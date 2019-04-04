Braised Beef Shank with Wine and Tarragon

I have never cooked beef shanks before. I bought some at the market just because they looked, and were priced nice. So I came to A/R to find a recipie to make them and this was the only one! I was very skeptical about it. I love to cook but am no expert. This recipie calls for Marsalla wine. I've used that with pork and chicken, but never beef. I also don't personally recall using tarragon in a beef dish before either. Well, I did both of these things with this recipie and it is FANTASTIC!! My family agreed and thought it was gourmet. I served it with butter/parsley red potatoes and steamed green beans. You must try this one!! The only variances I made was the addition of fresh garlic. I rarely make a dish without it! Also I transfered everything to a baking dish and covered it with foil before placing in the oven because I had 5 shanks and my skillet although oven proof was not large enough for all of them. Thank you for sharing this! We will be eating these more often.

