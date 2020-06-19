Chef John's Tomato Sauce
This is one of my most requested food wishes, my all-purpose basic tomato sauce. Whenever I make a meat sauce, this is my base. You can only stir this with a wooden spoon, otherwise it's bad luck.
This is one of my most requested food wishes, my all-purpose basic tomato sauce. Whenever I make a meat sauce, this is my base. You can only stir this with a wooden spoon, otherwise it's bad luck.
I've made this twice exactly as written, and it is excellent. I like to add a bit of brown sugar near the end of it's simmer time to counter the acid and add a mellow note. Then I began to play with it. Balsamic vinegar (white or red) is a nice substitution. I was out of celery once and no one noticed, so I don't bother with it anymore. They're also just as happy with my quick-cooked take on this which uses (don't judge!) dried minced onions and only simmers for 30 minutes. It's more of a dump-and-cook affair. It tastes almost exactly like the longer-cooking original with much less time and effort. Most of the time I do it quick, but sometimes I bring the love with fresh onions and let it simmer it all day. Fast or slow, this is amazing tomato sauce, on par with the best of the restaurant sauces.Read More
Very disappointing. I did everything according the recipe, exactly. Expected the house to begin smelling heavenly. I was even excited to savor the anchovy paste within the recipe, as one reviewer assured us to just add it, you won't even know it's there. The house immediately began to fill with an acrid smell, far beyond the expected aroma of spaghetti sauce aroma. An hour in I realized that I was not going to be able to eat this very different spaghetti sauce sauce. Got out the jar of Newman's Sockarooni so I could eat what I'd been craving. Sorry Chef John. I took in the whole of this recipe, based on the solid reviews, but the sauce is nothing like I expected. The aroma alone set me off. (was it the anchovy paste?)Read More
I've made this twice exactly as written, and it is excellent. I like to add a bit of brown sugar near the end of it's simmer time to counter the acid and add a mellow note. Then I began to play with it. Balsamic vinegar (white or red) is a nice substitution. I was out of celery once and no one noticed, so I don't bother with it anymore. They're also just as happy with my quick-cooked take on this which uses (don't judge!) dried minced onions and only simmers for 30 minutes. It's more of a dump-and-cook affair. It tastes almost exactly like the longer-cooking original with much less time and effort. Most of the time I do it quick, but sometimes I bring the love with fresh onions and let it simmer it all day. Fast or slow, this is amazing tomato sauce, on par with the best of the restaurant sauces.
This is a great basic red sauce that can be used in anything needing a red sauce. The first time you make it make the recipe exactly as written and include ALL ingredients including the anchovy paste which adds no anchovie flavor but a nice subtle richness to this sauce. Follow the instructions exactly. I'm a very experimental cook but sometimes I like to make recipes as written the first time to see what the chef intended. This was a very pleasant surprise and a staple in my kitchen. One thing, I did not buy the five dollar a can San Marzano tomatoes. I buy good quality name brand crushed tomatoes and they're more than fine for this sauce.
This was VERY good. My husband just loved it and I served it with gnocci. A couple of things I did differently was; I used white wine instead of vinegar and I didn't use tomato paste as it gives me serious heart-burn. So I just simmered slowly with the lid off and let the sauce thicken on its own. SO good I'm going to make it again tonight and serve with linguini and chorizo. Oh...by the way, we have Roma tomatoes galore in our freezer - so easy to run them under hot water and pop them right out of their skins (while they are frozen) and so I used them instead of the canned ones.
Duuuuuuuuude!!!! That's all I can say...well not really but it sums it all up. This is so simple but so good. I went to the "big city" today and actually found some San Marzano tomatoes and I snagged them up and knew exactly what I was going to make with them. It was just a matter of what pasta dish was going to grace the presence of this sauce. I chose Chef John's Penne with Vodka Sauce found on this site. Amazing! Both of them. I didn't change a thing. I mushed the tomatoes up in my hands like I knew what I was doing and even though my taste test of the sauce at 30 minutes was to die for, I gladly cooked it another hour because well thats what we honorary Italian's do. I felt authentic, it tasted authentic and I'm happy happy.
