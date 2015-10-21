Cheddar Apple Soup

This is a unique and delicious way to use a few extra apples. With a loaf of fresh bread and a side salad, this soup makes a wonderful fall meal for family and friends.

By Chris D. Williams

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a stockpot over medium heat; saute onion until tender, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle flour and mustard powder over onion and stir to coat. Cook and stir onion mixture until flour and mustard have dissolved, 1 to 2 more minutes.

  • Stir chicken stock into onion mixture until well-blended; add 3/4 the apples. Cover the stockpot with a lid, reduce heat to low, and simmer until soup is thickened and apple is tender, about 10 minutes.

  • Stir Cheddar cheese into soup, stirring constantly, until cheese is melted and soup is a silky texture, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Blend soup using a hand blender or transfer soup to a blender, working in batches, until soup is smooth. Stir hot sauce and black pepper into soup. Ladle soup into serving bowls and garnish with remaining 1/4 chopped apple.

Cook's Note:

You may substitute apple cider for up to 2 cups of chicken stock.

Try to get a good quality sharp cheese. Cabot(R) makes a sharp Cheddar that works well.

Any tangy apple can be substituted for Granny Smith.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 16.2g; carbohydrates 21g; fat 25.5g; cholesterol 75.2mg; sodium 974.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2014
Followed the recipe to the letter tasted and thought the flavor was just a little weak and wanted the texture a little thicker. I added more cheese a little salt and thickened with additional flour (all may just be personal preference). This has a nice cheesy flavor but then that layer of apple flavor follows and finally a little zing from the dash of the hot sauce is in the background. This would be a nice to serve as an appetizer soup for Thanksgiving. chrisdwilliams we enjoyed your recipe it's a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(8)
JARRIE
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
10/23/2014
We all liked this (2 adults 1 toddler). I think probably the apples should be cooked separately so that you can mix the cheese into the roux rather than melting it into the hot liquidy soup. I didn't do that this time and regret it because the texture wasn't what I think it could be. Tasted fine though if a bit thinner than I'd like. I think I'd cut back on some of the liquid in the future to thicken it up a bit. Served it with crusty rolls and sides of roasted broccoli (which tasted great as a soup topper too!) Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(1)
L.G. Byrne
Rating: 4 stars
10/24/2017
I saw this Apple and Cheddar Soup referenced in a novel so I thought I would try to make some. This recipe is easy. I had no dry mustard so I substituted 2 tsp. of prepared Dijon mustard. I thought it needed a little something so I garnished the soup with crisp bacon. That gave it some saltiness an texture. It was well received by my family. Read More
Jill T.
Rating: 4 stars
07/05/2016
I had some organic Gala apples that were getting old and an 8-ounce package of cheddar cheese slices so I made this soup and thought it was a bit bland so I added a pinch of caraway seed and of celery seed -- so delicious! So happy for this great new recipe! Read More
