more romantic mood. Ha! I got it.... "Key Largo", it is (now) hurricane season. I do believe the cabin cruiser in that film is called the "Santana"? I'll look it up. Thanks
plates4u
Rating: 5 stars
10/19/2017
very good! I unfortunately did not have all the ingredients called for but followed to the best of my accurateness in intention. I only had mayo. The rest of the ingredients I had on hand were pickles' water and Dijon mustard fresh green onions and olive oil. I put it on the side of a fillet mignon....HEAVENLY!
caquilter
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2016
Sooo Good and easy. Can be used on lots of dishes. Will definitely make many times.
Lois Meza
Rating: 5 stars
08/01/2019
I will make this every time I cook a steak. It was fab. My friends want my recipe. They ain't gettin' it.
Holly A.
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2016
Great around sauce even veggies and burgers. I used more Siracha and lemon juice than the recipe.
