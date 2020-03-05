Pumpkin Spice Syrup

Rating: 4.54 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a super easy-to-make syrup that combines the best flavors of pumpkin pie into a syrup wonderful for pancakes, especially pumpkin pancakes!

By bairnmaeve

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups syrup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring corn syrup, water, brown sugar, and butter to a rolling boil. Whisk pumpkin, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cinnamon into corn syrup mixture; cook, stirring constantly, until flavors blend, 5 to 10 minutes. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 45.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (13)

Reviews:
Evelyn Mae
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2014
Made recipe with ingredients listed except that I used dark corn syrup because that's what I had..it was excellent! We ate it with pumpkin pancakes and bacon. I stored leftovers in a glass syrup dispenser in fridge and the following weekend sat jar in bowl of hot water while I made gingerbread pancakes and sausage..was very tasty warm and kept nicely. Read More
Helpful
(7)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2014
Very good on french toast this morning. A little on the thin side (I thickened a bit) but the spices are spot on. Bairnmaeve thanks for sharing your recipe. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Peggy
Rating: 4 stars
11/05/2016
I just made this and I had to start with a homemade simple syrup cause I don't keep corn syrup in the house. I did so and added a little less water than called for because so many reviews said it came out thin. I otherwise made it as written except I tried to thicken it down by simmering it for a while which didn't really work. I even let it cool to room temp before I served it and it was still on the thin side but very tasty on French toast. I'll definitely make it again but I might try adding a little pectin like a 1/4 tsp to try and get it to thicken a little. I might even add some to the leftover syrup and see what happens. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Sarah Fithian
Rating: 4 stars
11/05/2016
I love pumpkin and couldnt belive I hadnt thought of this. Wil be making to send out for gifts. For people with consistancy issues... cook longer. The longer you cook a syrup the thinker it will become. Read More
lynpen
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2016
Wonderful fall flavours and easy to make Read More
Shannon Cardinal-Johns
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2018
Awesome! Read More
RMMB
Rating: 4 stars
10/12/2016
I just made this yesterday and my family devoured it! The only change I made was I omitted the allspice. We aren't fans of allspice and it turned out great. I didn't have trouble with the consistency like another reviewer. It was thick but not too thick. I will definitely make it again. Read More
jeff
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2018
Awesome Read More
mamagermaine
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2017
Wonderful! I made this the morning of Halloween for our pumpkin pancakes and it was so good I wanted to drink it! I did add more pumpkin about three fourths cup just because I love pumpkin. Read More
mandee
Rating: 3 stars
09/11/2015
super yummy but thinner than expected:-( Read More
