Spiked Hot Apple Cider

Great for a night by the fireplace or a holiday party! For a stronger drink use 100-proof liquor. Serve with a cinnamon stick in the glass.

By PastaGeek7

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • Heat apple cider in a large pot over medium heat; add cinnamon sticks, orange peel, raisins, and cloves. Simmer apple cider mixture until flavors have blended, about 30 minutes. Remove from heat and stir rum into apple cider mixture; strain into a punch bowl or container. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 34.9g; sodium 29.2mg. Full Nutrition
