RITZ Country Fried Ribs with Zesty Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, created by Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

These ribs are fantastic, I was impressed with the RITZ cracker breading, on how well it held up to frying. I only made enough of this recipe for 1 slab of ribs and followed to a T but felt the Cajun spice should have been incorporated with the cracker breading. However, as I explained to someone...I didn't just foo-foo dust them either when they came out of the oil...I did a shaky shaky on all sides of the ribs. I also couldn't believe how shocked I got at my hubby and son too over this recipe. Both my son and hubby are meat guys but have issues with fat, gristle and bones...well son has the issue with eating anything with bones in it. However, I've tried for years and years to get them to eat ribs and I make ribs every S.B.Sunday for my girls and girls only. But these ribs were my halleluiah to the rib God ;-) because my husband ate more then half the slab of ribs by himself and my son enjoyed it too...and then asked me to make them for S.B.Sunday. I walked away literally shocked. You will be amazed how tender these turned out from the oven to the fryer to our plates. Will make again. TY TY for a great rib recipe....the dipping sauce recipe, was okay at best, way to much vinegar for our taste. And didn't taste of a zesty ranch either. After adding an additional cup of may, another tsbp of Cajun spice and 1 1oz package of Ranch dry mix....we had a keeper dipping sauce in the house!