I used 2 anchovy fillets while sauteing (sweating) the onion and celery. This is such a good sauce - although I would probably cut back on the amount of oil next time. As for those who are against anchovies - don't be! You'd never know they were there and they dissolve into nothing but flavor - no fish chunks or anything. I loved this and will make it again.
Like the perfect handbag, I have been searching my whole adult life for the perfect tomato sauce - and this is it. I made it exactly as specified. I did taste it once all ingredients were combined and was not impressed but after it simmers for the hour and a half it is fantastic. I wish I could give it more than 5 stars.
This sauce has many uses. My wife doesn't like the anchovy paste, so I used beef soup base ("Better the Bullion") instead, before adding in my beef meatballs. She loved it. You could also use their chicken soup base if using chicken in your recipe.
I've been making this recipe for years almost exactly as written and it is perfect. My only change is to add more garlic because we both love lots of garlic. However if I was making it for other people I would make it as written. The first time I made it (as written) my husband said it was better than our favorite Italian restaurant. To the person who used different tomatoes and then gave it 4 stars, don't change the recipe and then downgrade it. He tells you in the video that the San Marzano tomatoes are the key.
I cut the recipe in half for my family of four and this sauce was great tossed with some sausage and pasta. I omitted the anchovy paste and used a can of petite diced tomatoes...I was able to skip the step where you were supposed to hand-squash the tomatoes too. I also only simmered it for about 30 mins. It still came out great! This is a great recipe if you don't have a jar of sauce on hand or want something that tastes more like it came from a nice restaurant.
So good!! I made this and made Chef Johns Meatballs to go with it!! Both fantastic. The only thing I changed on this recipe is I blended with my hand blender because my kids don't like a chunky tomato sauce. The flavors were so good and went so good with the meatballs!! I'll definitely make this again!
This is one of my favorite recipes! Although, I live in a small town, and San Marzano tomatoes are not readily available. I just substituted regular canned tomatoes, and the sauce turned out completely fine. However, with that said, I managed to find a store that does sell San Marzano tomatoes, and it does make a big difference. My wife loves it every time I make this sauce. Thank you Chef John! Keep the awesome recipes coming!
Very disappointing. I did everything according the recipe, exactly. Expected the house to begin smelling heavenly. I was even excited to savor the anchovy paste within the recipe, as one reviewer assured us to just add it, you won't even know it's there. The house immediately began to fill with an acrid smell, far beyond the expected aroma of spaghetti sauce aroma. An hour in I realized that I was not going to be able to eat this very different spaghetti sauce sauce. Got out the jar of Newman's Sockarooni so I could eat what I'd been craving. Sorry Chef John. I took in the whole of this recipe, based on the solid reviews, but the sauce is nothing like I expected. The aroma alone set me off. (was it the anchovy paste?)
Made this today, exactly as written, and it was excellent! I'm rather surprised that some people said it was too sweet or salty. I mean really ... a teaspoon of salt or two teaspoons of sugar can make 56 ounces of tomatoes too salty or too sweet. The star of this recipe is the San Marzano tomatoes. By percentage, the other ingredients offer very little, but they do add to the flavor. Don't scrimp on the San Marzano tomatoes because they cost about $5 a can and yo get something cheaper a couple of bucks cheaper. They are worth it. I'll definitely make again but may use an immersion blender to make it less chunky. Thanks for sharing! I really loved it.
I've made this a few times now: the first time with San Marzanos and the other two times I used Lemon Boy tomatoes from the garden. Both have been delicious, with tons of flavor, which is what we often find lacking in store-bought sauce! I followed the recipe exactly, except I don't typically have celery, so I sprinkled celery seed as the onions were cooking. The aroma was wonderful, so I'm glad I didn't just skip the celery, as I often do. Now that I have a baseline, I think I'll start messing around with variations. I freeze this stuff and use it anywhere I would use tomato/pasta/pizza sauce...and sometimes I just eat it with a spoon.
A nice chunky tomato sauce. I think the 1/4 cup of oil is too much oil though. I couldn't get it to boil down to dry. Next time I will try 1/8 cup olive oil.
Really nice consistency, but too sweet for our tastes. I think the tomato paste and sweet baby tomatoes were enough without sugar. When making this next time, I'll omit the sugar and just add to taste. I used one can of tomatoes and cut up a bowl of little ones from our harvest.
