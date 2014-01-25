T's Peanut Butter Balls
I love these as a quick energy snack. I keep them in the refrigerator almost all the time. They are sweet enough to make me feel like I am getting a treat, but they have enough good stuff to help with energy fixes and muscle recovery. Store in the refrigerator.
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
If the air temperature is too warm and the dough too gooey, place the dough in the refrigerator for an hour to let it set up, which will make it easier to form balls and have them hold their shape.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 20.5g; fat 19.9g; sodium 120.1mg. Full Nutrition