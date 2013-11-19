RITZ Country Fried Ribs with Zesty Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, created by Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

These ribs are a new spin on a Dinosaur classic--coated in RITZ cracker crumbs then pan fried until crispy. For added flavor and a little kick, we've paired them with a Zesty Buttermilk Ranch dressing. At Dinosaur Bar-B-Que we're known for our delicious ribs, and this recipe is just that: delicious and perfect for parties.

By RITZ Crackers

3 hrs
1 hr
4 hrs
24
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Zesty Buttermilk Ranch Dressing:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F.

  • Put a wire rack over a shallow baking pan and pour 1 cup of water into the pan. Season the ribs with a pinch of salt and pepper. Place the ribs on rack, meaty side up. Slide them into the oven and roast slowly. Check every hour or so for doneness. Roast until you can gently tear the meat between the bones, or they reach an internal temperature of 180 degrees F, about 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Remove from oven and set aside to cool completely.

  • When ribs are cooled, cut into individual ribs.

  • Pulse RITZ Crackers into crumbs in a food processor to make about 2 cups crumbs. Mix crumbs with granulated garlic, kosher salt and coarse black pepper.

  • Coat each rib in flour, dip in egg wash, and then coat with RITZ crumb mixture. Set aside.

  • Heat oil in deep 9-inch skillet to 350 degrees F. Place ribs meat side down into hot oil (ribs should be about 3/4 covered). Fry in batches, being careful not to overcrowd pan as this will bring down the oil temperature.

  • Cook approximately 1 1/2 to 2 minutes until ribs are crispy and golden brown. Remove ribs from pan; drain on paper towels.

  • While ribs are still hot, season with 2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning. Serve with Zesty Buttermilk Ranch Dressing.

  • To make the Zesty Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, whisk together mayonnaise, buttermilk, vinegar, garlic, chives, grated cheese, and Cajun seasoning in a bowl. Pour into a container with a lid and refrigerate until needed.

Tips

If the ribs are very meaty, they may take longer to cook. To prevent ribs from drying out, cover with foil during the last 1/2 hour of roasting.

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
897 calories; protein 32.5g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 79.9g; cholesterol 172.2mg; sodium 594.5mg. Full Nutrition