I have made a lot of spaghetti sauces. Always dissatisfied until I made Chef Johns sauce. Frankly this is the best I have ever had. The San Marzano tomatoes take this recipe to the top. I use the San Marzano's in my fresh salsa recipe and they totally make it so different tasting from traditional canned tomatoes. I don't like the price ($4.?? a can) but I don't flinch when I buy them anymore because you cannot find that flavor in any other canned tomato. I pair this sauce with The Best Meatballs recipe (Allrecipes) which by the way get a 5 star rating from me as well. I usually make a dbbl batch of both and vacuum pack together and freeze. Freezes very well.
Excellent! Really does need to simmer for an hour and a half as Chef John advises. Even better the next day. Freezes perfectly.
OMG this was delicious! Infinitely better than store bought sauce. That being said, it's definitely time consuming. I made it exactly as directions said but I doubled the recipe. It made 12 Cups total, 6 C for the lasagna and 6 cups in the freezer for next time. I don't think I'll be buying store bought tomato sauce again... Yum!
Very delicious! Will make again.
Absolutely wonderful. Didn't change a thing.
This was excellent. The best sauce I've ever made. I found the San Marzano tomatoes in an Italian market, they were more than double the price of the other Italian tomatoes, $4.59 Canadian, but I thought give it a try, there must be a reason. Wow, I will never buy any other kind again. I forgot to buy the tomatoe paste and the sauce was still a rich flavor. I used the sauce as a base for my creamy tomatoe sauce over gnocchi. I added about 1 cup of sour cream, and had already added mushrooms and red pepper to the onion, celery mixture. I served the sauce over the gnocchi with a piece of roasted chicken breast and a garden salad. I will definitely keep making this sauce. I found the video really helpful as I usually brown my onions and garlic, so I did it slowly like in the video. I have Happy husband tonight. Thank you Chef John.
As an Italian, it’s hard for me to rip up my Aunt’s recipe and make this instead but it’s far better than my Aunt’s (I hope she’s not turning in her grave). It’s now my go-to recipe for sauce. Thanks Chef John—you never fail to deliver!??
I made this as written except used garden tomatoes. I've made it twice now and it is the best tomato sauce I've ever made. I think the anchovy paste adds great flavor - not fishy, just something extra. Yum! I love Chef John's recipes.
I made this sauce just as written. It was excellent!. I added some red bell peppers and chicken thighs to it and slow simmered for 4 hours. It was amazing!
Don't fear the fish! The anchovy paste does not deliver an overpowering taste, it brings a subtle and totally enjoyable dimension that you really could not name if you did not know it was there. It is an incredible sauce!!
I've made this several times. This is the best recipe for sauce I've ever made!
It was not good. Very acidic and bitter.
THis is an excellent recipe. MY in-laws are Italian so I've tasted lots of different recipes . This sauce is 'up there' with the best of them!
I skipped putting celery because I don't use it a lot and didn't want to buy some just for one stalk. Excellent without it.
So good! swapped anchovies with soy source, used dried herbs and added black olives. no other tommy source will do after having this.
Exceptional sauce, especially considering the amount of effort I put into it comparative to other marinara sauces I've made. This was a huge hit! Yes, of course I did deviate from the recipe ever so slightly so I'm rating it based on that. I used dried parsley versus fresh (a heaping TBSP) because pickin's were slim at the grocery store. I forgot the blasted tomato paste (again), so in lieu of that, I used organic ketchup. Knowing my sensitive taste buds, I absolutely WOULD taste the wretched anchovies, so I skipped that ingredient and added an extra heavy dash or two of salt instead. All else was followed to the letter. That all said, this was the best received marinara sauce I've made yet and is now another CJ go-to. Thanks again!
Good sauce. I thought it tasted better the next day. Added turkey meatballs and served over angel hair spaghetti. Followed recipe and will make again.
I made this recipe for some of my grandchildren...they loved it as did my husband. Thanks to Chef John!
I had to improvise, and it was still good: 105oz crushed tomato 1/4c olive oil 4 cloves garlic, minced 1tsp dried italian herbs 1Tbl dried parsley
Disgusting.
