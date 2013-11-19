RITZ White Pizza Meatball Dip, created by Lombardi's Pizza

1 of 31

Rating: 5 stars I did something a little different. I cooked Italian sausage (not in the casing) in a skillet and added minced garlic, chopped onions and bell peppers. I also added some Tony Chachere's More Spice seasoning. This was a huge hit and went fast. Awesome recipe; I'll definitely be making it for the Superbowl!! Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars This was very good! Perfect for when you're tired of the same old same old dips! I made it as written but I didn't use the black olives. I just doubled the green olives instead. I also added more mozz on top because 1 tablespoon just wasn't enough for me. I served these with Ritz garlic butter crackers...yum! Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars This was easy to make and my guest really enjoyed snacking on it during the game. I think I might try using sun dried tomatoes next time as an alternative to fresh since they will likely pack in more power. I think adding some chopped up pepperoni might be good too. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This was so yummy I loved the concept of using meatballs in a dip recipe. However a word of advice because it's something that I didn't want with mine a mound of grease residue. Make sure if you are using pre-made meatballs that you could them or boil them in water to help remove the fat before mixing them in this recipe. At least it should reduce the mount in your dish. I too added extra mozz on the top of mine but however stayed to the recipe otherwise. The family totally enjoyed the different style of dip recipe that this was. I think I might add chunks of pepperoni to the next batch. TY it will be a repeat offender in my house. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars My son and I put this receipt to the test on the yesterday's NFL playoffs. Many thanks to John Brescio for sharing such a great appetizer and to Ritz for the video (great Video). My son went to the store and bought some things. He used frozen meatballs (Walmart Great Value fully cooked Italian Style frozen meatballs) as a replacement. I had some Townhouse cracker box almost full so we used it as a replacement. Otherwise we followed the recipe (added more Mozzarella during mix and on top). The outcome was fantastic! I think the Ritz Crackers would have been better since the Townhouse brand broke easily when dipping; tasted ok but not as thick and strong as Ritz). All 5 of us that tried the recipe rated it a 5. Also we microwave defrosted the frozen meatballs while cutting up the tomatoes and olives. We had a lot of meatballs left over so my son thought up another appetizer he and his buddies make; to put the left over meat balls into a slow cooker with Sweet Barbeque sauce and cook them for about 4 hours on high. They were delicious and he also added some frozen Cream Cheese Wontons and frozen Cream Cheese filled Jalepano Poppers with Rancho dressing dip and a Wonton dip. Thank you John again! Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars I took it to a party and it was a huge hit. Completely gone. Now everyone wants the recipe. I did change it a little. I didn't have meatballs on hand or hamburger so I used pepperoni diced up. Definately a keeper. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars I enjoyed the recipe enough to make it again, but personally, I could go without the meatballs in it. I did add fresh minced garlic to the mix as well as used fresh oregano over dried. I really loved the dip before the meatballs. Would definitely make it again. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Fantastic! I must admit that I substituted turkey pepperoni for the meatballs. And only used green olives (chopped very fine) because I didn't have both on hand. My family HATES olives but they loved this dip and they thought the green olives were pickled jalapenos. They were irritated when I told them but not enough to stop eating this dip! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe for Super Bowl and it was delicious! Everyone loved it and it was almost gone in 30 minutes! Served with Ritz crackers and Ritz toasted chips. I liked the toasted chips best because they were a little firmer to be able to stand up to the chunkiness of the dip. Will definitely be making this recipe again. Helpful (3)