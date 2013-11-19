RITZ Humble Pie with Peanut Butter Mousse, created by Serendipity 3

The 1st time I made this, I loved the flavor of the crust...that hands down is really good! Then came the mousse, it was very strong and overpowering with peanut flavor. I felt I followed it to a T but after 2 hours in the frig....it was flopping and wouldn't hold shape very well after I cut into slices. And felt this should be freezer style pie. But if set up over night, it held way better. Having said that, I made it a 2nd time. One, I didn't care for the peanuts in the pie, rather it be sprinkled on top as a garnish...just my feeling on that. 2nd, needs a FULL 8oz package of cream cheese because it needed to be thicker and I did add the additional cream cheese on the 2nd round to accommodate that adjustment. 3rd, at 1st I thought there was too much whip topping in the mouse because it didn't hold up very well the 1st time. But after rethinking on the 2nd round, the whip topping really needed to be very stiff, so if you chose to use a non-dairy prepared whip topping....might not be a good idea. I made sure my whip topping was stiff enough and when I added it to the 2nd batch, it help so well, it was really ready to slice and go. Having made the changes with the additional cream cheese, then making sure my whip topping was very stiff, and leaving out the peanuts....I found I totally loved the recipe. Will make it again with my modifications.