This was delicious! I left out the celery but added fresh spinach during the simmering. I used half the amount of salt listed & still found it too salty. Also, did not have parsley. Made an Italian spice blend from this site. I will definitely make again but decrease the salt. I'm sure it will be 5 stars with less salt.
Making it for the 2nd time tonight.. sooooo good. Also making his meatball recipe. Gotta have the two together. Unbelievably good. PERFECT. This recipe is why I prefer to eat at home, even though this one takes a little more time. Better than any Italian restaurant. And, yes, I've been to Italy.
I will give this a 4 star. I at first didn't care for it much as I was wanting something more tangy. But I let it sit in the fridge and then made some meatballs and it was excellent with that combination. This may eventually grow to a five star when I make it again. Made it exactly per the recipe except I couldn't find those kind of canned tomatoes and had to improvise with other canned tomatoes. --- FOLLOW UP, This has grown on me and I made it a 5 STAR. Its my go to sauce.
I made this sauce last night, for the Sunday dinner! One of the very best I've ever had! I like basil and a slightly sweeter sauce, so I added a teaspoon of dried basil and an additional tablespoon of sugar. It would have been great without the additions, just to be clear. I just tweaked it a smidge to my taste. Do not skip the anchovy paste!! It adds so much depth, it's incredible. And make sure to use the San Marzano tomatoes!! This sweeter tomato variety is a key part! And don't omit that anchovy paste... think I said that already... This sauce was on par with a NYC restaurant we went too a few years ago, Masseria Dei vini. I also used an immersion blender to smooth it out. You cannot go wrong with this recipe!! Thank you, Chef John, for your excellent contributions!! Every recipe of yours that I've made, the whole family has loved!
Followed recipe except I used a apple/potato masher instead of my hands. Flavor was good, cooked up easily and smells amazing. Added a couple of anchovies since I couldn't find the paste in our stores. Frozen for future dinners!
This is a great vegetarian sauce and the best meat sauce I've tried. An old Italian cook once said "you have to use your hands or it's no good". Maybe that's the secret but I think it's the anchovies and bit of sugar. I forgot the sugar once and it was a little flat and not as good. -- Coegee
I didn't use the canned tomatoes for my version. I detest the tin can taste that's always left behind. But I made this exactly to the recipe using fresh tomatoes I'm blanched & removed the skins. This is a spectacular tomato sauce! The best I've ever had. This will be my go to from now on.
This might be my favorite recipe on this site! DO NOT substitute the San Marzano tomatoes. They are critical in my opinion!! I didn't have white wine vinegar so used red wine vinegar and it was delicious!!
My “go to” all purpose tomato sauce. Made it for many friends and family and they all love it.
Absolutely delicious, and quite forgiving. I didn't have any celery on hand, so I left it out. I just had Walmart's basic pasta sauce, rather than the canned Italian stuff. Plus, I was starving, so I cooked it for 30 min, and it was still *delicious*
I wanted a new meatball and tomato sauce recipe. DIVINE!!!! I trust Chef John's recipes so much, my first stab at them was at a dinner party we held and everyone loved the meal. I followed the directions exactly. This recipe is a keeper.
Love it and use it for everything, including Chef John's lasagna!
Liked this recipe very much. We added spicy Sicilian meatballs at the end. I would add some wine to deglaze the pan before adding the tomatoes.
I've made this several times. It's never failed me. It's a base for any tomato based dish. Loved it, fantastic!
I make this sauce all the time - it's amazing. I used home canned stewed tomatoes, store-bought canned tomatoes - whatever! Always turns out great. We like our tomato sauce very smooth with no chunks, so I use an immersion blender to smooth it out. It's a beautiful sauce you can use for all kinds of dishes.
This is the best tomato sauce I have ever made. Will certainly make it again. I did not have white wine vinegar, but the sauce turned out A-Okay. I highly recommend everyone to use it. It is simply delicious.
Delicious! I grated a carrot and added that as a substitute for the sugar. It disintegrates in the cooking and adds both sweetness and a mysterious depth of flavor.
I've made this a few times now and every time it amazes me how simple it is to make and how flavorful it is. Try it with Chef John's Meatballs.
