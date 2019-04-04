Braised Beef Shank with Wine and Tarragon

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
This is a very flexible recipe, you could use different meats, wines, or spices. Also, including potatoes or carrots would be good too. For an extra kick throw in some Grill Mates(R) Montreal steak seasoning. For the braver, the marrow in the bones is quite good.
449 calories; protein 32.7g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 21.8g; cholesterol 79.4mg; sodium 449.1mg. Full Nutrition
I have never cooked beef shanks before. I bought some at the market just because they looked, and were priced nice. So I came to A/R to find a recipie to make them and this was the only one! I was very skeptical about it. I love to cook but am no expert. This recipie calls for Marsalla wine. I've used that with pork and chicken, but never beef. I also don't personally recall using tarragon in a beef dish before either. Well, I did both of these things with this recipie and it is FANTASTIC!! My family agreed and thought it was gourmet. I served it with butter/parsley red potatoes and steamed green beans. You must try this one!! The only variances I made was the addition of fresh garlic. I rarely make a dish without it! Also I transfered everything to a baking dish and covered it with foil before placing in the oven because I had 5 shanks and my skillet although oven proof was not large enough for all of them. Thank you for sharing this! We will be eating these more often.
I think the overall recipe/flavors are probably good, but I can't really tell because the dish burned. Next time I take a stab at this, I'm reducing the temperature and putting less trust in the "at least 5 hours" claim.
This was delish! My entire family of 6 LOVED it. That's not easy to do. This is a keeper recipe. If using organic grass-fed beef shanks from local farmer (truly clean meat), I would check it an our early just in case. There was a lot of liquid left over so I drained and froze it for the 2nd time I made the recipe and then I only had to add 1/2 of the liquid ingredients. It may be ready sooner. This did not effect the delicious result in the least. LOVE!
I adapted this for the instant pot. I followed the instructions (added carrot and a touch of Montreal and garlic) and used the sauté function at the beginning and cooked it under pressure with 2 full meat cycles with a 10 minute natural pressure release and my my it was worth the wait. The tarragon is excellent in this dish and the Marsala brings it all together.
This is a great recipe. I cooked at 275 degrees. The lower and slower you go the better. It all depends on how much time you have. If I had more time I would have gone to 225 or 230 degrees. The pic is confusing? It shows a tomato topping. Is this really a pic of Oso Bucco and not the actual meal made?
I used Cabernet Sauvignon as the wine, added mushrooms on top of the meat, and cooked it in a cast iron Dutch oven for 5 hours. It turned out so tender and the flavor was amazing. I used 50% wine / 50% beef broth to the top of the meat. Tasty is all I can say about this recipe. I'll be making it again for sure.
This ones a keeper. The meat is so tender! I added mushrooms like someone else mentioned. Then when it was done cooking, I removed the meat and put the left over liquid and veggies in the blender. This made a great gravy to put over the top. Next time I will make a parsnip puree as a side.
Made this the Sunday after Thanksgiving as my husband and I were pretty turkey'd out....stuck to the recipe and didn't change a thing....FABULOUS! I will definitely be making this again!! Thank you for sharing!
Added everything except the tarragon. So we sub. with marjoram instead. I lowered the temp a little in the oven.I love this cut of meat because the depth of flavor coming from the bone broth. Fantastic meal you can show off with.
I made this last week and my husband loved it, so I'm making it today. I did alter it though. I used the ingredients of this one and added part of the recipe for caldo de res; such as cumin and garlic. It was great!
First time cooking beef shanks, and they turned out great! I added a little garlic, lowered the temperature to 275', and let them cook for about 6 hours. Wonderful flavor, and oh so tender! Hubby liked them so much
Followed the recipe to the letter with two exceptions ... the recipe photo shows diced tomatoes, yet no where in the recipe description is this ingredient mentioned. So, I added a 14oz tin, juice and all - this eliminated the need for additional water to be added. The second exception ... instead of oven baking, I stovetop simmered the shanks for 3 hours in a covered dutch oven at the lowest heat setting. The outcome was very tender and tasty. Served it with mashed potatoes and roasted cauliflower - yum!
Never ever made . .LOVED IT SO DID MY FAMILY. I read the other reviews and it helped .11-11-19 I had the day off and I turned my oven at 400 then tuned it down to 225 for 5 hours had no tarragon added carrots it was awesome.. NO KNIFE NEEDED made baked potatoes and steamed corn .The sauce was great with everything. Thank you all for your help.
Made the recipe exactly as prescribed and the results were incredible. This is a keeper for sure! My shanks were done sooner than the recommended 5 hours, and yes, they were fall off the bone tender. The remaining jus in the bottom of the pan (I used an enameled cast iron Dutch oven) was SO rich and savory. I did season with Montreal rather than just salt and pepper.
First time shanker-loved it! I also added short ribs, in case the shank wasn't good to me. It was all awesome. I added baby carrots, which taste incredible, and used fresh rosemary sprigs over the top instead of tarragon and malbec, not marsala. I cooled it since it was made a day ahead of time, and pulled 1/4 inch of fat off the surface before reheating, which I believe will make it more healthy....I want to believe! It was Delicious!
Made according to the recipe. But used a Merlo and did not use carrots. During the 5 the hour I added roast red peppers and a small can of black sliced olives...yum. We enjoyed with mashed potatoes with the gravy and canned corn. Ate this hearty dish with some blue berry chutney with the meat( really! Yum).
I used rosemary instead of tarragon. Also substituted a 1/2 cup brandy mixed with 1/2 cup water for the Marsala. And I added in a carrot and some garlic. Baked in oven at 275 for 6 hours. This was my second time cooking with beef shank. Last time I used a red wine, I think Cabernet. In terms of flavor, I definitely prefer the brandy mix over the red wine. The kids, my fiercest food critics, loved it.
