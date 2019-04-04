Braised Beef Shank with Wine and Tarragon

73 Ratings
  • 5 51
  • 4 16
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

Was at the grocery store and beef shanks were on sale, brought it home and this was the result.

By zuklaak

Gallery

Credit: Nancy Bryant
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 hrs 10 mins
total:
5 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Heat an oven-proof deep skillet with a lid over medium-high heat on the stove; add olive oil. Season beef shank with salt and pepper. Cook beef shank in the hot oil until browned on all sides, 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer beef shank to a plate.

  • Saute onion and celery in the same skillet until onion starts to get translucent, 5 to 10 minutes. Pour wine over onion mixture and bring to a boil while scraping the browned bits of food off of the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon.

  • Return beef shank to onion-wine mixture; add beef broth and pour in enough water to cover 1/2 to 3/4 the beef shank. Sprinkle tarragon over shank; cover skillet with lid.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until meat is falling off the bone, at least 5 hours. Season with salt and pepper before serving.

Cook's Note:

This is a very flexible recipe, you could use different meats, wines, or spices. Also, including potatoes or carrots would be good too. For an extra kick throw in some Grill Mates(R) Montreal steak seasoning. For the braver, the marrow in the bones is quite good.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
449 calories; protein 32.7g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 21.8g; cholesterol 79.4mg; sodium 449.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/29/2022