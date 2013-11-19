RITZ Country Fried Ribs with Zesty Buttermilk Ranch Dressing, created by Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
These ribs are a new spin on a Dinosaur classic--coated in RITZ cracker crumbs then pan fried until crispy. For added flavor and a little kick, we've paired them with a Zesty Buttermilk Ranch dressing. At Dinosaur Bar-B-Que we're known for our delicious ribs, and this recipe is just that: delicious and perfect for parties.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
If the ribs are very meaty, they may take longer to cook. To prevent ribs from drying out, cover with foil during the last 1/2 hour of roasting.
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.