I followed the recipe less the tarragon as I had none. This may very well be the best recipe I have tried on here. The flavor of this cut of meat is so delicious and satisfying and it gave me three days of meals. I am looking forward to making this again and improving my braising skills.
I made as directed expect for the cooking time. I chose to follow the instruction of some review and baked at 275 for 6 hours... never again. Meat was over cooked. BUT the base tasted oh so good. So I will definitely make again.
My phone flipped. Made the second and third time with port wine and tarragon and sage. WOW. Added celery, carrots and potatoes along with the onion. Left the garlic out this time. The aroma is currently driving me crazy.
We didn't have the wine, celery or tarragon, so the dish had to be made w/out them. We used a 1.24 lb steak since it was just the 2 of us. My husband cooked for us tonight, so after going over the recipe w/him I just advised him to use any other herbs/seasonings he thought w/be a good substitute. he used carrots (which worked perfectly fine) & cut back 1/4 of the ingred's, which I don't think he did w/the oil because the sauce was kinda oily. We both agreed that altho the meat was cooked almost to perfection, it was pretty flavorless. He did have to cook it over an hr longer then required and keep it warm past that for my sake but he did check on the liquids to make sure it didn't dry out. I realize the lack of flavor was probably due to not having the wine but I also really think it needed fresh garlic. I do look forward to trying it again...w/the wine :-)
Don’t follow this recipe in regards to time and temperature. Cooking at 300 for 5 hours resulted in absolutely burned food. All moisture evaporated from a sealed cast iron enameled pan. Must now throw out the $80.00 pan plus the $26.00 for the beef shanks because everything stuck to the pan bottom. Need to cook at a lower temperature and shorter time and add additional fluid to pan every hour. Or use a multi pot to cook in.
Made this dish last night ... it was good and I meant to take a pic but we were sitting down eating when I remembered! I added a couple cloves of garlic, a couple carrots and a parsnip to it ... I would make this again ...
Followed the recipe but also added baby red potatoes and baby carrots. The wife and I liked it but thought it could use a bit more flavor. Plan to smoke the shanks next time for about an hour before putting them in the oven with all of the other ingredients. That should add the extra flavor we were looking for.
I made the recipe with exception for bock beer substitution for wine. I would have preferred a porter to compliment the robust beef flavor, but next time. I also covered in aluminum foil to keep moisture in. Since temp is above the boiling of water or beer, I kept a close look at the fluid after 3 hours and then on the hour. It was great and will repeat when I get some porter and don't drink it first. I like beer pairing with food, so a dark stronger beer is a must for this recipe. Loved it. A Syrah or Zin would work too.
I followed this pretty much to the T the first time. Since then I've been experimenting with different wines and proportions of wine t broth. One other thing, score the sides of the shanks, otherwise the thin layer of fat will shrink up and cause the shank to curl up.
Although I didn't follow the recipe as noted because I didn't have certain ingredients (didn't have celery and used Cabernet Sauvignon instead of marsala), it was delicious! It smelled so good while cooking, that it was hard to resist opening up the oven to taste the dish. It was easy to prep and cook and the beef came out so tender when the time was up. I'll def try this again with all the ingredients. I served it with mashed potatoes and cabbage and the family enjoyed it. It was a lot of sauce/juice so I decided to keep it (based on another review) for the next go around. Note, I did double the recipe since I had 4lbs of shanks (I have a big family to feed) and it turned out well. This is a keeper! Thanks!
Instead of cooking the shanks in the oven for the 5 hours I cooked them in a slow cooker for about 6 hours or less with excellent results and would most certainly make them again. I had never made them before and could hardly wait to go out and buy them again. They were a delightful change in my repertoire. Thanks so much for the lovely, yummy recipe. So enjoyable.
I used a mountain goat shank that I harvested here in Washington recently. I baked at 280 degrees for 6 hours. I added rosemary, mushrooms, carrots and braised the meat with Montreal steak seasoning. I also made garlic whipped potatoes and served the mountain goat shank, broth, and veggies on the top. Also did a side of sourdough toasted with garlic butter. What an amazing meal. I’ve ate wild game my whole life but this is the beat dish I’ve ever made with wild game. The meat fell off the bone as soon as I started serving everyone. Even pops said it was the best wild game dish he’s ever had. I highly recommend. Enjoy!
There is no way 5 hours at 300 degrees is correct. We followed the instructions and our Lodge enameled cast iron Dutch oven produced completely dried out beef shanks, no broth and incinerated vegetables.
This was really good. I had 2 pounds of beef shank and cooked it for 3 hours and it was falling off the bone. I used Montreal Steak seasoning, red wine and only 1 cup of beef broth. I realize, now, that I must start early in the day, but look forward to making it again. Next time I'll try putting baby carrots & potatoes in for the last hour.
5 hours is WAY too long. I had my oven at 265F convection bake and I could cut the shanks with a spoon after 3 hours. Added a bit of minced garlic to the liquid at the beginning, used dry sherry and vegetable broth as I didn't have beef stock. Didn't need any water as it was already deep enough. After 3 hours, removed the shanks to a dish with a large spatula as they were falling apart, removed the onions and celery so I could skim the fat off the sauce. I put the sauce and onions/celery in a measuring jug and pureed with a hand blender. I had about 1.5 cups. Adjusted seasoning. Sautéed some mushrooms and peppers, added in baby spinach to wilt, and then all the sauce. Cooked 1 package gnocchi, then added to the sauce & mushrooms/veg. Was fantastic served with the shanks.
