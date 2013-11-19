RITZ Humble Pie with Peanut Butter Mousse, created by Serendipity 3
There's nothing humble about this delicious Peanut Butter Humble Pie. The hint of salt in the RITZ cracker crust paired with a creamy peanut butter mousse will have your guests thinking you got it straight from Serendipity 3! The easy prep is also perfect for any host who would rather get the party started with their guests than spend the day in the kitchen.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
* A cup of heavy cream whips up to close to two cups whipped cream.