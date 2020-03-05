Pumpkin Spice Syrup

1 of 13

Rating: 5 stars Made recipe with ingredients listed except that I used dark corn syrup because that's what I had..it was excellent! We ate it with pumpkin pancakes and bacon. I stored leftovers in a glass syrup dispenser in fridge and the following weekend sat jar in bowl of hot water while I made gingerbread pancakes and sausage..was very tasty warm and kept nicely. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Very good on french toast this morning. A little on the thin side (I thickened a bit) but the spices are spot on. Bairnmaeve thanks for sharing your recipe. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars I just made this and I had to start with a homemade simple syrup cause I don't keep corn syrup in the house. I did so and added a little less water than called for because so many reviews said it came out thin. I otherwise made it as written except I tried to thicken it down by simmering it for a while which didn't really work. I even let it cool to room temp before I served it and it was still on the thin side but very tasty on French toast. I'll definitely make it again but I might try adding a little pectin like a 1/4 tsp to try and get it to thicken a little. I might even add some to the leftover syrup and see what happens. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I love pumpkin and couldnt belive I hadnt thought of this. Wil be making to send out for gifts. For people with consistancy issues... cook longer. The longer you cook a syrup the thinker it will become.

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful fall flavours and easy to make

Rating: 5 stars Awesome!

Rating: 4 stars I just made this yesterday and my family devoured it! The only change I made was I omitted the allspice. We aren't fans of allspice and it turned out great. I didn't have trouble with the consistency like another reviewer. It was thick but not too thick. I will definitely make it again.

Rating: 5 stars Awesome

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful! I made this the morning of Halloween for our pumpkin pancakes and it was so good I wanted to drink it! I did add more pumpkin about three fourths cup just because I love pumpkin.