RITZ Humble Pie with Peanut Butter Mousse, created by Serendipity 3

There's nothing humble about this delicious Peanut Butter Humble Pie. The hint of salt in the RITZ cracker crust paired with a creamy peanut butter mousse will have your guests thinking you got it straight from Serendipity 3! The easy prep is also perfect for any host who would rather get the party started with their guests than spend the day in the kitchen.

By RITZ Crackers

Read the full recipe after the video.
prep:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Crust:
Pie Filling:

Directions

  • Heat oven to 300 degrees F.

  • To make the crust, pulse 44 of the RITZ Crackers in a food processor to make about 1 1/2 cups crumbs. In a medium bowl, blend together the crumbs, cocoa, and sugar. Mix in melted butter and peanut butter. Press mixture firmly into bottom and up sides of 9-inch pie pan. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes, then cool completely on rack.

  • To make the filling, beat the cream cheese, peanut butter, sugar, and vanilla in a medium bowl with mixer until smooth. Stir in the peanuts. Carefully fold a total of 1 1/2 cups whipped cream into the peanut mixture in three additions, until the mixture is a uniform color and no streaks remain.

  • Spread the filling into the cooled crust. Top with remaining whipped cream. Coarsely crush remaining 4 crackers and sprinkle over the top. Chill completely, at least 2 hours or overnight. Store covered in refrigerator.

Tips

* A cup of heavy cream whips up to close to two cups whipped cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
529 calories; protein 11.1g; carbohydrates 34.2g; fat 41.1g; cholesterol 63.4mg; sodium 301.2mg. Full Nutrition
