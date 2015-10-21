Cheddar Apple Soup

1 of 7

Rating: 5 stars Followed the recipe to the letter tasted and thought the flavor was just a little weak and wanted the texture a little thicker. I added more cheese a little salt and thickened with additional flour (all may just be personal preference). This has a nice cheesy flavor but then that layer of apple flavor follows and finally a little zing from the dash of the hot sauce is in the background. This would be a nice to serve as an appetizer soup for Thanksgiving. chrisdwilliams we enjoyed your recipe it's a keeper! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars We all liked this (2 adults 1 toddler). I think probably the apples should be cooked separately so that you can mix the cheese into the roux rather than melting it into the hot liquidy soup. I didn't do that this time and regret it because the texture wasn't what I think it could be. Tasted fine though if a bit thinner than I'd like. I think I'd cut back on some of the liquid in the future to thicken it up a bit. Served it with crusty rolls and sides of roasted broccoli (which tasted great as a soup topper too!) Thanks for sharing! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I saw this Apple and Cheddar Soup referenced in a novel so I thought I would try to make some. This recipe is easy. I had no dry mustard so I substituted 2 tsp. of prepared Dijon mustard. I thought it needed a little something so I garnished the soup with crisp bacon. That gave it some saltiness an texture. It was well received by my family.