Great taste
great sauce made with fresh picked field tomatoes
Added a pinch more red pepper but yes will make again
Unbelievably delicious
I made this sauce for my manicotti and it was delicious. I followed the recipe exactly as written and will definitely use this again.
My family loves this no more jar sauce in my house
This was terrific. The anchovies are subtle but give such a beautiful and authentic weight to the otherwise simple sauce. I added spinach to make me feel like I was eating greens too. I will always make this from now on!
Perfect. Followed exactly minus anchovy paste because I didn't have it. I can see how it would have elevated the taste, but it's great without as well. Thanks!
This sauce was delicious.Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe.I will definitely make it again.
I made it using the Marzano tomatoes. They’re very pricey - about 3X the amount of store brand canned whole tomatoes. They’re excellent (for special occasions). The only thing I modified was to double the amount of Italian seasonings. Personally, this is an excellent sauce for lasagna - I would use it for a ‘house’ sauce for spaghetti because of the ingredient costs. Very good!
I chopped the onion and celery in the food processor. This was easy to make and very good. I didn’t have any parsley but will definitely get some next time. I used San Marzano type tomatoes because the real thing cost $6 a can. (Just read an Epicurious blind taste test that found regular canned plum tomatoes from Red something brand won out over the more expensive tomatoes.) Also used minced garlic from a jar. I will make this sauce from now on instead of buying the jarred stuff.
SIMPLE, PERFECT. TASTY way to use FRESH picked tomatoes. I go to our farmers market to get my tomatoes as we have one Italian farmer that grows his own San Marsano tomatoes here in Ontario. This recipe is made for those tomatoes. Thank you Chef John....
I also added a few chopped up black olives, a little extra chilli flakes, and it was delicious. Will use it always now as my pomodora base
This is the best tomato sauce I have ever made.
This is a great standard sauce. I've used it on several dishes from meatballs and spaghetti to spaghetti squash as well as a really nice lasagna.
This is not a good recipe and I followed the recipe to a “T”. Another reviewer said it was bitter and acidic and I completely agree. Another reviewer said it was too sweet (??!!). I can’t imagine what their tastebuds are like but this recipe was very bitter and I had to add a lot MORE sugar just to make it taste worthy and it really didn’t help. It tastes very earthy (like Ragu) and dirty. Chef John has other great recipes, this isn’t one of them.
The best sauce I ever maid. I put a dash of allspice, a tad of anchovies, a dash of soy sauce. I could not have asked for a better sauce. I used it on home made pasta, WOW
This is now my "go-to" recipe. I've tried many tomato sauce/gravy along the years but this one is absolutely delicious. It is light and flavorful. I almost wanted to eat it like soup. Thanks, Chef John.
OUTSTANDING! This is my sauce from this day forward. Not acidic, rich in flavor. Don’t bother making it if you’re going to add or substitute ingredients. The San Marzano tomatoes are key, as is the anchovy paste. There is absolutely no fishy taste at all, it just enriches the flavors. After having said to stick to the exact recipe for starters, I did add up to a full cup of Italian or flat parsley because it’s so aromatic and I love it so much!
Excellent sauce recipe just as written. I made no substitutions. Did notice several people commented about the cost of San Marzano tomatoes. I live in southern Ontario in Canada & get them at our local No Frills, Unico Brand for $1.49 (not a sale price). Hope that helps the people who quoted $5.00 a can. Chef John I visit this site almost daily & love all your recipes.
I've made this sauce several times and it is so delicious! Can't beat the San Marzano tomatoes. This is my go to tomato sauce. No more jar sauce for me. Love it!
This is my go to recipe for tomato sauce. Sometimes I'll add italian sausage or ground meat if I'm in the mood for a meat sauce. It's delicious!
Simply wow! Best sauce my family, friends and I have had.
DELICIOUS AS IS, BUT I WANT TO TRY A COUPLE OF VARIATIONS OF IT.
This sauce was delicious.Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe.I will definitely make it again.
I made this without any changes to the recipe and we thought it was just ok. It may taste better if you use it as a base and add meat. We like anchovies so it did not bother me when it was one of the ingredients. I can say that I did detect a hint of anchovy flavor after simmering for 2 hours.
