T's Peanut Butter Balls

Rating: 5 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I love these as a quick energy snack. I keep them in the refrigerator almost all the time. They are sweet enough to make me feel like I am getting a treat, but they have enough good stuff to help with energy fixes and muscle recovery. Store in the refrigerator.

By Missty

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
80 peanut butter balls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
Directions

  • Beat peanut butter in a bowl of a stand mixer on low speed until creamy. Add coconut oil, agave nectar, sea salt, flax seed, hempseed, rolled oats, dark chocolate chips, and pecan pieces respectively, beating dough well after each addition.

  • Scoop dough into smalls balls onto a plate. Chill in the refrigerator until set, at least 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If the air temperature is too warm and the dough too gooey, place the dough in the refrigerator for an hour to let it set up, which will make it easier to form balls and have them hold their shape.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 20.5g; fat 19.9g; sodium 120.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Doemama
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2014
Have made these three times and will make again today since they serve a few special purposes in our house; son uses them for grab and go energy before a workout; treat for my friend who's gluten-dairy sensitive when everyone else gets brownies for dessert; actually hide my mom's one medication in a room temperature ball since she won't swallow her pill. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Reviews:
themoodyfoodie
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2014
I used more flax seed meal in place of some of the oats. I also used raw sunflower seeds instead of pecans. I call these squirrel cookies they are delicious I eat them for a power burst at breakfast! Read More
Helpful
(10)
jammer
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2014
These are an excellent snack. They really taste great. I had to substitute mint choc chips and I added some unsweetened coconut. Would make these again for sure! Read More
Helpful
(7)
shanzer
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2015
These are the best. So easy to make and pleased even my picky eater. I didn't have enough chocolate chips so I chopped up 2/3 cup in the food processor and it turned out great. Thanks for sharing this recipe is a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Jacquie Hollman
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2020
awesome my step son absolutely loves these Read More
