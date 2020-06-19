Chef John's Tomato Sauce

This is the sauce I have been making for years with the exception of one ingredient...anchovy paste! I did not have any so I used a few capers mashed up and it worked. That little extra something I have been missing. Also, used red wine vinegar (I did not have white) so guess it was two ingredients I did not use before. I did it in the crock pot for 8 hours on low after sautéing the onions and celery and the tomato paste etc. I then added more water about half way through. I made lasagna with it. I made 1.5 times the recipe of sauce and had some left over on the side for those who like their lasagna with extra sauce. I added my meat to the sauce in the crock pot (See Chef John's lasagna recipe for what to do) after browning the ingredients first and then cooked on low another 4 hours with the meat in it. Only San Marzano tomatoes will do for any good tomato sauce imho. Perfection!! Thanks Chef John!