I’ve made this sauce three times along with chef Johns Italian meat balls. This is the best sauce I’ve ever had, as are the meatballs! My family loved it, my grown children always want to take some to go, I’m left with enough for one meal! One of these days I’m going to make it and not tell anyone!! Don’t hesitate to try this. I followed the directions exactly. You won’t be disappointed.
This is a great standard sauce. I've used it on several dishes from meatballs and spaghetti to spaghetti squash as well as a really nice lasagna.
I, of course, have to tweak every recipe that I try. I use the basic recipe replacing ingredients I don't like but it worked beautifully. All the ingredients were from my garden. I canned 6 pints. I also used fresh oregano from the garden which adds much more flavor than just Italian seasoning. My Italian seasonings we're replaced with a fresh herb satchel. Instead of tomato paste I let it cook all day… About six hours on low heat.… Yum.
I have watched and made many of the recipes on video by Chef John. First off he is funny in relating the nuances of the recipe and cooking techniques....or for example "do not rinse the pasta"! In any event this red sauce recipe is the best I have ever tried and enjoyed. My wife always knows there has been something delicious cooking as she can smell the yummy sauce soon as the garage door opens. I have tried to change the ingredients with mixed results. Many recipes you can do this to suit your tastes but we found the best method is to follow the chef exactly as he lays it out. The San Marzano tomatoes and anchovy paste are key ingredients to deliver a great sauce for any pasta you choose to use. I have made this sauce many times and only time it disappointed us is when I added too much tomato paste. Did I say make it exactly as the chef said??? Enjoy!
Great sauce! No changes...
It’s the best sauce hands down. Thanks Chef John
This is amazing sauce! It's the anchovies that give the dish that umami flavor. I've made it many, many times. I always add browned ground beef before simmering. I sometimes add in some veggies to make a bit more nutritious. It is always delicious with or without the add-ins and hubby loves it! Thank you, Chef John. Your recipes never disappoint!
Fantastic and best home recipe I’ve come across
I made this sauce for my family and they loved it! My husband couldn't stop talking about it and I didn't use the anchovy because I didn't have any. But I will buy them for next time because their will be many next times. I also made turkey meat balls and through them in the pot, it was delicious. And, I only used a wooden spoon.
I tried to follow the recipe for this, but had to substitute plum tomatoes and anchovy fillets for San Marzano tomatoes and anchovy paste. Welcome to small town NM. The sauce tasted great. I added Chef John's meatballs which were also very tasty.
Used red wine vinegar instead
This is the sauce I have been making for years with the exception of one ingredient...anchovy paste! I did not have any so I used a few capers mashed up and it worked. That little extra something I have been missing. Also, used red wine vinegar (I did not have white) so guess it was two ingredients I did not use before. I did it in the crock pot for 8 hours on low after sautéing the onions and celery and the tomato paste etc. I then added more water about half way through. I made lasagna with it. I made 1.5 times the recipe of sauce and had some left over on the side for those who like their lasagna with extra sauce. I added my meat to the sauce in the crock pot (See Chef John's lasagna recipe for what to do) after browning the ingredients first and then cooked on low another 4 hours with the meat in it. Only San Marzano tomatoes will do for any good tomato sauce imho. Perfection!! Thanks Chef John!
Perfect tomato sauce. Exactly what you want when you think rich, flavourful sauce.
This is great! Tasted it at the end and added basil, a hint of cayenne, and a little more sweetner. I was so excited to find a use for the anchovy paste I'm not sure why I bought it in the first place!
This is just perfect as written. I would love to try it next time using fresh garden tomatoes of the same quantity as the 2 cans. It was amazing.
I made it with fresh tomatoes from the garden as I had a lot of ripe ones and it worked as well. Will use San Marsano's the next time.
I use this recipe for all my dishes that call for tomato sauce. Plus I always make a large batch so I can have some ready in the freezer. The San Marzano tomato is wonderful and use them in other recipes.
Will never buy sauce again, this was so amazing. Made as directed, expensive tomatoes, wooden spoon and all.
I love it, it's perfect as written. I like the fresh taste, not heavy and not too tomatoe-y. It is a little bit acidic but I like that.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections