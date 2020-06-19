Chef John's Tomato Sauce

4.7
286 Ratings
  • 5 247
  • 4 27
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 5

This is one of my most requested food wishes, my all-purpose basic tomato sauce. Whenever I make a meat sauce, this is my base. You can only stir this with a wooden spoon, otherwise it's bad luck.

Recipe by Chef John

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
27 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place olive oil, onion, celery, and a pinch of salt into a large heavy saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-low heat. Cook until onions are very soft, about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Mix garlic into onion mixture and cook just until fragrant, about 1 more minute.

    Advertisement

  • Pour tomatoes and their juice into a large mixing bowl and use your hands to crush the tomatoes until they look pureed.

  • Mix sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, anchovy paste, white wine vinegar, Italian herbs, and red pepper flakes into vegetable mixture. Raise heat to medium and cook just until liquid has evaporated. Stir in tomato paste and bring to a simmer. Pour in San Marzano tomatoes and parsley. Bring sauce to a simmer, turn heat to low, and simmer for 1 1/2 hours, adding a little water as the sauce cooks down. Stir occasionally.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 674mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/29/2022